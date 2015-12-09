(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings forecasts the 2016
US high yield
bond default rate at 4.5% as weak prices will continue to
challenge energy and
metals/mining issuers. The energy sector default rate is
projected to hit 11% in
2016, eclipsing the 9.7% rate seen in 1999.
Excluding these two troubled sectors, defaults are expected to
remain below
average. Removing energy and metals/mining from the index, the
remainder of the
high yield universe is expected to finish 2016 with a 1.5%
default rate, which
is below Fitch's non-recessionary average of 2.1%. Barring
high-yield energy
companies, market access continues to be favorable and earnings
(again, outside
of energy and metals/mining), were generally good.
The current trailing 12-month (TTM) default rate is 3.3%,
climbing from 3% at
the end of November. In December, more than $5 billion of
defaults were
recorded, the most tallied in a single month since January.
Fitch upped its year-end projection in early October to 3.5%. It
would take
roughly $2.5 billion of defaults over the remainder of the year
($50 billion in
total defaults) to reach our expected 3.5% mark for 2015.
A 4.5% 2016 high yield default rate equates to $66 billion of
defaults and would
be the fourth highest default total since 2000. This would be
close to the $78
billion amassed in 2001 but well below the record $119 billion
posted in 2009.
At the beginning of December, $98 billion of the high yield
universe was bid
below 50 cents, while $257 billion was bid below 80 cents. The
battered energy
and metals/mining sectors comprise 78% of the total bid below 50
cents. In
addition, 53% percent of energy, metals/mining companies rated
'B-' or lower
were bid below 50 at the start of December, compared to 16% at
the end of 2014,
reflecting the decline in crude oil prices.
The December energy TTM rate is expected at nearly 7% while the
exploration &
production rate is closing in on 12% following a chapter 11
filing for Vantage
Drilling and missed payments for Magnum Hunter Resources and
Swift Energy.
Energy outstandings are at $259 billion, making up 18% of the
market, with $68
billion in the 'CCC' rated universe.
We recently revised our oil price assumption down to reflect the
risks of a
lower-for-longer scenario, lowering our 2016 oil price (West
Texas Intermediate)
to $50/bbl, 2017 to $60/bbl, and 2018 to $65/bbl prior to an
expected recovery
to $70/bbl in 2019. After some delay, the heavy capex cuts seen
across the
industry have begun to pull back supply, particularly from US
shale, with US oil
production declining 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.2 mmbpd
from peak levels
that were around 9.6 mmbpd. However, the US supply response to
lower prices has
been muted to date, and it appears a second round of capex cuts
will be required
to bring down bloated global oil inventories and help restore
the markets to
equilibrium.
Energy and metals/mining comprise 79% of the defaulted volume
since the start of
the third quarter and account for 70% of the 2015 defaults,
after removing
Caesars Entertainment Operating Co.
Caesars served as the lone bond default with outstandings
exceeding $2.3 billion
in 2015 and the overall TTM rate will fall by 1% when it leaves
the default
universe in January. Nevertheless, Fitch believes there are some
large
candidates at risk for default in 2016, including Yankee issuer
PDVSA.
Contact:
Eric Rosenthal
Senior Director
Leveraged Finance
+1 212 908-0286
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
Leveraged Finance
+1 212 908-9113
Sharon Bonelli
Senior Director
Leveraged Finance
+1 212 908-0581
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
FitchWire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.