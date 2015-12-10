(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Priory
Group No. 3 plc
(Priory)'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed Priory's super senior revolving credit
facility (RCF),
senior secured notes and senior notes at 'BB+'/'RR1'.
The rating affirmation reflects Priory's steady financial
performance, despite
some moderate downward pressure on profit margins linked to
ongoing sector-wide
pricing pressure, high dependence on National Health Service
(NHS) & local
authorities funding and moderate execution risks as the group
adjusts to
transfer of patients from residential to day care in its
Education and Children
Services segment and focuses on private patient growth. We
expect profitability
to remain under pressure due to increasing regulatory scrutiny
and rising staff
costs driven by a living wage increase and a national shortage
of nurses.
However such pressures will be more muted than its peers given
Priory's exposure
to high acuity care services, which commands more resilient
pricing.
Positively, the ratings take into account Priory's leading
position in the
independent UK health and social care market, strong brand,
reputation for
high-quality care and experienced management. It also reflects
mildly improving
credit metrics resulting from net lease-adjusted debt reduction
from the sale
and leaseback of six acute psychiatric hospitals completed a
year ago with
proceeds applied to partial debt redemption.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Steady Growth in Challenging Sector
Priory continues to deliver a steady operating performance,
despite challenging
conditions in the sector. Priory's business model is robust
relative to its
peers, underpinned by management's proactive approach in
responding to
challenges, including increasing costs, regulation and
structural changes in
local authority spending, such as the move from residential
education to day
care. Fitch believes Priory is well placed to manage these
challenges due to its
leading market position as the UK's largest provider of
independent acute mental
health care, strong brand and good reputation and relationship
with
commissioners and the NHS.
High but Sustainable Leverage
Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross
leverage to decrease
mildly to just under 5.0x (4.5x net of unrestricted cash) by
2017 from 5.1x at
end-2014 and FFO fixed charge cover to improve to around 2.25x
from 1.7x.
Priory's strengthened balance sheet follows the sale and
leaseback of six acute
psychiatric hospitals completed in December 2014, with proceeds
applied to
partial debt redemption, in spite of a corresponding higher
lease charge - which
Fitch capitalises at a multiple of 8x to derive a debt-like
figure in its
leverage computation.
Priory's financial leverage is considered sustainable due to
Priory's resilient
business model and satisfactory financial flexibility, evidenced
by our
expectation of free cash flow (FCF) improving towards the
mid-single digit of
sales by 2017. Refinancing risk is manageable for Priory's
senior secured notes
in 2018, consistent with an IDR of 'B+', hence the Stable
Outlook.
Supportive Long-term Fundamentals
We continue to believe that Priory is well placed to benefit
from the
outsourcing of high-acuity patients by the NHS in the long term.
We expect
future volumes to offset pricing pressure stemming from fee
negotiations with
the NHS over the near- to medium-term as a result of budget
constraints. The
impact of the National Living Wage is not expected to be
material for the group.
Moderate Execution Risk
Fitch considers the underlying execution risk inherent in
Priory's expansion
plans to be moderate. The group will continue to prioritise
growth opportunities
where demand is strong and where it can achieve higher growth
than the wider
market, namely in private outpatients and new autism services.
Fitch believes
these targeted growth areas will not affect Priory's business
risk profile
materially.
Strong Asset Coverage
The proportion of freehold and long-leasehold properties in
Priory's asset
portfolio remains high at 79%. Fitch estimates the value of such
assets in a
liquidation scenario will remain sufficient to ensure
outstanding recoveries for
all creditors, including unsecured noteholders, leading to a
'BB+'/'RR1' rating
on Priory's debt instruments. Our view on recoveries for the
unsecured
noteholders is supported by the lack of structural subordination
and the
creditor-friendly UK jurisdiction, where any liquidation of the
assets would be
most likely.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-Recurring number of patients
-Mildly improving occupancy rates
-Limited daily fee improvement
-Mild pressure on EBITDAR margin towards 26% (2014: 27.6%)
-No significant acquisitions
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-- FFO lease-adjusted gross leverage below 4.5x (or 4.0x net of
unrestricted
cash) on a sustained basis;
--FFO fixed charge cover above 2.5x on a sustained basis;
--Improvement in EBITDAR margin towards 30% or FCF margin of 5%
(2014: 0.4%) on
a sustained basis.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--FFO lease-adjusted gross leverage above 6.0x (or 5.5x net of
unrestricted
cash) on a sustained basis;
--FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x on a sustained basis;
--Permanently weak FCF resulting from further price and cost
pressure.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects liquidity to stay satisfactory, supported by
stable FCF from 2015
and remaining access to GBP27m of a committed GBP70m senior
secured RCF expiring
in 2017, which can be used for capex of up to GBP50m.
The debt structure provides financial flexibility as the
maturities are
back-ended. Debt includes GBP386m senior secured notes due
February 2018 and
GBP175m senior notes due February 2019.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Priory Group No.3 plc
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
--Super senior RCF affirmed at 'BB+'/'RR1'/100%'
--Senior secured notes affirmed at 'BB+'/'RR1'/100%'
--Senior notes affirmed at 'BB+'/'RR1'/100%'
Contact:
Supervisory Analyst
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 20 3530 1718
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E145GN
Principal Analyst
Paul-Antoine Conti
Director
+44 20 3530 1292
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
