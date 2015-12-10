(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned
Hong Kong-based
China Everbright Limited (CEL) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB'
and a Short-Term IDR of 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable.
CEL is an asset management company that is 49.74%-owned by China
Everbright
Group (CEG) as of end-June 2015. CEG is an integrated financial
services holding
company in China. CEG is wholly owned by the central government
of China,
through the Ministry of Finance (44.3%) and Central Huijin
Investment Limited
(55.7%).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CEL's ratings are driven by Fitch's belief that extraordinary
support from CEG
would be forthcoming for CEL in the event of stress as CEL is
considered a core
subsidiary of the group. Fitch assesses CEG as having good
credit profile due to
its strong linkage with the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable), the
government's
100%-ownership and its strategic role in supporting the nation's
goal to
establish a full-fledged integrated financial holding company.
CEG is one of just two major financial conglomerates (CITIC
Group is the other
one) operating in the Chinese financial sector.
CEL is the key offshore asset-management business of CEG. CEL's
chairman holds
the same position in CEG, a scenario that very few group
subsidiaries enjoy.
Market participants know CEL is part of CEG because the
subsidiary shares the
group's name and logo and has been listed in Hong Kong since
1997. CEL is a core
and integral part of CEG; its business in asset management is
critical to the
group fulfilling the aim assigned by the Chinese government of
establishing an
integrated universal financial services company.
CEL's standalone financial strength is modest, reflecting its
high risk profile,
which is evident in its rapid asset growth, limited track record
in risk control
and volatile profitability. This is partly counterbalanced by
the company's
satisfactory capital and leverage positions.
CEL focuses on primary market investment, secondary market
investment,
structured financing & investment, aircraft leasing, and
strategic investment in
mainland China and Hong Kong. It has built substantial
cross-border business
networks in Hong Kong and mainland China, and established a
strong reputation by
using the Everbright brand.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CEL's ratings could be upgraded if CEG becomes more
strategically important to
the Chinese government.
A rating downgrade could be driven by a weakening in the linkage
between CEL and
CEG, which could result from significant dilution of CEG's stake
in CEL or a
reduction of CEL's strategic role in the group. CEL's ratings
may also be
downgraded if CEG's strategic importance to the Chinese
government is
substantially lowered.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Leo Wah, CFA
Director
+852 2263 9951
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
