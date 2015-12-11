(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based
pharmaceutical
company AstraZeneca PLC's (AZ) Outlook to Negative from Stable,
while affirming
its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The senior
unsecured rating
is affirmed at 'A+'.
The change in Outlook reflects growing near-term pressure on
sales and
profitability from patent expiries of key drugs, at a time when
the company is
accelerating investments in R&D, and efficiencies as well as
strengthening its
science base through bolt-on transactions. As a result, Fitch
sees a near-term
reduction of rating headroom during this transitional period,
characterised by
greater cash flow volatility and weakening debt coverage ratios
over the next
two years which, if maintained, could result in a downgrade of
one notch.
AZ is making efforts to focus the business on core therapeutic
areas, making
sound progress in accelerating developments in its promising
late-stage
pipeline. Accordingly, Fitch views a successful launch of new
products,
supporting an expected return to profitable growth from 2017, as
key
prerequisite to improving debt coverage ratios and stabilising
the rating. The
current rating also does not allow for further material
acquisitions. During
this transitional period, the rating is supported by the group's
strong
liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Patent Expiries Pressure Top Line
Eighteen per cent of AZ's 2014 sales are at risk from US patent
expiries over
the three-year period to end-2017 (down from around 28% of 2013
sales following
the loss of patent protection for Nexium in 2015). The company
is less affected
by patent expiry than some of its US peers - AbbVie Inc, Amgen,
BMS or Eli
Lilly, with respective sales at risk of 76.8%, 21.7%, 30.4% and
37%. However, AZ
is most exposed among European peers.
Accelerating Investments
AZ's cash flow performance is being affected by significant
upfront investment
in the business to achieve the company's growth path.
Accelerating innovation
has led to an increase of R&D costs to 24% of total product
sales per 3Q15
(against a historical average close to 18%), in turn affecting
profitability,
despite AZ's focus on managing costs outside R&D (particularly
SG&A).
In addition AZ's capex remains elevated (peaking at 12.5% of
total product sales
in 2015) as it continues to invest in its Cambridge headquarter
and modernising
its manufacturing sites. To strengthen its science base in its
core
cardio-metabolic therapeutic area, AZ has also announced a
bolt-on acquisition
(ZS Pharma), which is expected to improve the long-term
strategic development of
the group but will be eroding earnings further in the near-term
and lead to a
debt-funded USD2.7bn cash outflow.
Weakening Debt Protection Ratios
Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage as a result of
accelerated
capex is trending towards the 2.5x negative guidance over the
next two years,
breaching thereafter if no new products are introduced in the
meantime. FFO
fixed charge cover is expected to remain between 8.0x-9.0x,
which would be still
consistent with the current rating. Based on our conservative
rating case
assumptions (as outlined below and including elevated capex and
restructuring
costs), we do not project additional rating headroom for further
material
acquisitions and expect AZ to generate negative free cash flow
(FCF) over the
next 12-18 months, before returning to positive FCF once revenue
growth is
restored.
Uncertainty around Upcoming Drug Launches
Some of AZ's chosen areas of R&D and expected drug launches are
subject to
growing competition, particularly in the field of oncology,
respiratory and
cardio-metabolism. This may lead to additional clinical trial
requirements,
increasing the cost of development and may limit future pricing
power as the
industry moves from volume-based to value-based reimbursement
models and
increases sensitivity around drug pricing.
Restructuring to Ease Margin Pressures
During 9M15, the company continued expanding its restructuring
initiatives
(Phase 4) that it implemented since March 2013. The Phase 4
restructuring
includes R&D site footprint changes to align with globally
recognised
bio-science clusters and further restructuring of SG&A
activities. Total cash
restructuring costs in 2014 were USD1.6bn and in 9M15 USD662m;
further expected
cash restructuring charges have not yet been quantified by the
company.
Wide Geographical Diversification
AZ's rating is underpinned by wide geographical diversification,
reducing the
reliance on a single healthcare system. Forty per cent of 9M15
group sales
originated from the US, 22% from Europe, 13% from the rest of
the developed
world, and 25% from emerging markets.
STRONG LIQUIDITY
Fitch assesses AZ's liquidity as strong with readily available
cash at USD3.6bn
as of end-3Q15 (as defined by Fitch adjusting for assumed
USD500m restricted/non
readily available cash) and undrawn committed term bank
facilities totalling
USD3bn, maturing in 2020 and not subject to financial covenants.
This amount is
more than sufficient to cover near-term maturities of USD2.7bn
in 2015 and 2016.
AZ has also demonstrated continued good access to debt capital
markets through
its placement of USD6bn notes in November 2015, terming out
short-term debt,
securing financing for the recently announced ZS Pharma
acquisition as well as
covering GCP requirements over 2016 and 2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
- Sales decline of CAGR -3% between 2015-2017, driven by sales
decline in three
key drugs (Nexium, Crestor, and Seroquel XR) as a result of
generic competition,
exacerbated by FX headwinds
-EBITDA margin decline to have bottomed out at 29% in 2015,
gradually recovering
to 33% over the four-year rating case. Profitability pressured
by increased R&D
expense, but to a degree mitigated by the company's focus on
improving COGS and
SG&A.
-R&D peaking at 24% of sales in 2015, before gradually easing
towards 20% over
the four- year rating horizon.
-Investment in the business characterised by capex/sales peaking
at 12.5% in
2015 before gradually reducing (associated with investment in
manufacturing
sites and development of the Cambridge headquarter); cash
restructuring charges
of up to USD2bn to 2016.
-Spike in 2015 working capital assumption to support product
launches;
normalisation thereafter
- FX volatility (particularly emerging market and EUR exposure)
resulting in
continued FX translation risks.
-No further acquisitions; dividend cover of around 2.0x and no
share buybacks
over the four-year rating horizon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, could lead
to a positive
rating action or lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable
include:
-Successful product launches supporting revenue growth and
restoring EBITDA
margin comfortably above 30%, supporting positive FCF
generation.
-FFO adjusted net leverage trending around 2.0x and FFO fixed
charge cover
comfortably above 8x on a sustained basis.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
-Failure to mitigate near-term top-line erosion with new product
developments
and to return to growth path as per guidance, leading to further
pressure on the
business risk profile.
-Major debt-financed acquisitions or higher-than-expected
shareholder
distributions resulting in FFO adjusted net leverage above 2.5x
or FFO fixed
charge cover of below 8x on a sustained basis.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
