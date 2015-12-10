(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sanlam
Life Insurance
Limited's (Sanlam Life) National Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'AA+(zaf)', National Long-term rating at 'AA(zaf)' and National
Short-term
rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. Fitch has also affirmed Sanlam Life's
subordinated debt at
'A+(zaf)'.
Fitch has also affirmed Sanlam Life's parent and the ultimate
holding company of
the Sanlam group, Sanlam Limited's (Sanlam) National Long-term
rating at
'AA-(zaf)'. Concurrently, Fitch has affirmed Sanlam Developing
Markets Limited's
(SDM) National IFS rating at 'AA+(zaf)' and National Long-term
rating at
'AA(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Sanlam's and Sanlam Life's ratings reflects
the
well-established and diversified business position of the Sanlam
group in South
Africa, its sound and resilient capitalisation and its strong
operating
performance. SDM's ratings are aligned with those of the primary
operating
entity within the group, Sanlam Life, as SDM is assessed as
"Core" to the Sanlam
group under Fitch's insurance group rating methodology. This is
because its
business, operations and strategy are fully aligned with those
of the group.
Sanlam's wide range of investment, life insurance and other
personal finance
products to individuals and institutional clients provides
revenue
diversification. Investment-type business is the main component
(2014: 60%,
2013: 61%) of total funds received, and is mainly derived from
South Africa.
Fitch considers Sanlam's capital levels as strong. Sanlam Life's
statutory
capital adequacy requirement (CAR) cover ratio was strong at
5.0x at 30
September 2015 (4.8x at 30 June 2015, 4.5x at end-2014), the
highest level in
its peer group.
Sanlam reported ZAR4.8bn of discretionary capital, i.e. capital
regarded by the
group as being in excess of economic capital requirements, at 31
October 2015
(1H15: ZAR4.6bn, end-2014: ZAR3.3bn). The bulk of Sanlam's net
ZAR1.9bn
investment during 2014 was focused on strategic growth areas in
Africa, India
and southeast Asia. On 24 November 2015, Sanlam announced its
acquisition of a
30% stake in Saham Finances S.A. for USD375m (approximately
ZAR5.4bn). Fitch
expects the group to continue using the excess capital to
increase business from
high-growth areas.
Sanlam's normalised headline earnings to 31 October 2015
increased 12% yoy,
supported by higher asset-based fee income across most asset
management and
administration businesses and a strong performance from Santam.
Sanlam's
earnings generation continues to be strong and compares
favourably with that of
its leading peers.
The Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM) business' operating profit
weakened 10% to
ZAR562m in 1H15, largely as a result of lower contributions from
its Indian and
Zambian businesses. Operating profit contribution, as a
percentage of group
operating profit, from the SEM business has been on the decline
since 2013. In
1H15 SEM's operating profit comprised 16% of Sanlam's group
operating profit,
having contributed 18% in 2014 and 19% in 2013. However, Fitch
believes that
SEM's strategic rationale and growth fundamentals remain sound.
On 4 December 2015, Fitch downgraded South Africa's Long-term
foreign currency
and local currency ratings to 'BBB-' and 'BBB' respectively.
This rating action
has no impact on Sanlam's national scale ratings, as its
relative credit
worthiness to the sovereign remains unchanged in Fitch's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sanlam's ratings could be upgraded if the insurer becomes more
geographically
diversified, through SEM's contribution to group net operating
profit improving
to above 25%, while maintaining its strong operating
performance, capitalisation
and leading position in South Africa. Fitch expects Sanlam to
continue to
improve its market shares in new markets, which could support an
upgrade.
A substantial and sustained deterioration in capitalisation
(based on Fitch's
risk-based assessment) or a drop in Sanlam's shareholders' funds
of 25% for a
sustained period, and/or weak operating performance driven by a
significant fall
in equity markets, significantly lower new-business margins or a
severe
weakening of market share could lead to a downgrade.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Sanlam Life Insurance Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'
Sanlam Limited
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
Sanlam Developing Markets Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.