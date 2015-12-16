(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Senior Fixed-Income
Investor Survey 4Q15
here
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says banks are the top
choice of
credit investors, according to respondents of the agency's
latest European
senior fixed-income investor survey.
In a sign that the rehabilitation of the banking sector is
progressing,
investment-grade financials are the most favoured marginal
investment choice
according to 27% of those polled. This is only the third time
the asset class
has been the top choice in our survey since 2010.
The positive endorsement is supported by financials being the
sector in which
most respondents expect to see improving fundamental credit
conditions, with 43%
expecting this trend, up from 40% in the 2Q15 survey. This is
comfortably ahead
of the runner-up, developing-market sovereigns, with 29%
expecting an improving
trend.
Fitch's Outlooks and Watches on EMEA banks are at their least
negative net level
since the financial crisis, indicating diminished downgrade risk
for 2016.
Positive Outlooks have risen to a post-crisis high, while
entities on Negative
Outlook have dropped close to the lowest level since 2011. The
Outlook for
developed-market EMEA banks is Stable, while Russian entities
drive the Negative
Outlook in emerging markets.
The Fitch Ratings Senior Fixed-Income Investor Survey was
established in 2007
and is in its 29th edition. This survey garnered 67 responses,
representing the
views of managers of an estimated EUR7.5trn of fixed-income
assets during 24
September-4 November 2015.
The full report, entitled "European Senior Fixed-Income Investor
Survey 4Q15",
is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link
above.
Contact:
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1060
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Michael Larsson
Director
+44 20 3530 1260
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
EMEA Financials Bond Market Monitor
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.