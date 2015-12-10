(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CIF
Euromortgage's
EUR12.1bn Obligations Foncieres (OF) at 'AA' with a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA' rating of the OF is based on Credit Immobilier de
France
Developpement's (CIFD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'A', which acts
as the reference IDR for this programme, an unchanged IDR uplift
of '1' notch,
an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 notches (high
discontinuity risk)
and the legal minimum overcollateralisation (OC) level of 5% on
which Fitch's
'AA' breakeven OC remains aligned. The Stable Outlook on the OF
reflects that on
CIFD's IDR and for French residential assets performance.
The 'AA' rating of the OF is based on CIFD's IDR adjusted by the
IDR uplift of
'A+' and a two-notch recovery uplift. The 5% 'AA' breakeven OC
is driven by a
relatively low cash flow valuation of 3.0%, explained by the
fully hedged
structure of the programme, except for the loans securing the
promissory notes
(9.4% of modelled assets when adopting a look-through approach).
In a scenario
combining high interest rates and low prepayments, the longer
weighted average
life of assets compared with liabilities negatively impacts the
present value of
assets bearing a fixed rate, while the net present value of
floating liabilities
is unaffected.
Credit loss is relatively limited at 1.1%, as it only relates to
the loans
securing the promissory notes. No loss is modelled for the
'AAAsf' rated senior
notes of CIF Assets 2001-1 (the rating of the OF is
credit-linked to the rating
of CIF Assets' senior notes), and on the French sovereign
exposure up to the
Long-term sovereign IDR of 'AA'. In the absence of mechanisms
allowing
diversification of cash investments, Fitch considers the
exposure to the French
sovereign to be a long-term exposure.
The unchanged IDR uplift of '1' notch reflects Fitch's view that
France is a
covered bond intensive jurisdiction.
The unchanged D-Cap of '2' notches remains driven by the 'high'
assessment of
the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. Fitch estimates
principal
coverage of maturities by available cash and short-term
investments at six
months compared with its expected liquidation timing for
residential loans in
France of up to 12 months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA' rating of the OF would be vulnerable to a downgrade if
any of the
following occurs: (i) CIFD's IDR is downgraded to 'BBB' or
below; (ii) the sum
of the IDR uplift and the D-Cap falls to zero; (iii) CIF Assets
2001-1' senior
notes are downgraded below 'AAsf' or (iv) the French sovereign
Long-Term IDR is
downgraded below 'AA'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Deucher, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 72
Fitch France SAS
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
William Rossiter
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 47
Committee Chairperson
Emmanuelle Ricordeau
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 48
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
