(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Deutsche
Postbank's (PB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+'
from 'A-' and
its Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'. The Rating Watch for the
IDRs has been
revised to Evolving (RWE) from Negative (RWN). At the same time,
the agency has
downgraded PB's Support Rating (SR) to '2' from '1', which
remains on RWN. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The downgrade of PB's IDRs and senior debt ratings reflects the
downgrade of the
PB's parent Deutsche Bank (DB, A-/Stable/a-) as PB's ratings are
based on
institutional support from its owner. DB announced in April 2015
its plan to
divest PB. PB's ratings reflect our expectation that support
from DB remains
highly probable until the planned divestment of PB has been
finalised.
The RWE on PB's Long- and Short-term IDRs and senior unsecured
debt ratings
reflects our view that PB's IDRs and debt ratings could be
affirmed, upgraded or
downgraded, depending on our assessment of either its
stand-alone strength after
the divestment, as expressed by a Viability Rating (VR), or on
support from a
more highly rated buyer with a strong ability and propensity to
provide support.
We expect to resolve the RWE when more detailed information on
PB's stand-alone
strength after the divestment is finalised, which could take
more than six
months.
The RWN on PB's 'SR' reflects Fitch's view that an IPO is the
most likely route
for deconsolidation, in which case we would downgrade the SR to
'5'. However, a
sale to an entity that has the ability and propensity to support
PB at the
current 'BBB+' Long-term IDR, or higher, while not our base
case, cannot be
ruled out.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SR
PB's Long-term IDR is rated one notch below DB's to reflect that
despite the
initiated sale process there is, in our opinion, a high
probability that DB
would support PB if needed as long as it remains the majority
owner. PB's role
in the group has become less strategic since the announced
disposal, but we
believe that a default of PB would constitute a huge
reputational risk to DB and
damage its franchise. In our opinion, this reputation risk is a
strong incentive
for DB to support PB if needed.
Although the support is underpinned by a control and profit and
loss transfer
agreement (PLT) between PB and DB Finanz-Holding GmbH (the
wholly-owned
subsidiary of DB that holds the majority of shares in PB) and a
declaration of
backing from DB, Fitch assigns limited value to these
commitments in light of
the upcoming deconsolidation. The PLT can be terminated at the
earliest on 31
December 2016 with six months' notice, or at any time for 'good
cause'. We
understand from management that the currently planned transfer
of the shares
held by the remaining minority shareholders of PB to DB through
a squeeze-out
will give DB the flexibility to terminate the PLT earlier in
light of the
envisaged deconsolidation of PB.
HYBRID SECURITIES
Hybrid capital issued by PB's issuing vehicles are currently
notched off DB's VR
in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles and our
expectation
that DB's support for PB would extend to its hybrid instruments.
Consequently,
we have downgraded these instruments by one notch in line with
the downgrade of
DB's VR. They will likely be notched from PB's future VR, when
the bank's
stand-alone strength can be determined, absent a sale to a
higher rated bank
that in our opinion would support PB's hybrid instruments.
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I-IV's securities are notched
twice for
non-performance risk and twice for loss severity whereas the
Upper Tier II
instruments issued by ProSecure Funding Limited Partnership are
notched twice
for non-performance risk and once for loss severity.
POSTBANK'S LEGACY UNSECURED GUARANTEED DEBT RATINGS ISSUED BY
DSL
The ratings of the legacy guaranteed debt (originally issued by
the former DSL
and acquired and ultimately merged with PB) are based on our
expectation that
the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG, AAA/Stable) has strong
incentives to make
timely payments under its grandfathered deficiency guarantee for
these notes.
The notes are rated two notches below the guarantor's Long-term
IDR as Fitch
believes that there is only a limited amount of uncertainty
around timeliness of
payments as a result of the high reputational risks the FRG
would face if
investors in this debt would incur losses in a default scenario
of PB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SR
Postbank's IDRs and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive
to the outcome
of Fitch's assessment of PB's stand-alone strength as expressed
in its future
VR. Fitch expects to resolve the RWE when more information about
PB's future
stand-alone strength becomes available. In the absence of a
highly-rated
acquirer, PB's IDRs could be affirmed, upgraded or downgraded,
depending on its
VR. We expect that the review could take longer than six months.
In October 2015, DB concluded its strategic review, and Fitch
expects that more
details will be made available on the plans for PB's
capitalisation before a
disposal, the composition of its non-core assets unit, and
projections about its
recurring earning power, considering especially its agreements
with Deutsche
Post for using its branches and with DB for using the services
of PBC Banking
Service GmbH. Fitch believes that the bank's VR will be affected
by PB's
strategy to improve efficiency and profitability as a
stand-alone bank in the
highly competitive German retail banking market and potentially
further
regulatory headwinds for the sector.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on PB's SR once the
deconsolidation has been
finalised as the SR will reflect Fitch's assessment of any new
owner's ability
and propensity to provide support if needed. If the divestment
takes the form of
an IPO, which is Fitch's base case, Fitch expects to downgrade
the SR to '5' to
reflect our view that sovereign support for even the larger
German banks cannot
be relied on. Until the disposal is completed, PB's SR continues
to be sensitive
to changes in Fitch's assessment of DB's propensity and ability
to provide
support for PB.
The ratings of the legacy guaranteed debt is sensitive to a
change to Germany's
rating or to a change in Fitch's assessment of the likelihood
that Germany will
honour the guarantee in a timely manner.
HYBRID SECURITIES
The hybrid capital securities issued by PB's issuing vehicles
are primarily
sensitive to the sale of the bank by DB. Upon completion of a
sale they will
likely be notched off PB's VR. Prior to that, the securities'
ratings are
sensitive to a change in their notching from DB's VR, which
could increase if
Fitch's assessment of support available from DB changes.
In addition, if Fitch assigns a VR to PB before the sale is
finalised it would
become the new anchor rating for PB's hybrids debt ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Postbank
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Rating Watch
changed to Evolving
from Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; Rating Watch
changed to Evolving
from Negative
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'; maintained on RWN
Senior debt, including programme ratings: downgraded to
'BBB+'/'F2' from
'A-'/'F1'; Rating Watch changed to Evolving from Negative
Unsecured guaranteed bonds issued by former DSL Bank: affirmed
at 'AA'
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I (Germany): downgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-';
Rating Watch changed to Evolving from Negative
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II (Germany): downgraded to
'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Rating Watch changed to Evolving from Negative
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III (Germany): downgraded to
'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Rating Watch changed to Evolving from Negative
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust IV (Germany): downgraded to
'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Rating Watch changed to Evolving from Negative
ProSecure Funding Limited Partnership (LP Jersey): downgraded to
'BBB-' from
'BBB'; Rating Watch changed to Evolving from Negative
