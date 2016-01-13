(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Housing and Mortgage
Outlook - 2016
here
LONDON/NEW YORK/SYDNEY, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in
its latest
annual Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook report that it
expects housing and
mortgage markets to be stable or improve in most of the 22
countries covered in
the study. The number of outlooks that have changed (six
improving and three
deteriorating) since the previous yea report is higher than it
was in 2015,
reflecting shifts in relative performance and greater disparity
of conditions
globally. While most markets are seen to be stabilising or
improving, a
combination of macro-prudential controls and affordability
constraints will
constrain growth prospects.
Low mortgage rates, GDP growth, improving employment and price
rises will
support the mortgage performance of many markets. But where one
or more of these
are missing - as in Brazil, South Africa, and Singapore -
outlooks have worsened
since last year. All of the markets with improved outlooks are
located in
Europe, where the peripheral eurozone markets continue to
rebound.
In light of housing getting even more expensive (Fitch expects
nominal house
prices to increase in most countries although the pace of house
price increases
from last year will be unchanged or drop), some regulators are
taking a more
nuanced approach to cool the housing markets, which will limit
new mortgage
lending growth as financial sector regulation and housing policy
continue to
affect the amount and composition of mortgage lending.
Investment property or buy-to-let lending in particular seems to
be a
macro-prudential control target while policymakers may try to
support the flow
of mortgage credit to owner-occupiers in countries where
affordability is
stretched or housing markets are deemed sluggish (a combination
which has led to
home ownership rate falls in a number of major markets -
although improving
funding conditions are starting to act as a mitigant).
While such macro-prudential controls might help contain
long-term risks related
to certain sectors, they have generally not offset the impact of
low interest
rates. With monetary tightening underway or expected in some
regions, the
near-term impact of possible rate rises will be generally muted.
However, they
may affect performance where policy rates are already fairly
high and the
macroeconomic backdrop is less supportive, such as some emerging
markets.
Despite the prospect of rate hikes, we do not expect performance
in the mostly
fixed-rate US market to deteriorate significantly. UK
non-conforming borrowers
are more vulnerable to higher rates than prime borrowers while
in APAC,
Singapore is most exposed to rate hikes given the mostly
variable mortgage
market there.
The new report, entitled 'Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook -
2016' covers 22
countries and assesses the key factors facing the major global
housing and
mortgage markets in 2015. It is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
Contacts:
Grant Bailey
+1 212-908-0544
grant.bailey@fitchratings.com
Ben McCarthy
+61 2 8256 0388
ben.mccarthy@fitchratings.com
Gregg Kohansky
+44 20 3530 1376
gregg.kohansky@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.