(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays
Bank plc's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at
'A', Short-term
IDR and debt ratings at 'F1' and its Viability Rating (VR) at
'a'. The Outlook
on the Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed the ratings
of Barclays plc, the bank's holding company. A full list of
rating actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUB), which
comprises 12 large and
globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the GTUBs is
stable as we
expect the stable outlook for the groups' commercial banking and
wealth and
asset management businesses in 2016 to mitigate pressure on
earnings from
capital markets activities, particularly in fixed income
trading.
As globally active universal banks, the 12 GTUBs are among the
most affected by
evolving regulation, which is bringing capital and resource
constraints to some
businesses. This means that business models are being adjusted.
Specific changes
and their timing vary by bank. In the medium term, we believe
that the GTUBs
with the strongest franchises in their core businesses, sound
business models
and clear strategies are best placed in this environment, and
these company
profiles are an important rating factor many of the GTUBs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Barclays Bank's IDRs and senior debt rating are driven by the
bank's standalone
strength as reflected in its VR. Barclays Bank's company profile
remains a key
driver of its VR. Fitch expects that the bank's sound position
in domestic
retail and corporate banking and its strong credit card
franchise provide
Barclays Bank with sound and stable earnings sources that
mitigate the weaker
and, in our opinion, more volatile earnings of its investment
bank and the drag
on performance from the group's non-core assets in the Barclays
Non-Core (BNC)
unit.
In 9M15, the group's core businesses achieved adequate operating
performance,
helped by a sound performance in 1H15 and by the benign
operating environment
for retail and commercial banking in the UK and US, strong
revenues in
underwriting and advisory and savings from strategic
cost-cutting programmes.
The group continues to concentrate on improving cost efficiency
as it aims to
achieve a cost-income ratio in the mid-50s in the long run.
However, Barclays
recently revised its 2016 cost target upwards to incorporate
costs associated
with implementing structural reform in the UK and US.
Barclays Bank's earnings continue to be weighed down by the
non-core businesses
and misconduct and litigation costs. In 9M15, provisions for UK
customer
redress, regulatory fines, civil lawsuit and other litigation
rose to GBP2.4bn
from GBP1.4bn in 9M14, and we expect material further misconduct
costs as the
group works through legacy cases. Barclays also incurred losses
on BNC business
disposals, on top of operating losses of the unit, which we
believe will
continue as the group accelerates the run-down of BNC towards
the GBP20bn 2017
risk-weighted assets (RWA) guidance.
The VR also reflects Fitch's expectation that Barclays will
continue to
strengthen its capitalisation further from its end-3Q15 11.1%
common equity tier
1 (CET1) ratio and maintain a buffer of about 150bp above the
regulatory
minimum, which currently suggests an end-state CET1 ratio just
above 12%. The
group improved its regulatory leverage ratio to 4.2% at
end-3Q15, which is
broadly in line with its European peers, from 3.7% at end-2014.
We expect the
group to be able to meet regulatory capital requirements
comfortably, primarily
through retained profits and efficient use of RWAs, helped by
reduced RWAs in
its BNC unit.
The VR incorporates Fitch's expectation that the bank's risk
appetite will
remain moderate although the bank's capital markets activities
in the investment
bank division will remain sizeable. The bank has seen material
senior management
turnover in the past 18 months, but we believe that it will
continue to
concentrate on its core businesses and not increase its risk
appetite materially
by expanding its capital markets businesses.
The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that improved
core
profitability will allow the group to absorb further costs
related to conduct
and business restructuring and to maintain adequate
capitalisation.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Barclays Bank's and Barclays plc's SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's
view that senior
creditors of the bank and the holding company cannot rely on
extraordinary
support from the sovereign in the event that Barclays Bank
becomes non-viable.
In our opinion, the UK has implemented legislation and
regulations that are
sufficiently progressed to provide a framework that is likely to
require senior
creditors participating in losses for resolving even large
banking groups.
HOLDING COMPANY
Barclays plc's IDRs and VR are equalised with those of Barclays
Bank, and
reflect Barclays plc's role as the bank holding company and the
absence of
double leverage at the holding company level. The holding
company has issued
increasing volumes of debt, including hybrid additional tier 1
instruments, tier
2 and senior debt. Debt issued by the holding company is
down-streamed to the
operating company as mirror instruments, and we expect double
leverage at the
holding company to remain well-managed.
