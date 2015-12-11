(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The UK's ratings benefit from a high-income, diversified and
flexible economy.
The credible monetary and fiscal policy framework and sterling's
international
reserve currency status further support the ratings. Strong
civil and policy
institutions and a high degree of transparency enhance the
predictability of the
business and economic policy environment, which compares
favourably with peers
in the 'AA' category.
Public debt remains among the highest of 'AA' and 'AAA' rated
sovereigns. Fitch
expects gross general government debt (GGGD), using the EU
Treaty definition to
peak close to 90% of GDP in FY15 (fiscal year ending in March
2016) and fall
below 75% of GDP by 2024. The high level of debt expected over
the next decade
limits the government's fiscal space to absorb shocks.
The UK's multi-year fiscal consolidation strategy was updated
most recently by
the Autumn Statement and remains consistent with the
government's own fiscal
mandate. The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that the
budget deficit
will decline to 3.9% of GDP in FY15, using the EU Treaty
definition. The budget
deficit has declined on average by 1.2pp of GDP in the last
three years, broadly
half of which is structural and half due to the cyclical
economic recovery.
According to the European Commission forecast, the structural
fiscal
consolidation in 2015-2017 will be somewhat stronger than in
2012-14 and also
among the largest in the EU.
The mild growth slowdown has continued since the last rating
review in June
2015. Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 2.5% in 2015 followed by
2.3% in 2016 and
2.1% in 2017, as the economic slack is gradually absorbed and
the economy moves
beyond the cyclical peak. Based on 3Q15 data, GDP is 6.3% above
the pre-crisis
level, compared with 9.6% in the US and -0.4% in the eurozone.
The increase in employment, and the corresponding fall in the
unemployment, has
been surprisingly strong so far during the recovery. The
unemployment rate
declined to 5.3% in July-September 2015, while the employment
rate stands at
73.7%, the highest since the 1980s. This improvement in the
labour market has
been accompanied by subdued nominal wage dynamics. The weakness
of productivity
growth has been puzzling during the recovery, although this is
picking up
somewhat, adding to uncertainty over medium-term growth
prospects.
Inflation has been in a very narrow range, between 0.1% and
-0.1% since the
beginning of 2015. The mild deflation of -0.1% was first
recorded in February
and it is the lowest CPI data since the 1960s. Fitch forecasts
inflation to
gradually converge towards the Bank of England's 2% target,
driven by base
effects in the short run, due to earlier sharp fall in energy
prices, and by
some pick-up in domestic price pressures over the medium term.
The UK referendum on EU membership will be held after the
conclusion of
negotiations around Prime Minister Cameron's proposals for
reform. Our baseline
is the referendum will be held in 2H16 and that the UK will
remain in the EU.
However, the referendum creates uncertainty in the short term
and a vote for
'Brexit' would be a moderately negative credit development. The
implications for
the rating would depend on several factors, including the impact
on medium-term
growth and investment prospects, the UK's external position, and
the risk of
triggering a second referendum on Scottish independence. How a
'Brexit' scenario
might play out is highly uncertain and the negotiations could be
lengthy and
complicated.
The current account (CA) deficit gradually widened to 5.1% of
GDP in 2014, the
largest since the official data series started in 1948 and
compares with the
'AA' median of a 2.2% CA surplus. The deterioration is mainly
due to the
widening deficit in the income balance (3.4% of GDP), reflecting
the lower
returns on foreign assets, magnified by the UK's exceptionally
large external
balance sheet. The lower returns could signal temporary effects,
like the weak
recent performance in continental Europe or financial
engineering of large
UK-based multinational firms, but could also reflect a more
secular
deterioration of the risk/return profile.
The long average maturity of public debt (16.3 years, the
longest of any
high-grade sovereign) almost exclusively denominated in GBP and
low interest
service burden implies a higher level of debt tolerance than
many high-grade
peers. The Bank of England clarified in November 2015 that it
will maintain the
level of its sovereign bond holdings (GBP375bn, 20% of GDP)
until the key
interest rate reached a level 'from which it can be cut
materially'.
The 2015 stress test results published on 1 December by the Bank
of England
confirm the improvement in the UK banking sector's capital and
liquidity
position. Legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have
significantly
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support to UK banks and
hence contingent
liabilities arising from the sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Failure to place the GGGD to GDP ratio on a downward path over
the medium
term.
- Adverse macroeconomic or financial shocks that significantly
slow the economic
growth, adversely affecting the public finances or the financial
sector.
- A vote to leave the EU in the referendum, which would increase
the risk of
adverse impact on growth potential, the external position or on
Scotland's
future in the UK.
The main factors that could lead to positive rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Further reduction of the budget deficit, leading to a track
record of decline
in the GGGD to GDP ratio from its peak.
- Increase in medium-term growth prospects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch maintains the key assumptions for the debt dynamics
calculations: 2%
potential growth rate, GDP deflator gradually converging to the
2% inflation
target and a longer term primary surplus of 1% of GDP and
marginal interest
rates increasing towards 3%. Based on these assumptions, GGGD
would fall below
75% of GDP by 2024.
Fitch assumes that Bank of England will be able to tighten
monetary conditions
gradually without excessive market volatility and
macro-prudential risks as the
economic slack is absorbed but inflation pressure remains
subdued.
