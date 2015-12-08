(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Affirms Bank of America's
Ratings at 'A/F1'
Fitch Ratings- Chicago - 08 December 2015: Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Bank of
America's (BAC's) Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'A'/'F1', respectively. The Outlooks for the Long-Term IDRs are
Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the company's Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a'
due to the the company's slowly improving earnings profile, the
maintenance of
good liquidity levels, satisfactory capital ratios, and
materially lower looming
litigation costs than at any point over the last few years.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUB), which comprise
12 large and
globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the GTUBs is
stable as we
expect the stable outlook for the groups' commercial banking and
wealth and
asset management businesses in 2016 to mitigate pressure on
earnings from
capital markets activities, particularly in fixed income
trading.
As globally active universal banks, the 12 GTUBs are among the
most affected by
evolving regulation, which is bringing capital and resource
constraints to some
businesses. This means that business models are being adjusted.
Specific changes
and their timing vary by bank. In the medium term, we believe
that the GTUBs
with the strongest franchises in their core businesses, sound
business models,
and clear strategies are best placed in this environment, and
these company
profiles are an important rating factor for many of the GTUBs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's rating action and Stable Outlook are supported by the
company's slowly
improving earnings profile, which had been masked over the last
few years as
management worked to resolve the company's large litigation
exposures.
Fitch believes that now that the bulk of litigation charges are
behind the
company, the strength of BAC's core franchises will start to be
more evident.
While the revenue environment for BAC as well as other banks
continues to be
challenged, Fitch believes that BAC should be able to further
improve its
earnings performance through continued cost reductions, a
greater emphasis on
simplifying the company's operations, and through a more
targeted use of
technology solutions to drive efficiencies.
The key near-term opportunity for additional cost reductions is
from the
company's Legacy Assets & Servicing (LAS) segment. To this end,
as more and
more of BAC's problem loans and loans serviced are either
resolved or sold,
management should be able to reduce headcount in this segment.
Over the medium term, Fitch expects BAC to continue to optimize
its overall
branch network through branch closings, the introduction or
reformatted
branches, as well as corresponding headcount reductions across
its branch
banking platform. In addition to the branch work, Fitch would
expect BAC to
continue to rationalize overall staffing levels, particularly in
the company's
mid- and back-offices, by utilizing technology solutions to
streamline
operations and simplify processes across the company's various
businesses.
Longer-term, BAC - as well as others in the industry - will have
to find a way
to create an advantage in performing various compliance and
regulatory functions
with greater efficiency.
To the extent that management is successful in these various
efforts detailed
above, Fitch believes that BAC's efficiency ratio could drop to
the mid-to-high
60% range over the medium-term time horizon. This could lead to
some upwards
rating momentum.
Potentially giving a further boost to the company's efficiency
ratio is the
potential for short-term interest rates to eventually rise.
Should this occur
at some point, BAC may get a stronger net interest income (NII)
benefit than
some peers given its proportionately larger retail deposit base.
This revenue
pick-up would increase the denominator of efficiency ratio
calculations, helping
drive it lower over time.
Fitch continues to note that BAC's liquidity position is good
and continues to
be supported by its very strong retail deposit base. This is a
key advantage
for the company relative to some peers, and is supportive of
today's actions.
In order to exit parallel-run with the Federal Reserve, BAC has
had to make
modifications to its internal credit loss modelling, which has
caused the
company's pro-forma Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
under the
advanced approaches to be revised downward to 9.7%. Fitch notes
that this is
below the averages of peer institutions, though it does
incorporate a
significant component of operational risk weighted assets (RWA)
in the
denominator of the calculation.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Fitch notes that The VRs remain equalized between BAC and its
material operating
subsidiaries. The common VR of BAC and its operating companies
reflects the
correlated performance, or failure rate between the BAC and
these subsidiaries.
