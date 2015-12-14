(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
"Strong" Fund
Quality ratings of five funds managed by Petercam Institutional
Asset Management
(Petercam IAM) and placed another under review. The list of
rating actions is as
follows:
Petercam Equities Euroland (PEE1): affirmed at "Strong"
Petercam Equities Europe (PEE2) affirmed at "Strong"
Petercam Equities Europe Sustainable (PEES) affirmed at "Strong"
Petercam Securities Real Estate Europe (PSRE) affirmed at
"Strong"
Petercam Equities World Sustainable (PEWS) "Strong" rating
placed Under Review
Petercam L Bonds Government Sustainable (PBGS) affirmed at
"Strong"
Fitch has placed the "Strong" rating of PEWS "Under Review"
following the
departure of Bart Baetens, the lead Portfolio Manager (PM) of
the fund since
2008. A. Roose, who was a member of the global equity team, will
take over as
lead PM, with D.Dury, PM at Degroof, joining as co-manager.
Fitch views Mr.
Baetens as a key component of the fund's investment strategy.
The agency expects
to resolve the "Under Review" status of the fund in the next six
months. Fitch
will closely monitor the fund during this period to determine if
the capacity of
the fund to achieve its objectives and outperform peers is
structurally
modified.
The 'Strong' rating reflects the funds' active, long-term
investment approach,
which is primarily based on bottom-up fundamentals selection,
and also
incorporates top-down thematic views and the SRI-ESG criteria
for the relevant
funds. Overall, the funds benefit from strong, broadly stable,
staffing and IT
resources. The merger between DeGroof Fund Management and
Petercam IAM creates
some uncertainties, but should have no rating impact, as the
limited overlaps
between the two companies' product range and strategies are
expected to leave
the current investment teams and processes of the funds
unaffected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
PEE1, PEE2, PEES, PSRE and PEWS are UCITS IV-compliant Belgium
SICAV. PBGS is
UCITS IV-compliant Luxemburg SICAV.
PEE1, PEE2, PEES, PSRE invest in European equity. Specifically,
PEES invests
according to their socially responsible investment (SRI) or
environmental,
social and governance (ESG) criteria. PSRE invests in European
real estate
equities. PBGS and PEWS also follow a sustainable approach,
investing in
sovereign bonds from OECD countries and global equities (with an
emerging market
bias), respectively.
Investment Process
Petercam European equity funds (PEE1, PEE2, PEES, and PSRE)
follow an active,
long-term investment approach, primarily based on bottom-up
fundamental
stock-picking and which also incorporates top-down thematic
views. The funds are
fully invested, and have a quality growth, mid-cap bias. In
Fitch's view, the
four European equity fund's investment edge originates from its
focus on
under-researched, quality small to mid-cap companies. Portfolio
construction is
not constrained by the funds' benchmarks, although risk
guidelines limit
deviation from the benchmark.
PEES's eligible universe of around 250 stocks is derived from a
filtering
process using third-party and proprietary SRI-ESG scoring
factors, which the
fund sees as determinants of sustainable growth.
PSRE is managed against a customised benchmark, the Petercam
European Property
Shares (PEPS) index.
PEWS invests in 50 equally weighted large-cap global companies
that it views as
potential market leaders and comply with Petercam's
sustainability criteria.
Geographical allocation is based on the Oxford Economics' 2025
GDP forecasts and
focuses on companies' sales location rather than on their
domicile. The fund has
an EM, quality growth bias and is exposed to the financial
sector.
PGSB's investment process is based on a quantitative analysis
using over 50
criteria that rank OECD countries by sustainability metrics.
The top 50% of
countries by ranking are eligible for investment. The PMs aim to
weight their
allocation towards countries with the highest SRI rankings. The
fund is fully
invested, with a bias towards 'AAA'/'AA' rated eurozone
government bonds.
Resources
Investment decisions are taken collectively by the two (or
three) PMs of the
funds. A dedicated equity analyst team of nine, specialised by
sector, conduct
equity research on European stocks. For real estate stocks,
global equity stocks
and sovereign, PMs conduct their own research.
An independent investment risk team of four oversees and
challenges the PMs'
decisions, making full use of third-party risk analytics.
Funds managed under a sustainable approach benefit from the
support of an
advisory board and a dedicated SRI coordinator. Petercam IAM has
outsourced its
middle office and IT functions to Lombard Odier since 2012.
Track Record
PEE1 has performed strongly in 2015, achieving a top quintile
performance,
outperforming both peers and the index. PPE2 has also
outperformed, generating a
second quintile performance. However, both funds performed
poorly in 2014 due to
their underweight positions to large capitalisation stocks and
utilities,
combined with poor stock-picking. Over a five year period, PEE1
has achieved a
top quintile performance.
PEES's performance has lagged the index and (broad) peers over
one, three and
five years to November 2015. As a consequence its Lipper Leader
scores for
consistent return (for Belgium) were 1 over a three-, five- and
10 year-period
to November 2015. However, its six-month rolling Jensen's alpha
(a measure of
risk-adjusted performance) has been improving since August 2014,
returning to
positive territory in 4Q15 for the first time since May 2013.
PSRE has delivered first quintile performance over three and
five years to
November 2015, outperforming its benchmark net of fees with
lower volatility,
thereby meeting its objective. It is likely to underperform
peers in markets
where UK real estate performs strongly, given the benchmark's
and fund's lower
weighting to the UK compared with peers.
PEWS, which has been managed with the current strategy since
2008, has been an
average performer in its global equity category. EM and the
exclusion of the
financial sector explain most of its performance deviation from
the indicative
benchmark, MSCI World.
PBGS has been an average performer in its category,
underperforming since 2012
the JP Morgan EMU Government Index, which is used for reference
only, given the
fund's restricted SRI universe. The fund's performance is
explained by its bias
towards highly rated, rates-sensitive rather than
credit-sensitive eurozone
government bonds.
Fund Manager
Petercam IAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank Degroof
Petercam. The merger
of Bank Degroof and Petercam completed in October 2015 will be
followed by the
merger of the two asset management subsidiaries in early 2016.
In Fitch's
opinion, the merger between Degroof and Petercam should leave
core investment
processes and front-office staff largely unaffected but could
lead to changes in
support and control functions, operating model and technological
platform.
Petercam IAM and Degroof had EUR30bn assets under management
(AUM) at as at
end-September 2015. The company's historical focus has been in
European assets
and investors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's
performance or departure
of PMs (to which PSRE and PEWS are deemed more sensitive) or a
substantial
operational loss due a merger-related process failure, may cause
a downgrade.
The PSRE fund could be upgraded to 'Excellent' if it meets
Fitch's criteria for
a 'Strong' track record and if PMs demonstrate stock picking
skills in markets
that historically have not been core to Petercam's expertise.
PEEI may be upgraded if the fund can demonstrate that 2014 was
an isolated event
in an otherwise strong long-term track-record. This would be
demonstrated
through consistent outperformance on a risk-adjusted basis over
five years and
more.
Further, continued weak performance of PEES would likely result
in the fund
being placed 'Under Review' or downgraded.
Fitch sees little potential for an upgrade of the other funds,
given the
specific nature of these funds and due to the funds' already
high ratings.
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Manuel Arrive, CFA (PSRE, PEWS, PBGS)
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Alastair Sewell, CFA (PEES, PEE1, PEE2)
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Manuel Arrive, CFA (PEES, PEE1, PEE2)
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Alastair Sewell, CFA (PSRE, PEWS, PBGS)
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Committee Chairman
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
