MOSCOW, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Sberbank of
Russia (Sberbank)
and Vnesheconombank (VEB) and their leasing subsidiaries,
Sberbank Leasing and
JSC VEB-Leasing, at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term IDRs of Gazprombank OJSC
(GPB), its
subsidiary Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd (GPBS), and Russian
Agricultural Bank
(RusAg) at 'BB+'. The Outlooks are Negative. A full list of the
rating actions
is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFs), NATIONAL
RATINGS
The affirmation of the Long-term foreign currency IDRs and SRFs
of Sberbank and
VEB at the sovereign level of 'BBB-', and those of RusAg and GPB
at 'BB+',
reflects Fitch's view of a very high propensity of the Russian
authorities to
support the banks, in case of need, due to:
(i) majority state ownership (50%+1 share in Sberbank; 100% of
VEB and RusAg),
or a high degree of state control and supervision by
quasi-sovereign entities
(GPB), most significantly by the bank's founder and shareholder
PJSC Gazprom
(BBB-/Negative);
(ii) the exceptionally high systemic importance of Sberbank as
expressed by its
dominant market shares (approximately 30% of system assets and
44% of retail
deposits at end-10M15), VEB's status as a development bank,
RusAg's important
policy role of supporting the agricultural sector and GPB's high
systemic
importance for the banking sector;
(iii) the track record of support to the banks, including recent
large
recapitalisations of GPB and RusAg through core Tier 1 eligible
preferred share
issues acquired by the state Depository Insurance Agency (DIA).
Fitch considers
this as good quality loss-absorbing capital, and assigns it 100%
equity credit;
(iv) and high reputational risks of a potential default for the
Russian
authorities/state-controlled shareholders.
Sberbank's IDRs are also underpinned by the bank's stand-alone
credit profile,
as reflected in its 'bbb-' Viability Rating (VR).
The ratings of GPB and RusAg are one notch lower than those of
Sberbank and VEB
as the banks do not have the exceptional systemic importance of
the former or
the development bank status of the latter. The notching from the
sovereign also
reflects (i) previous delays in provision of significant equity
support by the
state to RusAg, and potential remaining capital needs of the
bank; and (ii) that
GPB is not directly majority-owned by the state.
The designation of these banks by the Central Bank of Russia as
domestic
systemically important institutions (D-SIBs) does not have
material implications
for Fitch's support view. The designation applies equally to
large foreign- and
privately-owned banks, as well as state-owned lenders, and
implies more
stringent oversight of the banks rather than a confirmation of
any intention to
support creditors. The potential introduction of bail-in
legislation - which is
currently being discussed in Russia, but is unlikely to be
implemented in the
near-term, in Fitch's view - would not necessarily result in an
automatic
downgrade of the SRFs of state-owned commercial banks, because
we believe that,
given the banks' ownership and policy roles pre-emptive support
would still be
available to them. Bail-in legislation would in any case not
apply to VEB, as a
development bank.
The affirmation of VEB's ratings reflects Fitch's expectation
that the bank will
receive in the near- to medium-term sufficient and timely
government support to
address weaknesses in its solvency and foreign currency
liquidity and enable it
to service its obligations to creditors. However, uncertainty
remains about how
support for VEB will be structured, the volume of the support
measures and the
timeline for their implementation.
The affirmation of the IDRs of Sberbank-Leasing, VEB Leasing and
Gazprombank
Switzerland in line with those of their parent reflects Fitch's
view that they
are highly-integrated core subsidiaries.
The affirmation of the entities' National Ratings reflects
Fitch's view that
they remain among the strongest credits in Russia. The Stable
Outlooks on the
National Ratings reflect Fitch's view that the creditworthiness
of Russian
issuers relative to each other are unlikely to change
significantly in case of a
sovereign downgrade.
DEBT RATINGS
The senior unsecured debt ratings (including the debt issues
issued by special
purpose vehicles) are aligned with the respective institutions'
IDRs.
The ratings of 'old-style' subordinated debt issues are notched
down once from
the Long-term IDRs. 'New-style' subordinated debt is rated one
notch lower than
the banks' VRs due to loss-absorption triggers. The 'new-style'
issues have
coupon/principal write-down features, which will be triggered
if: (i) the bank's
regulatory core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio decreases below
2%; or (ii) the
DIA acquires a controlling stake in the bank or provides
financial assistance to
it as part of an approved bankruptcy prevention plan. The latter
is possible if
a bank breaches any of its mandatory capital ratios or is in
breach of certain
other liquidity and capital requirements.
The ratings of debt issued by Sberbank, VEB, RusAg, GPB and
their subsidiaries
apply to debt issued prior to 1 August 2014.
