(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/CHICAGO, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
UBS Group AG's and
UBS AG's Outlook to Positive from Stable, while affirming their
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'. At the same time, UBS Group AG's
and UBS AG's
Viability Ratings (VR) have been affirmed at 'a', and their
Short-term IDRs at
'F1'.
The Outlook on UBS AG's operating subsidiaries UBS Switzerland
AG and UBS
Limited are also revised to Positive from Stable. Their
Long-term IDRs are
affirmed at 'A'. A full list of rating actions is available at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
The Outlooks have been revised to Positive to reflect Fitch's
view that further
progress in executing the group's strategy should result in a
stronger company
profile, which could result in an upgrade of the Long-term IDR.
Its business
model, which concentrates on UBS's strong franchise in global
wealth management,
should allow the bank to generate robust and stable
profitability in a
normalised operating environment and once legacy litigation
costs are behind it,
while maintaining a strong capitalisation.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUB), which
comprises 12 large and
globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the GTUBs is
stable as we
expect the stable outlook for the groups' commercial banking and
wealth and
asset management businesses in 2016 to mitigate pressure on
earnings from
capital markets activities, particularly in fixed income
trading.
As globally active universal banks, the 12 GTUBs are among the
most affected by
evolving regulation, which is bringing capital and resource
constraints to some
businesses. This means that business models are being adjusted.
Specific changes
and their timing vary by bank. In the medium term, we believe
that the GTUBs
with the strongest franchises in their core businesses, sound
business models
and clear strategies are best placed in this environment, and
these company
profiles are an important rating factor for many of the GTUBs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
UBS's company profile has a high influence on the VRs and IDRs
as we expect that
the group's leading global wealth management franchise, together
with its
domestic retail and corporate banking and global asset
management businesses,
will enable the bank to generate robust and stable earnings. We
expect capital
markets businesses to remain an important component of the
group's activities
and to support wealth management activities. The assessment of
UBS's company
profile incorporates our view that the group's non-core and
legacy portfolio
remains a drag on the group's performance, primarily because of
legacy
litigation and misconduct risk. We expect UBS to continue to
work through these
issues, which might involve further fines and additional costs.
The group's capitalisation and funding and liquidity are rating
strengths.
Capital ratios based on risk-weighted assets (RWA) are the
strongest in its peer
group, with UBS Group AG reporting a consolidated 14.3%
fully-applied Basel III
common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at end-3Q15. The group's
capitalisation based
on unweighted leverage, with a 3.9% fully-applied Basel III
leverage ratio at
end-3Q15, continues to improve, and we expect UBS to meet the
expected new Swiss
regulatory requirement of a 5% leverage ratio by 2019 as it
issues additional
Tier 1 (AT1) instruments.
Funding and liquidity remain strong and benefit from the bank's
global wealth
management operations. UBS holds a large portfolio of liquid
assets, which in
3Q15 on average amounted to CHF191bn, while the liquidity
coverage ratio
averaged 127%. We expect the group to continue to manage capital
and funding on
a group-wide basis, but regulatory requirements for individual
legal entities
will, in our opinion, result in an increasing focus on local
capital and
liquidity requirements. The group's solid capital and funding
profiles should
enable it to comfortably meet local regulatory requirements.
UBS's operating profitability remained resilient in 9M15, and
the group's net
income benefited from a CHF1.5bn net upward revision of deferred
tax assets in
3Q15, which mainly related to the group's US business. We expect
operating
performance to remain adequate, but we expect provisions for
litigations,
regulatory and similar matters are likely to remain material
given pending legal
cases and regulatory investigations. While the extent of further
litigation
costs is hard to predict, UBS's ratings factor in our
assumptions that the
bank's litigation reserves and capitalisation, if required,
could absorb
sizeable further misconduct costs.
