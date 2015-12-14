(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ephios
Bondco PLC
(Ephios) a final Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B'. The Outlook
is Stable.
Concurrently, Fitch has assigned a final rating of 'B+'/'RR3' to
Ephios's
EUR1,485m senior secured notes due 2022 and assigned Ephios
Holdco II PLC's
(Ephios Holdco) EUR375m senior notes due 2023 a final rating of
'CCC+'/'RR6'.
Fitch has also removed Ephios's super senior revolving credit
facility (RCF)
expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)'/'RR2' from Rating Watch Positive
and assigned a
final rating of 'BB'/'RR1'.
The assignment of the final ratings follows the completion of
the acquisition of
synlab Holding GmbH (Synlab) and Labco SA (Labco) and their
combination under
Ephios, the receipt of final documents materially conforming to
information
previously received and the publication of some pro-forma
consolidated figures
for the first nine months of 2015 reflecting the performance of
the combined
group in line with expectations. All the final ratings are the
same as the
expected ratings last affirmed on 18 August 2015.
As a result of the transactions, Ephios Holdco is now the top
holding entity
within the enlarged restricted borrowing group and its debt
obligations are
included in our IDR analysis. Therefore, concurrently with the
assignment of
final ratings, Fitch has transferred the final IDR of 'B' to
Ephios Holdco from
Ephios.
The inclusion of Ephios Holdco within the restricted group is
supported by the
fact that its notes benefit from the same guarantees as those
provided to
Ephios's senior secured notes, albeit on a subordinated basis,
by certain
subsidiaries of Ephios. Ephios Holdco's notes also benefit from
a second-ranking
share pledge over Ephios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR EPHIOS HOLDCO'S IDR
Weak Financial Metrics
The capital structure backing the acquisition of Synlab and that
of Labco under
Ephios maintains high funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross
leverage close
to 8.0x. Although such high leverage is not commensurate with a
'B' IDR we
expect gradual deleveraging over the next two years driven by
the combined
group's positive free cash flow (FCF). We also expect FFO fixed
charge cover to
improve mildly from our forecast low point of around 1.7x
post-merger.
Moderate Deleveraging Prospects
The rating conservatively assumes that Ephios Holdco will
conduct a
consolidation strategy of sourcing and executing low risk
bolt-on acquisitions
of laboratories at attractive multiples and extracting
synergies, driven by the
fragmented nature of the European laboratory testing market and
weak organic
growth prospects. As a result we expect FFO adjusted gross
leverage to only
gradually reduce to below 7.0x by 2017, a level compatible with
an IDR of 'B'
for the sector. We would consider any large, transformational
M&A as event risk.
Leader in European Laboratory Services
The rating reflects Ephios Holdco's market position as the
largest clinical
laboratory services group in Europe by revenue, benefiting from
a top-three
player position in its core markets. This scale and geographical
diversification
reduce the exposure to single healthcare systems and therefore
help, in our
view, strengthen the resilience of cash flows and earnings.
Steady Profitability
The merger dilutes Labco's legacy EBITDA margin as Synlab has
significant
exposure to Germany, a lower-margin market. We believe that
Ephios Holdco is
somewhat reliant on extracting cost savings from this greater
scale, which may
be limited due to little overlap between Labco's and Synlab's
existing
operations. As a result we only expect a mild improvement in
profitability by
2017.
Subdued Organic Performance
Fitch expects the pricing environment to remain challenging in
Ephios Holdco's
key markets, namely Germany (29% of 2014 pro forma sales),
France (24%), Italy
(12%), Spain (8%) and Switzerland (8%). Sustained reimbursement
pressures by
ultimate payers such as governments and insurance companies are
likely to
constrain organic growth prospects in the medium term. As
volumes have proven
resilient to economic cycles, underpinned by broadly favourable
demographics and
socioeconomic factors, we expect larger players, such as Ephios
Holdco, to
withstand the negative impact of tariff pressure on their
profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE INSTRUMENTS
Weak Creditor Protection
The super senior RCF and the senior secured notes share the same
security
package, primarily comprising share pledges over Ephios, Ephios
France SAS,
Ephios Acquisition GmbH as well as over subsidiaries
representing around 60% of
the consolidated EBITDA as of end March 2015. However, the
senior notes issued
by Ephios Holdco benefit from a junior ranking share pledge over
the same
entities. The super senior RCF includes a single leverage
covenant while the
senior secured notes and the senior notes are protected by
incurrence-based
covenants, subject to permitted baskets.
Going Concern Distressed Valuation
We expect a going concern restructuring to yield stronger
recoveries for
creditors than liquidation in a default scenario. We assume a
distressed sale of
the group as a whole at Ephios Holdco or possibly Ephios Bondco
level because a
liquidation of individual labs could prove challenging given
laboratory
ownership regulatory constraints in various European
jurisdictions, in
particular clinical pathologists' pre-emptive rights in France.
Therefore, we
have valued the group on the basis of a 6.0x multiple applied to
an EBITDA that
is 20% below the last 12-month combined EBITDA as of end
September 2015,
factoring in acquisitions already completed and adding back UK
operations'
start-up costs.
Poor Recoveries for Ephios Holdco's Noteholders
The ratings of 'CCC+'/'RR6' for Ephios Holdco's senior notes
reflect poor
recovery prospects for noteholders in a default scenario given
their
subordination to the super senior RCF and certain other
obligations of
non-guarantor subsidiaries as well as the senior secured notes
in the debt
waterfall. We have assumed full recoveries on the super senior
RCF given its
fairly small share and its seniority in the debt waterfall as
well as the fact
that Germany is now the group's centre of main interest instead
of France. As a
result, Fitch has assigned Ephios's RCF a final rating of
'BB'/'RR1'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate.
Key Fitch forecast assumptions include:
- Low to mid-single digit organic growth in key markets.
- Impact of launch of UK activities, strikes in France and
increase of VAT in
Spain on 2015 EBITDA and FFO margins.
- EBITDA margin improving towards 20% by 2017 (post-merger:
18%), due to cost
savings and economies of scale achieved from the enlarged group.
- Up to EUR100m of bolt-on acquisitions per year after 2015.
- No dividends paid.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively lead to a
positive rating action include:
- Meaningful deleveraging such that FFO adjusted gross leverage
(pro forma for
further bolt-on acquisitions) falls to 6.5x, combined with FFO
fixed charge
cover improving towards 2.0x.
- Positive FCF as a proportion of sales sustainably in the mid
to high single
digits.
- More conservative financial policy reflected in lower
debt-funded M&A
spending, or growth funded more conservatively by existing cash
flows or equity
funds.
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively lead to a
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage (pro forma for acquisitions) above
8.0x on a
sustained basis.
- FFO fixed charge cover (pro forma for acquisitions) below 1.3x
on a sustained
basis.
- EBITDA margin below 17% due to failure to extract synergies
and more
integration issues than expected.
- FCF margin falling to slightly positive territory while
maintaining a debt
funded acquisition strategy.
- Large, debt-funded and margin-dilutive acquisitions, combined
with
profitability erosion in key markets, reflecting a more
challenging operating
environment.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY
We expect Ephios Holdco's liquidity to be satisfactory. Ephios
Holdco has access
to a EUR250m super senior RCF, which can be used for general
corporate purposes
and bolt-on acquisitions. The combined group has no meaningful
debt maturities
before 2022 and 2023, which will allow it and Cinven to focus on
a successful
strategy execution.