However, the Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating
entities are one
notch above BACs Long-Term IDR to reflect Fitch's belief that
the U.S. single
point of entry (SPE) resolution regime, the likely
implementation of total loss
absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements for U.S. global
systemically important
banks (G-SIBs), and the presence of substantial holding company
debt reduces the
default risk of domestic operating subsidiaries' senior
liabilities relative to
holding company senior debt.
Additionally, The 'F1' Short-Term IDRs of BAC's bank
subsidiaries are at the
lower of two potential Short-Term IDRs, mapping to an 'A'
Long-Term IDR on
Fitch's rating scale to reflect a greater reliance on wholesale
funding than
some smaller institutions. BAC's and its non-bank operating
companies'
Short-Term IDRs at 'F1' reflect Fitch's view that there is less
surplus
liquidity at these entities than at the bank, particularly given
their greater
reliance on the holding company for liquidity.
Fitch notes that the MBNA Limited subsidiary is one notch below
the IDR of BAC,
as Fitch views it as a strategically important subsidiary to the
overall
franchise. Additionally the ratings of both Secured Asset
Finance Company B.V.
and Secured Asset Finance Company, LLC are based on parent
company guarantees,
and are thus aligned with the ratings of BAC.
MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES
Merrill Lynch International (MLI) and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch
International Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries of BAC whose
IDRs and debt
ratings are aligned with BHC's because of their core strategic
role in and
integration into the BHC group.
Fitch's Positive Outlook for BAC's material international
operating subsidiaries
reflects the likelihood of internal TLAC as required by the
Financial Stability
Board (FSB). The Positive Outlook reflects the agency's belief
that the internal
TLAC of material international operating companies will likely
be large enough
to meet and exceed Pillar 1 capital requirements and will then
be sufficient to
recapitalize them.
A one-notch upgrade is likely once Fitch has sufficient clarity
as to additional
disclosure on the pre-positioning of internal TLAC and its
sufficiency in size
to cover a default of senior operating company liabilities.
Sufficient clarity
may, however, take longer to come through than the typical
Outlook horizon of
one to two years.
Specific factors that Fitch seeks additional clarity on before
resolving the
Rating Outlook and potentially upgrading the subsidiary ratings
will include
host country clarification on internal TLAC, the quantum of
internal TLAC and
whether it will be pre-positioned. The quantum is relevant
because per Fitch's
criteria the agency will look to the sufficiency of the amount
of capital
available to that subsidiary to recapitalize it.
If the amount of TLAC is sufficient for recapitalization in
Fitch's opinion and
is pre-positioned, Fitch will likely upgrade the subsidiary
ratings. Further, if
home and host country regulators reach agreements where
pre-positioning is not
required, the rating will not be upgraded and the Outlook will
be revised to
Stable.
If clarity on host country internal TLAC proposals are further
delayed beyond
the next six months, Fitch will likely revise the subsidiary
Outlooks to stable
until such clarity on these proposals.
The outlook for Merrill Lynch International Bank Ltd (MLIB) has
been revised to
Stable from Positive as MLIB is no longer a material legal
entity in BAC's
resolution plan.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF for BAC reflect Fitch's view that senior
creditors cannot rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that MS
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd
Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed
to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding
company senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of the
company receiving sovereign support.
BAC's international entities have a support rating of '1', which
is reflective
of Fitch's view of institutional support for the entities.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BAC are all
notched down
from the common VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably.
BAC's subordinated debt is one notch down from BAC's VR, its
preferred stock is
five notches from the VR, which encompasses two notches for
non-performance and
three notches for loss severity, and BAC's trust preferred stock
is four notches
from the VR, encompassing two notches for non-performance and
two notches for
loss severity.
Subordinated debt issued by the operating companies is rated at
the same level
as subordinated debt issued by BAC reflecting the potential for
subordinated
creditors in the operating companies to be exposed to loss ahead
of senior
creditors in BAC. This is also supported by the FSB's proposal
to have internal
TLAC rank senior to regulatory capital at the operating company.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
Deposit ratings are one notch higher than senior debt ratings
reflecting the
deposits' superior recovery prospects in case of default given
depositor
preference in the U.S. BAC's international subsidiaries' deposit
ratings are at
the same level as their senior debt ratings because their
preferential status is
less clear and disclosure concerning dually payable deposits
makes it difficult
to determine if they are eligible for U.S. depositor preference.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch sees limited downside to BAC's ratings and notes that the
company's
ratings are likely near the lower end of their potential range.
