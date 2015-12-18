(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded China
Overseas Land &
Investment Limited's (COLI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'A-' from
'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also upgraded COLI's
foreign-currency
senior unsecured rating and the notes guaranteed by COLI to 'A-'
from 'BBB+'. A
full list of rating action can be found at the end of this
commentary.
The upgrade reflects a one-notch uplift from its standalone
rating of 'BBB+', in
line with Fitch's bottom-up approach detailed in its Parent and
Subsidiary
Linkage Criteria. COLI is 61%-owned by China State Construction
Engineering
Corporation Ltd (CSCECL, A/Stable), the largest construction
company in China,
which is ultimately owned by the sovereign (A+/Stable). CSCECL's
rating
incorporates a three-notch uplift from its standalone rating due
to its strong
strategic and operational linkage with the sovereign. CSCECL
plays a leading
role in multiple areas of the Chinese construction sector.
Fitch believes that part of the strategic role that CSCECL plays
in the field of
housing construction is due to its ownership of COLI. COLI is
now CSCECL's major
homebuilding platform after CSCECL injected 10.9 million square
metres (sqm) of
gross floor area (GFA) of land into COLI, which was completed on
18 May 2015.
Fitch believes that the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural
Development (MOHURD)
views CSCECL and COLI as an integrated entity with construction
and homebuilding
expertise, which makes it an ideal central state-owned
enterprise (SOE) to
execute the ministry's policies and objectives, particularly in
spearheading the
upgrading or redevelopment of the large amount of China's old
housing stocks
built before the 1990s.
COLI's standalone rating of 'BBB+' reflects the company's
satisfactory
contracted sales of HKD165.6bn for January to November 2015
(2014: HKD140.81bn)
and its ability to maintain a strong EBITDA margin of 31%
despite the
challenging market conditions. COLI continues to maintain its
leadership
position, strong execution track record and consistent financial
policy. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that COLI's
operations will remain
stable and integral to CSCECL.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
Homebuilding Operation of Strategic Importance: The operations
of COLI and
CSCECL are closely aligned to MOHURD's duties in regulating and
developing both
construction and housing activities in urban and rural areas in
China. As
China's housing needs shift from building enough homes to that
of providing
comfortable housing, the complex and long-term task to upgrade
China's old
housing stocks, especially those built before 1990, will have to
be spearheaded
by SOEs. CSCECL - with input from COLI - works closely with
MOHURD in this area
because it is the only SOE owned by the central government that
has the
expertise and market leading positions in both construction and
housing.
Sales Continue to Grow: Fitch expects COLI to deliver contracted
sales growth in
2016 after achieving 23.6% yoy growth for the first 11 months of
2015. We
believe COLI remains on track to meet its 2015 contracted sales
target of
HKD180bn. This is despite the company having reduced its land
acquisitions to
CNY12.6bn in the year to November 2015 from CNY38.3bn for the
whole of 2014.
However, the smaller land purchases will improve its operating
cash flow. COLI's
continued sales growth in 2016 will be supported by a
combination of its
existing land bank and the sites in Tier-1 and -2 cities it
acquired from its
parent, which increased its land bank by 29% to around 48.3
million sqm.
Strong Cash Generation to Wane: Fitch expects COLI to generate
very strong
operating cash flow in 2015, which will significantly reduce its
leverage, as
measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, to a single-digit level
from 19.5% in
2014. Increasing development expenditure in 2016 to support
COLI's sales growth
will, however, moderate COLI's leverage improvement. We believe
COLI will
continue to replenish the land it sold, but is under no pressure
to build up its
land bank. The current land bank is sufficient to support sales
for the next
three to four years. We expect COLI's leverage to revert to its
previous level
of around 15%-20% in three to four years.
Diversified Funding Enhances Liquidity: COLI also has one of the
lowest
borrowing costs among Chinese homebuilders. Its weighted average
borrowing cost
was 4.3% at end-June-2015, compared with 3.7% at end-2014. Its
low funding costs
are the result of access to the offshore bond and loan markets,
and its SOE
status, which aids access to domestic funding. COLI continues to
maintain a
strong liquidity position and had HKD9.6bn in undrawn committed
bank facilities
and cash balance of HKD78bn at end-June 2015.
Strong Business Profile Maintained: COLI has continued to
generate high EBITDA
margins of 30% in 2013 and 31% in 2014, even as margins in the
industry have
fallen to the 25% range from 30% in previous years. COLI's
strong branding and
its presence in all the high-growth economic zones around the
Pearl River Delta,
Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Rim, and the northern and western
regions puts it in
a strong position to benefit from the shift towards upgrading
demand. This is
demonstrated by its firm average selling price (ASP), which has
remained between
CNY12,000 and CNY13,000, compared with the ASP of most
nationwide homebuilders
that were between CNY10,000 and CNY13,000.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales by GFA to increase by 0%-5% over 2015-2017;
- Average selling price for contracted sales to be flat for
2015-2017;
- EBITDA margin of around 25%-27% in 2015-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Unfavourable changes to China's regulation or economy leading
to a decline in
contracted sales; or
-Weakening linkages between COLI, the parent company and the
central government;
or
-Decline in EBITDA margin to less than 25% (2014: 31%, 1H15:
31%); or
-Deterioration in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over
a sustained
period (2014: 19%, 1H15:12.5%); or
- Contracted sales/ net inventory remaining below 0.8x over a
sustained period.
(2014: 0.7x, 1H15: 0.7x); or
- Significant change from its current focus on first-time
homebuyers and
upgraders.
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next
12 to 18 months
due to the high cyclicality as well as the high regulatory risks
in the Chinese
property sector.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited
- Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
China Overseas Finance (Cayman) III Limited
- USD500m 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2018 upgraded to
'A-' from 'BBB+'
- USD500m 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 upgraded to
'A-' from 'BBB+'
- USD500m 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2043 upgraded to
'A-' from 'BBB+'
China Overseas Finance (Cayman) VI Limited
- USD800m 4.250% senior unsecured notes due 2019 upgraded to
'A-' from 'BBB+'
- USD700m 5.950% senior unsecured notes due 2024 upgraded to
'A-' from 'BBB+'
- USD500m 6.450% senior unsecured notes due 2034 upgraded to
'A-' from 'BBB+'
China Overseas Land International (Cayman) Limited
- EUR600m 1.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 upgraded to 'A-'
from 'BBB+'