Fitch has assigned common VRs to UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG
to reflect our
expectation that the credit profiles of the two operating
entities will remain
closely connected, at least for as long as UBS Switzerland AG
remains a
subsidiary of UBS AG. UBS Switzerland AG's large size, with
about CHF300bn total
assets under Swiss GAAP, also drives the common VR as we believe
that it would
be difficult for UBS AG to provide support to this large
subsidiary. In Fitch's
opinion, the joint and several liability arrangement between UBS
AG and UBS
Switzerland AG underpins the close integration of the two
entities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflect Fitch's
view that senior
creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary
support from the
sovereign in the event that UBS AG or UBS Switzerland AG become
non-viable.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other junior and hybrid capital issued by
UBS Group AG,
UBS AG and its affiliates are all notched down from UBS AG's or
UBS Group AG's
VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably.
Legacy subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below
the VR for loss
severity, reflecting below-average recoveries.
Low trigger contingent capital Tier 2 notes are rated two
notches below the VR,
reflecting loss severity in the form of contractual full and
permanent
write-down language.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR,
comprising two
notches for loss severity, and two further notches for
non-performance risk,
reflecting that coupon omission is partly discretionary.
High and low trigger additional Tier 1 instruments are rated
five notches below
the VR. The notes are notched twice for loss severity, and three
times for
non-performance risk, reflecting fully discretionary coupon
omission.
HOLDING COMPANY
UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs are equalised with those of UBS AG
and UBS
Switzerland AG, and reflect UBS Group AG's role as the group's
holding company.
We expect the holding company, either directly or through
funding entities, to
issue the bulk of loss-absorbing debt, including AT1 instruments
and senior
unsecured long-term debt. At end-3Q15, UBS Group AG had issued
CHF5bn AT1
instruments and CHF4.2bn senior debt. Issuance by the holding
company will
result in a debt buffer building up over time. We do not expect
double leverage
at the holding company to exceed 120%, a level at which we would
consider
notching the holding company's VR and Long-term IDR below the
bank's ratings. We
expect the holding company to maintain prudent management of
liquidity, which
should be helped by existing policies in place to manage
liquidity across a
large number of legal entities globally.
SUBSIDIARIES
London-based UBS Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG.
Its issuer and
debt ratings are aligned with UBS AG's because Fitch views UBS
Limited as a key
part of the UBS group and integrated into its investment banking
activities. UBS
Limited's contractual counterparties continue to benefit from an
irrevocable and
unconditional guarantee by UBS, which underpins our view that it
is an integral
part of the group's business.
UBS Bank USA is a direct subsidiary of UBS Americas Inc., which
in turn is
wholly owned by UBS AG through UBS Americas Holdings LCC. The
ratings reflect
Fitch's view of UBS Bank USA's integration and its important
role within the
group and its Short-term IDR is therefore equalised with the
ultimate parent's.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
As we have assigned common VRs, UBS Switzerland AG's VR and IDRs
would move in
line with UBS AG's.
The Positive Outlooks on UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's IDRs
indicates that
the ratings would likely be upgraded within the next 12-24
months if the group
continues to execute its strategy and achieves its targeted
sound profitability
while maintaining sound capitalisation. An upgrade of the IDRs
would also be
driven by further reduction in tail risks, including misconduct
and litigation
risks in UBS's Non-core and Legacy Portfolio.
We expect the group to continue to generate sound operating
profit, driven by
stable earnings from its wealth management businesses. We
believe that the
performance of the Investment Bank business division will remain
affected by
seasonal factors, but that the bank's modest risk appetite will
result in
limited earnings volatility in these businesses. The Outlooks
would likely be
revised to Stable if the bank's earnings demonstrate excessive
vulnerability to
market volatility, which could be indicated by losses in the
Investment Bank
business division arising from spikes in market volatility.
If misconduct and litigation costs are higher than our
expectations and affect
the group's capitalisation with no credible plan for restoring
these over a
reasonably short period, the Outlook would likely be revised to
Stable and
ratings could come under pressure. Any material restrictions on
the group's
ability to conduct businesses, which could be the result of
penalties by
authorities, would also put the ratings under pressure.
We expect UBS Group AG to achieve the strong capital ratios
required under the
revised Swiss regulations for the country's two large banks.