We expect senior debt issued by the holding company to become
eligible for the
proposed total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements, but
only if
internally down-streamed senior debt is contractually rendered
junior to the
operating companies' senior obligations, which may occur by 2019
or earlier to
meet future regulatory requirements.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Barclays
Bank and Barclays
plc are all notched down from their respective VRs in accordance
with Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR
for loss
severity, reflecting below-average recoveries.
Upper Tier 2 instruments are rated three notches below the VR,
including one
notch for loss severity and two notches for incremental
non-performance risk
reflecting cumulative coupon deferral.
High trigger contingent capital Tier 2 notes are rated four
notches below the
VR. The notes are notched down twice for loss severity,
reflecting loss
absorption if the bank breaches a 7% CET1 ratio. In addition,
they are notched
down twice for non-performance risk.
Barclays' high-trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments and
its preference
shares with no constraints on coupon omission are rated five
notches below the
VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss severity,
reflecting poor
recoveries as the instruments can be converted to equity or
written down well
ahead of resolution. In addition, they are notched down three
times for very
high non-performance risk, reflecting fully discretionary coupon
omission.
Other legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the
VR, comprising
two notches for high loss severity relative to average
recoveries, and two
further notches for non-performance risk, reflecting that coupon
omission is not
fully discretionary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Barclays Bank's IDRs, VRs and senior debt ratings are primarily
sensitive to the
bank's progress in meeting its performance targets, as the
ratings rely on our
expectation that the bank's core profitability will be
sufficient to absorb
non-core and misconduct costs. We expect the group to reduce the
drag on overall
performance from BNC, and failure to reduce exposure in a timely
and controlled
manner, leading to persistently weaker profitability and capital
ratios, could
put ratings under pressure.
Upside potential for Barclays Bank's VR is limited in the medium
term unless the
bank shows sustainable improvement in earnings that results in a
materially
stronger capacity to generate capital through earnings.
The ratings would also come under pressure if the bank increases
its risk
appetite materially, particularly in the investment bank
division, which we
currently do not expect. Downward pressure could also arise if
the bank's
capital markets franchise is damaged to the extent that it
affects the business
model.
The ratings are also sensitive to the bank's ability to achieve
its target CET1
and leverage ratios. Fitch expects further conduct costs and
non-core losses to
be absorbed by operating profit without affecting the group's
ability to
strengthen capitalisation in line with plan.
The group's structure is evolving as it will be required to
establish an
intermediate holding company in the US and create a ring-fenced
bank in the UK.
The creation of separately capitalised and ring-fenced legal
entities within the
group could result in rating differentiation between the legal
entities over
time.
The group has significant layers of subordinated debt and hybrid
capital
instruments, which Fitch, however, does not consider large
enough to provide
sufficient protection of senior creditors to warrant assigning a
Long-term IDR
above its VR under Fitch's criteria. Barclays Bank's IDR could
be upgraded one
notch above its VR if debt issued by the holding company and
Barclays Bank's own
external junior debt provide greater protection for senior
creditors of Barclays
Bank. Because external senior debt issued by the holding company
is currently
down-streamed as senior debt to Barclays Bank, it ranks pari
passu with Barclays
Bank's external senior debt and thus does not afford protection
to it.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of Barclays Bank's SR and upward revision of its SRF
would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support its
banks, which we do not expect.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to
changes in the VRs of Barclays Bank plc and Barclays plc. The
securities'
ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which
could arise if
Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This may
reflect a change in
capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer
requirements, for example.
HOLDING COMPANY
Barclays plc's Long-term IDR is driven by its VR, which in turn
is equalised
with Barclays Bank's VR and is therefore primarily sensitive to
the same drivers
as Barclays Bank's VR.
Together with the creation of separately capitalised
subsidiaries, over time
further expected debt issuance by Barclays plc could change the
relative
position of creditors of different group entities, which would
be reflected in
different entity ratings, including the holding company's VR,
IDR and debt
ratings. Fitch could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR
below Barclays
Bank's ratings if double leverage at Barclays plc increases
above 120% or if the
role of the holding company changes, both of which we do not
expect.
The rating actions are as follows:
Barclays Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at
'A'/ 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Market-linked senior securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Government-guaranteed senior long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA+'
Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preference shares with no constraints on coupon omission:
affirmed at 'BB+'
Other hybrid Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Tier 2 contingent capital notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
The rating actions have no impact on the ratings of the
outstanding covered
bonds issued by Barclays Bank
Barclays plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Tier 2 instruments: affirmed at 'A-'
Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at
'BB+'
Barclays US CCP Funding LLC
US repo notes programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0771
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996264
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.