(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Progressive
Corporation's (NYSE: PGR) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+',
senior debt
ratings of 'A', and junior debt of 'BBB+'. Fitch also affirms
Progressive's
operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
at 'AA'. A
complete list of ratings follows the end of the release. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings are based on Progressive's excellent operating
performance,
pricing and underwriting expertise, personal auto insurance
franchise,
conservative investment allocation, and strong risk-based
capital position.
Fitch views the company's market position and size/scale as
'Large' and notes
that companies with this profile are typically rated in the 'AA'
IFS rating
category. Progressive is the fourth-largest U.S. private
passenger auto writer
based on 2014 premium written. Fitch views Progressive's market
share and
competitive positioning in its key line of business as slightly
favorable
relative to peers.
Progressive completed its acquisition of a controlling interest
in ARX Holding
Corporation (ARX), the parent company of homeowners' insurance
specialist
American Strategic Insurance (ASI) on April 1, 2015.
Progressive's Property
segment consists primarily of the business acquired with the ARX
transaction and
accounted for approximately 3.2% of total net premiums written
by the company in
the third quarter of 2015.
Progressive's overall GAAP combined ratio was 92.7% through the
first three
quarters of 2015, an improvement over the nine month 2014 result
of 92.9%.
Embedded in PGR's culture is obtaining a GAAP calendar year
combined ratio of
96% or better. Fitch continues to view Progressive as one of the
strongest
underwriters among major property/casualty companies, and
recognizes the
company's history of favorable underwriting margins and
stability.
Capitalization at the operating company level scored 'Very
Strong' based on
year-end 2014 data on Fitch's proprietary capital model, Prism,
which is
considered consistent with Progressive's 'AA' IFS rating. Total
shareholders'
equity increased by 7.6% to nearly $7.5 billion at Sep. 30,
2015, driven by net
earnings of $951 million, offset by $245 million of unrealized
investment losses
during the first nine months of the year.
Progressive's financial leverage, as measured by total debt to
total capital, is
anticipated to remain near current levels in the near term. The
company's
debt-to-total capital ratio adjusted for the impact of FAS 115
unrealized gains
on fixed income investments as of Sept. 30, 2015 was 26.8%,
following
Progressive's $400 million 1st quarter 2015 senior debt
issuance.
Progressive's profitability promotes strong interest coverage.
GAAP fixed charge
coverage at nine months 2015 was 13.8 times(x), up from the
five-year average
between 2010-2014 of 12.1x. Fitch believes that GAAP fixed
charge coverage will
range from high single digits to low double digits over the near
term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include the
following:
--Obtaining a GAAP calendar year combined ratio of 99% or
higher.
--Failure to maintain a Prism score of 'Very Strong' or better.
--An increase in statutory net leverage, defined as net written
premiums plus
total liabilities relative to policyholders surplus plus
Progressive Investment
Company, Inc's assets, above 5.0x.
--Failure to maintain statutory maximum dividend coverage ratio
of 7.0x or
higher on a sustained basis.
--A meaningful change to the auto insurance market that
unfavorably alters
operating environment.
-- Homeowners' growth that substantially increases probable
maximum loss (PML)
levels.
Fitch believes that a ratings upgrade for Progressive would
require a broadened
product focus with a material reduction of net leverage.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
The Progressive Corporation
--IDR at 'A+';
--$500 million 3.75% due Aug. 23, 2021 at 'A';
--$300 million 6.625% due March 31, 2029 at 'A';
--$400 million 6.25% due Dec. 1, 2032 at 'A';
--$350 million 4.35% due Apr. 25, 2044 at 'A';
--$400 million 3.70% due Jan. 26, 2045 at 'A';
--Junior subordinated debentures at 'BBB+'.
--$732 million 6.7% due June 18, 2067 at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following companies' 'AA' IFS ratings
with a Stable
Outlook:
The following are members of Progressive Direct Holdings:
Mountain Laurel Assurance. Co.
Progressive Advanced Insurance Company
Progressive Choice Ins Co.
Progressive Direct Insurance Co.
Progressive Freedom Ins Co.
Progressive Garden State Ins Co.
Progressive Marathon Ins Co.
Progressive MAX Ins Co.
Progressive Paloverde Ins. Co.
Progressive Premier Ins. Co. of IL
Progressive Select Insurance Co.
Progressive Universal Ins. Co.
The following are members of Progressive Agency Holdings:
Drive New Jersey Ins Co.
Progressive American Ins. Co.
Progressive Bayside Ins. Co.
Progressive Casualty Ins. Co.
Progressive Classic Insurance Co.
Progressive County Mutual Insurance Co.
Progressive Gulf Ins. Co.
Progressive Hawaii Ins. Co.
Progressive Michigan Ins. Co.
Progressive Mountain Insurance Co.
Progressive Northern Ins. Co.
Progressive Northwestern Ins.
Progressive Preferred Ins. Co.
Progressive Security Ins. Co.
Progressive Southeastern Ins. Co.
Progressive Specialty Ins. Co.
Progressive West Ins. Co.
The following are members of Progressive Commercial Holdings:
Artisan & Truckers Casualty Co.
Progressive Commercial Casualty Company
Progressive Express Ins. Co.
United Financial Casualty Co.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gerry Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Committee Chairperson
Donald Thorpe, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