Achieving
regulatory requirements, including requirements for total
loss-absorbing
capacity (TLAC), could result in upward pressure on ratings,
while failure to
maintain its sound targets, which we do not expect given the
bank's clear
strategy, would put ratings under pressure.
UBS Switzerland AG's ratings are sensitive to a change in the
subsidiary's
integration in the group. Should it become less integrated,
which could occur if
higher-than-expected amounts of regulatory capital are trapped
in the
subsidiary, UBS Switzerland AG's VR would become based on its
standalone
profile. We expect capital in excess of regulatory requirements
and a management
buffer to be up-streamed to UBS AG, at least for as long as the
group entities
remain strongly investment-grade.
Changes to UBS's group structure, including changes to UBS
Switzerland AG's
ownership structure, could also result in rating differentiation
if Fitch
concludes that this reduces UBS Switzerland AG's, UBS AG's and
other group
entities' integration with each other. The group announced that
it is
considering further changes to its legal structure, which could
include the
transfer of operating subsidiaries of UBS AG to become direct
subsidiaries of
UBS Group AG and the creation of additional subsidiaries.
Despite UBS's significant layers of subordinated debt, this is
not sufficient to
warrant an uplift of UBS AG's Long-term IDR relative to its VR,
leaving the
ratings on a par.
UBS AG's and UBS Switzerland AG's Long-term IDR could be rated
above their VRs
and UBS Group AG's Long-term IDR if Fitch concludes that junior
debt buffers and
pre-positioned total loss-absorbing capacity buffers are
sufficiently large to
absorb potential losses in order to restore UBS AG's and UBS
Switzerland AG's
viability and therefore protect the operating banks' senior
creditors. This IDR
uplift would be limited to one notch.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the Support Rating and upward revision of the
Support Rating Floor
would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's
propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of UBS AG's and UBS Group AG's subordinated and
hybrid debt issues
are primarily sensitive to a change in the respective VRs. The
securities'
ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which
could arise if
Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This may
reflect a change in
capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer
requirements, for example.
HOLDING COMPANIES
UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs are sensitive to the same factors as
UBS AG's and UBS
Switzerland AG's. Its VR and IDRs could be notched down from UBS
AG's ratings if
double leverage at the holding company increases above 120% or
if the role of
the holding company changes. Together with the creation of
separately
capitalised subsidiaries, over time further expected debt
issuance by UBS Group
AG could change the relative position of creditors of different
group entities,
which would be reflected in different entity ratings, including
the holding
company's VR and IDRs.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of UBS Limited and UBS Bank USA are primarily
sensitive to a change
in their ultimate owner's IDRs. In addition, should regulatory
developments,
notably in the UK and the US, lead to these subsidiaries
becoming less
integrated within UBS, e.g. through restrictions on intragroup
funding flows,
then this could lead to UBS subsidiaries' IDRs no longer being
equalised with
the parent bank's IDRs. These subsidiaries' IDRs could be
upgraded above their
ultimate parent's Long-term IDR if pre-placed internal debt,
including internal
TLAC that is junior to external senior obligations effectively,
protects the
subsidiaries' senior creditors.
The rating actions are as follows:
UBS Group AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Tier 1 subordinated notes ('high-trigger'): affirmed at 'BB+'
Tier 1 subordinated notes ('low-trigger'): affirmed at 'BB+'
UBS AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable
Short term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Tier 2 subordinated notes (low-trigger loss-absorbing notes):
affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
UBS Switzerland AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable
Short term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
UBS Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Bank USA
Short term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Group Funding (Jersey) Limited
Unsubordinated notes: affirmed at 'A'
UBS Preferred Funding Trust V Preferred Securities: affirmed at
'BBB-'
UBS Capital Securities (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Christian Scarafia (all entities except UBS Bank USA)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA (UBS Bank USA)
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analysts
Francois-Xavier Marchand (all entities except UBS Bank USA)
Director
+33 1442 99146
Joo-Yung Lee (UBS Bank USA)
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0560
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0771
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
