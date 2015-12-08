(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Societe Generale's
(SG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and its
Short-term IDR at
'F1'. Its Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'a' and its
senior debt at
'A'/'F1'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB), which comprises
12 large and
globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the GTUBs is
stable as we
expect the stable outlook for the groups' commercial banking and
wealth and
asset management businesses in 2016 to mitigate pressure on
earnings from
capital markets activities, particularly in fixed income
trading.
As globally active universal banks, the 12 GTUBs are among the
most affected by
evolving regulation, which is bringing capital and resource
constraints to some
businesses. This means that business models are being adjusted.
Specific changes
and their timing vary by bank. In the medium term, we believe
that the GTUBs
with the strongest franchises in their core businesses, sound
business models
and clear strategies are best placed in this environment, and
these company
profiles are an important rating factor for many of the GTUBs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings reflect SG's solid and performing franchises in
selected businesses.
This includes French retail banking, European commercial
banking,
euro-denominated bond activity and equity derivatives. SG's
business model
generates cross-selling opportunities: the bank has, for
instance, established
itself as a leading player in the euro corporate bond market,
where it has
natural synergies with its large French corporate customer base.
While SG's corporate and investment banking franchise, which
generated 38% of
9M15 operating profit excluding the corporate centre, introduces
some earnings
volatility and uncertainty to the group's overall profitability,
the bank has
demonstrated its ability to generate satisfactory returns in
this activity. SG's
operating profitability has been improving notably as
performance at its
specialised businesses has more than compensated the still
modest risk-adjusted
profitability in its international retail banking business.
Similar to peers, SG's profitability will likely continue to
suffer from low
interest rates and moderate demand for credit in its domestic
retail business,
although the recent uptick in corporate lending was confirmed in
3Q15, and the
housing loan portfolio rose 5% yoy at end-3Q15. We believe that
SG's
profitability targets (10% post-tax ROE and 62% cost-income
ratio by 2016) are
achievable but will continue to depend on the performance of the
bank's global
markets business, the main contributor to earnings volatility,
and developments
in higher-risk markets such as Russia.
SG's ratings also factor in a weaker asset quality than
similarly rated peers.
In line with other French banks, SG's higher impaired loan ratio
than peers
partly reflects the bank's policy in its domestic market not to
write off
impaired loans before they are fully resolved, which contrasts
with a generally
swifter write-off policy at US banks. Nonetheless, this is also
due to poor
asset quality in some of its international retail banking
operations. The bank's
unreserved impaired loans remained material at end-June 2015
(24% of its Fitch
core capital), but this is decreasing as SG's capitalisation
improves.
Additionally, tail risk involved in holding unreserved impaired
loans that
depend on the realisation of collateral should decline with the
gradual
improvement in the outlook for several countries where SG is
active, notably
France.
SG's poor profitability in international retail banking largely
relates to the
bank's Russian operations, where it posted a EUR157m net loss in
9M15. While
uncertainties for the Russian economy remain, we believe this
exposure is
manageable for the group as it represented a moderate 2% of its
exposure at
default at end-September 2015, and SG has been cautiously
managing down its
exposure.
A key positive driver for the VR is management's continued focus
on
strengthening the bank's liquidity and capital, which are sound.
SG reported a
10.5% fully-applied common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio
and a 3.9 % CRR
leverage ratio at end-September 2015. Both are in line with
those of
similarly-rated European peers. SG revised its capital targets
in 2Q15 to a
4%-4.5% leverage ratio and close to an 11% fully-applied CET1
capital ratio by
end-2016.
The Stable Outlook on SG's Long-term IDR reflects our
expectations that the bank
will continue to generate adequate risk-adjusted profitability
and report sound
capital and liquidity.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Similar to peers, SG's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
reflect Fitch's
view that senior creditors cannot rely on receiving full
extraordinary support
from the French sovereign in the event that the group becomes
non-viable. In
Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are sufficiently progressed to
provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by SG are
all notched down
from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR
for loss
severity, reflecting below-average recoveries.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR,
comprising two
notches for high loss severity relative to average recoveries,
and two further
notches for non-performance risk, reflecting that coupon
omission is not fully
discretionary.
Low trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments are rated five
notches below
the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss severity,
reflecting poor
recoveries as the instruments can be written down well ahead of
resolution. In
addition, they are notched down three times for very high
non-performance risk,
reflecting fully discretionary coupon omission.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The Long-and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating of SG's French
specialist car
financing subsidiary Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipement
are based on an
extremely high probability of support from SG, if needed.
Compagnie Generale de
Location d'Equipements's Long-and Short-term IDRs are equalised
with those of SG
and its Long-term IDR has the same Outlooks as the parent's.
This is because we
view this entity as a core subsidiary given its importance to
and integration
with its parent.
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG
Structured Products
Inc. are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of SG whose debt
ratings are
aligned with those of SG based on an extremely high probability
of support, if
required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Negative pressure on the ratings could come from a decline in
risk-adjusted
profitability, potentially arising from asset quality erosion,
or if the bank
fails to maintain sound capital and leverage ratios in line with
similarly rated
peers. The VR would also come under pressure if conduct risk
leads to a sizeable
unexpected loss materially eroding capitalisation.
Fitch does not expect to upgrade SG's ratings in the near term,
and an upgrade
would be contingent on a substantial strengthening of the bank's
company profile
and a material improvement in asset quality ratios.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade to SG's Support Rating and upward revision to its
Support Rating
Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the
sovereign's propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in the VR of SG. The securities' ratings are also
sensitive to a change
in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its
assessment of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in the
issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital management in
the group or an
unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements are
sensitive to
changes in SG's IDRs and could also be sensitive to changes in
its strategic
importance to the rest of the group.
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG
Structured Products
Inc.'s ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might
drive a change in
SG's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Societe Generale
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Additional Tier 1 capital: affirmed at 'BB+'
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V.
Market-linked guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'F1'
SG Option Europe
Senior notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
SG Structured Products Inc.
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'
Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
