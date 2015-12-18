(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, December 17 (Fitch) Japan Post Bank (JPB) has
potential to
disrupt the operations of Japan's mid-sized and regional banks -
and possibly
major banks - following its IPO in November 2015.
JPB has Japan's largest deposit base and rivals the mega banks
in asset size. We
expect JPB to diversify its assets, which are concentrated in
JGBs (45%),
loans/cash with banks (24%) and other investments (30%). Its
extensive
nationwide reach should help it to boost its small loan
portfolio, including
penetrating relatively higher-margin sectors. JPB is also likely
to diversify
its earnings.
Fitch sees JPB being a credible challenger to the incumbents in
Japan, where
credit growth has been persistently low. Fitch does not expect
the additional
competition to directly trigger rating actions on banks in our
portfolio,
although the impact on market share and profitability would be
harder felt
should the operating environment weaken. But the chance of
negative rating
actions would increase if the banks react to JPB's challenge by
taking outsized
risks relative to their risk buffers.
JPB is unrated, but we believe the bank would be viewed by the
authorities as
systemically important and therefore a candidate for state
support, in case of
stress.
The report "APAC Banks: Chart of the Month - Japan Post Bank" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