SBERBANK's VR
Sberbank's 'bbb-' VR reflects (i) the bank's significant pricing
power due to
dominant market shares in the Russian banking sector, (ii) only
moderate asset
quality deterioration to date, (iii) profitable performance
through the cycle,
and (iv) cheap stable funding base and ample liquidity.
Sberbank's VR is sensitive to Russia's sovereign rating
(BBB-/Negative) due to
significant exposure to sovereign debt (0.5x of end-1H15 Fitch
Core Capital
(FCC)) and to the broader economic environment, with the
contribution of foreign
subsidiaries to Sberbank's assets and earnings remaining only
moderate.
Sberbank's asset quality has deteriorated moderately, with NPLs
rising to 5.4%
at end-3Q15 (1.1x covered by reserves) from 3.2% at end-2014.
Consequently, loan
impairment charges (LICs) increased to 2.6% of loans in 9M15
from 2.3% in 2014
and 1.1% in 2013. We expect LICs to stabilise in 2016 and not
exceed 2.5%, as
the most acute problems (e.g. Mechel, Transaero and Ukrainian
risks) have been
heavily reserved. Therefore LICs should be comfortably covered
by the bank's
pre-impairment profitability (equal to around 4% of average
loans in 9M15,
annualised), which may also improve by about 0.5-1.0pts in 2016
if funding costs
continue to decrease. Performance trends, as for other Russian
banks, are also
sensitive to further significant external shocks.
Sberbank's capitalisaiton is reasonable, as reflected by its 9%
FCC ratio at
end-3Q15. The regulatory Tier 1 ratio was also adequate, at 8.6%
at end-3Q15,
although this received a 40bps uplift due to exchange rate
forbearance. The bank
should comfortably comply with the increased 5.3% minimum core
tier 1
requirement (including additional capital buffers for D-SIBs)
with effect from 1
January 2016. Due to moderate loan growth plans and a reasonable
internal
capital generation capacity, capital ratios should at least
remain stable in
2016.
Sberbank's strong liquidity position is underpinned by a
significant cushion of
liquid assets (both in local and in foreign currency) and a
granular and fairly
stable deposit base. Similarly to most other banks in the
sector, Sberbank faced
moderate funding outflows in December 2014, but since 2Q15 has
enjoyed a steady
inflow of customer funding (the loans/deposits fell to a
reasonable 105% at
end-3Q15, from 120% at end-2014). Wholesale debt is moderate (5%
of end-3Q15
liabilities) and Sberbank's external refinancing needs in 2016
are modest, with
the next repayment peak in February-March 2017 (USD3bn excluding
trade finance;
less than 2% of the bank's liabilities).
GPB'S VR
GPB's 'bb-' VR reflects the bank's moderate capitalisation,
recently loss-making
performance and significant volume of high-risk exposures/
non-banking assets
that might require significant additional impairment provisions.
At the same
time, the VR factors in the bank's prominent market positions,
its generally
lower-risk lending focused on larger and stronger Russian
corporates and secured
retail products, its currently comfortable liquidity and access
to capital under
Russian government programmes.
The NPL ratio was a low 2.3% at end-3Q15 (1% at end-2014).
However, a further 9%
of loans, although technically not NPLs, are high-risk and were
a source of
increased impairment charges in 9M15. These exposures comprise:
(i) M&A loans to
a fertiliser-producing group, which were partially secured by
equities of
Ukrainian enterprises (23% of adjusted Fitch Eligible Capital
(FEC) at
end-1H15); and (ii) a secured exposure to Mechel (26%). High
risks also stem
from GPB's large equity investments in mostly poorly performing
non-banking
subsidiaries (37% of FEC) and other, mostly illiquid, equity
investments (30% of
FEC).
FEC includes FCC and preferred shares issued in December 2014
and August 2015,
which Fitch views as good quality, loss-absorbing capital. FEC
at end-1H15 was
adjusted for the August issue in calculating risk exposures
relative to capital.
Fitch views capitalisation as vulnerable, notwithstanding recent
injections, due
to still moderate ratios, large exposures to high-risk assets
and operating
losses. The FEC was 7.1% at end-3Q15, up only moderately from
6.1% at end-2014,
as pressure from impairment-driven losses (the total
comprehensive loss was
equal to 4.8% of average equity in 9M15, annualised) and rouble
devaluation
partly offset the benefit of the preferred share issue (bought
by the DIA). The
regulatory core Tier 1 ratio was 8.8% at end-October 2015, in
part due to
utilisation of regulatory forbearance on exchange rates used to
calculate
regulatory risk-weighted assets (RWAs).
