(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Africa-based Santam
Limited's (Santam) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at
'AA+(zaf)' and National Long-term rating at 'AA(zaf)'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Santam's subordinated debt at
'A+(zaf)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Santam's "Core" status within the
Sanlam group, under
Fitch's insurance group rating methodology. The ratings also
reflect its
standalone credit profile, which is consistent with the IFS
rating of Sanlam
Life Insurance Limited at 'AA+(zaf)' (see 'Fitch Affirms Sanlam
Life & Sanlam
Developing Markets at IFS 'AA+(ZAF)'; Outlook Stable' published
on 10 December
2015 on www.fitchratings.com).
Santam is the largest general insurer in South Africa, with a
strong domestic
franchise and a market share of 22%. It writes all classes of
business and has a
well-known brand in both commercial and personal lines. Santam's
geographic
revenue diversification remains limited despite an increasing
portion of
premiums generated outside South Africa.
Santam is adequately capitalised based on Fitch's own
risk-adjusted assessment
and the minimum statutory requirement. At end-June 2015,
Santam's solvency ratio
(net premiums written divided by equity) fell to 43% (end-2014:
46%), as a
result of a specific share buy-back transaction completed on 30
June 2015. Fitch
expects Santam's solvency ratio to remain within its long-term
target range of
35%-45%.
Santam has a long history of underwriting profitability, and in
2014 reported a
strongly improved combined ratio of 90.7% (2013: 96.9%). Motor
and crop
insurance were the main drivers of a 213% improvement in
Santam's underwriting
result in 2014. In 1H15, Santam's underwriting margin remained
strong at 8.9%
(1H14: 7.4%). Fitch expects Santam's underwriting margin to
moderate in 2H15 as
margins for motor are set to weaken due to a summer hail storm
in November 2015.
The dry summer weather experienced thus far could also reduce
crop margins in
1H16.
Santam pursues a conservative investment strategy that is
well-diversified by
asset mix. Of the total investment portfolio, 75% are invested
in cash, money
market instruments and bonds. The credit quality of financial
assets is
considered robust, with 90% comprising money market funds and
bonds rated 'BBB'
or higher on an international scale.
On 4 December2015, Fitch downgraded South Africa's Long-term
foreign currency
and local currency ratings to 'BBB-' and 'BBB' respectively.
This rating action
has no impact on Santam's national scale ratings, as its
relative credit
worthiness to the sovereign remains unchanged in Fitch's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given Fitch's view that Santam is "Core" to the Sanlam group any
upgrade or
downgrade of Sanlam's ratings would have a similar impact on
those of Santam.
A downgrade could also be triggered by deterioration in the
standalone profile
to an extent that Fitch would no longer consider Santam as
"Core" to Sanlam.
This could result from a sustained poor operating performance
and/or severe
weakening in Santam's market share.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.