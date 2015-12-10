(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Tonon Bioenergia S.A's (Tonon) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'D' from CC'. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded to 'C/RR4' from 'CC/RR4' the rating to the USD289 million unsecured notes due 2020 (effective July 29, 2015), and the rating on the remaining USD11 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 and USD230 million senior secured notes due 2024. All related debts have been issued by Tonon's fully-owned subsidiary Tonon Luxembourg S.A. A full list of ratings actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS These rating actions follow the announcement by Tonon that it has filed for bankruptcy protection in Brazil. This announcement will result in payment default on some or all of Tonon's debt and result in a debt renegotiation. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch believes the Brazilian court will accept Tonon's filings. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near term given the group's bankruptcy protection filing. LIQUIDITY Tonon had BRL110 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30 2015. This compares with BRL2.8 billion of total debt, of which approximately BRL285 million was short-term. Its short-term assets also included BRL77 million of inventories, BRL63 million of accounts receivables, and BRL31 million of advances to suppliers. The company's long-term assets include BRL808 million of sugarcane plantations and BRL556 million of PPE, which primarily consists of three mills with sugarcane crushing capacity of 9.4 million tons per year. The company does not own relevant land assets. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has downgraded the following: Tonon Bioenergia S.A. --Foreign currency IDR to 'D' from 'CC'; --Local currency IDR to 'D' from 'CC'. Tonon Luxembourg S.A. --USD289 million senior unsecured notes, due 2020, to 'C/RR4' from 'CC/RR4'; --USD11 million senior unsecured notes, due 2020, to 'C/RR4' from 'CC/RR4'. --USD230 million senior secured notes, due 2024, to 'C/RR4' from 'CC/RR4'. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudio Miori Associate Director +55-11-4504-2207 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar, Sao Paulo, sp CEP 01418-100 Secondary Analyst Alexandre Garcia Associate Director +55-11-4504-2616 Committee Chairperson Joe Bormann, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3349 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=996520 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.