GPB's liquidity remains comfortable, partially reflecting the
bank's treasury
role for Gazprom and other large oil and gas companies. The
highly-liquid assets
at end-1H15, net of senior unsecured debt repayments to
end-2016, were equal to
a solid 30% of total customer deposits.
RUSAG'S VR
RusAg's 'b-' VR reflects the bank's weak asset quality,
vulnerable
capitalisation given sizable unreserved problem loans and weak
internal capital
generation, and high reliance on wholesale funding. The VR also
takes into
account the bank's improved capital position following recent
injections and the
currently adequate liquidity position.
RusAg's NPLs were a high 18% of the end-1H15 total loan book.
Reserve coverage
of these exposures was only a moderate 54%, with the unreserved
part amounting
to 91% of FEC. In addition, restructured and/or rolled-over
loans classified in
the Watch category comprised a further 6% of loans at end-2014
(latest available
disclosure). Further downside risks stem from the bank's
predominantly long-term
loans, which are often structured with bullet repayments and
subsidised interest
rates.
RusAg's FEC ratio was a moderate 7.3% at end-1H15, but adjusted
for a December
RUB69bn capital injection from the DIA and a RUB22bn loss in
3Q15, this should
have improved to about 9.5%. The regulatory Tier 1 ratio of 8.6%
at end-10M15
would rise to 11.6%, after adjusting for the capital injection.
Current
loss-absorbing capital ratios are broadly in line with those at
end-2014, as
operating losses (negative ROAE of 53% in 9M15) have largely
offset the DIA
contribution.
RusAg expects RUB20bn (equal to 1% of RWAs) of further capital
support in
2016-2017 as part of an agricultural sector development
programme (part of the
state budget) and potentially RUB60bn (3%) in 2018-2020, but
these amounts are
moderate relative to risks of further impairment in the loan
book.
RusAg's high loans/deposits ratio (158% at end-3Q15) reflects
the bank's
significant reliance on wholesale funding (45% of end-3Q15
liabilities), half of
which is from foreign creditors. Refinancing needs for 2016 are
moderate,
comprising eurobonds of RUB52bn and USD161m (combined, equal to
3% of
liabilities). At end-3Q15, RusAg had RUB460bn (USD7bn) of liquid
assets (cash,
short-term bank placements, unencumbered repo-able securities
and loans eligible
for refinancing in CBR), which were sufficient to repay all
wholesale funding to
end-2018. Domestic wholesale funding can largely be refinanced
on the local
market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SRs, SRFs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND DEBT RATINGS
The Negative Outlooks on all of the entities covered in this
commentary reflect
the potential for them to be downgraded if Russia's sovereign
ratings are
downgraded and the Country Ceiling is lowered. A significant
weakening of the
propensity of parent banks to provide support (not expected by
Fitch at present)
could also result in downgrades of the subsidiaries' ratings.
GPB's support-driven ratings could also come under downward
pressure if there is
a marked reduction in the stake owned by quasi-sovereign
entities and/or if the
links between the bank and the Russian authorities weaken
significantly.
The senior unsecured and 'old-style' subordinated debt ratings
would likely
change in tandem with their respective banks' Long-term IDRs.
Changes in the VRs
would likely be matched by corresponding changes in the
'new-style' subordinated
debt ratings.
VR
Sberbank's VR could be downgraded if the sovereign ratings are
downgraded,
reflecting further marked deterioration in Russia's economic
prospects, or a
weakening of Sberbank's asset quality and capital. A
stabilisation of the
operating environment, and a revision of the Outlook on the
sovereign ratings to
Stable, could help to stabilise the rating at its current level.
GPB's VR could be downgraded in case of weakening of its asset
quality or
capitalisation. A stabilisation of the operating environment and
the bank's
capital ratios would help to stabilise the VR at its current
level.
RusAg's VR could be downgraded in case of a further marked
deterioration in its
asset quality that is not promptly cured by capital support. A
further
strengthening of capitalisation leading to reduced asset quality
risks could
result in an upgrade of the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Sberbank of Russia
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
SB Capital S.A.
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
Vnesheconombank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt of VEB Finance PLC: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Gazprombank:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed 'BB+';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B';
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC: affirmed at
'BB+'
'Old-style' subordinated debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC:
affirmed at 'BB'
'New-style' subordinated debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC:
affirmed at 'B+'
RusAg
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of RSHB Capital S.A.: affirmed at 'BB+'/
'AA+(rus)'
'Old-style' subordinated debt of RSHB Capital S.A.: affirmed at
'BB'
Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
OJSC VEB-Leasing
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB- '/ 'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of VEB Leasing Investment Ltd: affirmed at
'BBB-'
Sberbank Leasing
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