Further upside to BAC's VR would likely be predicated on
continuing to improve
the company's earnings performance such that BAC's returns
consistently exceed
those of peers as well as the company's cost of equity, which
Fitch estimates to
be approximately 12%, over an extended period.
Fitch notes that this would likely require BAC to sustainably
improve its
efficiency ratio to the mid-to-high 50's through some of both
the cost reduction
initiatives and revenue growth opportunities described above.
Should management be unable to achieve these targets over a
longer-term time
horizon, it is likely that ratings would remain at current
levels.
Downside risks to ratings, while not expected, include any
remaining litigation
exposures or other unforeseen charges that result in a
significant net earnings
loss, or if the company's regulatory or tangible capital ratios
begin to
meaningfully decline over a multi-quarter period.
Additionally, should BAC's overall credit quality materially
deteriorate over
the near term, or the company experience a severe and unexpected
risk management
failure, this could also negatively impact the VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
All U.S. bank subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of
size, as U.S. banks
are cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA). Thus subsidiary ratings would be
sensitive to any
change in BAC's VR.
MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES
A one-notch upgrade is likely once Fitch has sufficient clarity
on additional
disclosure on the pre-positioning of internal TLAC and its
sufficiency in size
to cover a default of senior operating company liabilities.
Sufficient clarity
may, however, take longer to come through than the typical
Outlook horizon of
one to two years
MLI and and Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited
ratings are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in BAC's
IDRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Support ratings would be sensitive to any change in Fitch's view
of support.
However, since support ratings were downgraded in May 2015,
there is unlikely to
be any change to support ratings.
BAC's international entities Support Rating of '1' is sensitive
to any change in
Fitch's views of potential institutional support for this
entity.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid ratings are primarily
sensitive to any change
in BAC's VR.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
BAC's deposit ratings are sensitive to any change in the IDRs,
which are
sensitive to any change in the VRs, as the IDR receives a
one-notch uplift from
the VR. Thus, deposit ratings are ultimately sensitive to any
change in the VR.
]
Fitch has affirmed the following:
Bank of America Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Long-Term market linked securities at 'A emr';
--Senior shelf at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Bank of America N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
--Long-Term deposit rating at 'AA-';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Bank of America California, National Association
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term market linked notes at 'A emr';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
Secured Asset Finance Company B.V.
--Senior debt at 'A'.
Secured Asset Finance Company LLC
--Senior debt at 'A'.
BofA Canada Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
MBNA Limited
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch International
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch International Bank Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable from Positive;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch B.V.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term market linked securities at 'A emr';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch & Co., Canada Ltd.
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
BAC Canada Finance
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Japan Finance GK.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch S.A.
--Long-Term market linked securities at 'A emr'.
Countrywide Financial Corp.
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-'.
Countrywide Home Loans, Inc.
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term senior shelf unsecured rating at 'A'.
FleetBoston Financial Corp
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-'.
LaSalle Funding LLC
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A'.
MBNA Corp.
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-'.
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
NationsBank Corp
--Long-Term senior shelf debt at 'A';
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A-'.
BAC Capital Trust VI-VIII
BAC Capital Trust XI - XV
--Trust preferred securities at 'BBB-'.
BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC I - VII
BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC IX - XIII
--Trust preferred securities at 'BBB-'.
BankAmerica Capital III
BankBoston Capital Trust III-IV
Countrywide Capital III, IV, V
Fleet Capital Trust V
MBNA Capital B
NB Capital Trust III
--Trust preferred securities at 'BBB-'.
Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust III, IV, and V
Merrill Lynch Capital Trust I, II and III
--Trust preferred securities at 'BBB-'.
