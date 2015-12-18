(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Russian
Republic of Tatarstan's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Negative Outlooks, Short-term
foreign currency IDR
at 'F3' and its National Long-term rating at 'AAA(rus)' with a
Stable Outlook.
Tatarstan's ratings are constrained by those of the Russian
sovereign
(BBB-/Negative). The Negative Outlook reflects that on the
sovereign ratings.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged projections that
Tatarstan will
continue to record a strong budgetary performance and moderate
debt with a
long-term maturity profile over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB-' rating reflects Tatarstan's well-diversified economy,
strong
operating balance, prudent budget management and moderate direct
risk with a
long maturity profile. The ratings also factor in the
deterioration of the
national economic environment, which could put pressure on
Tatarstan's budgetary
performance.
The republic's strong intrinsic credit profile remains
constrained by weak
institutional framework for local and regional governments
(LRGs) in Russia.
Russia's institutional framework for LRGs has a shorter record
of stable
development than many of its international peers. The
predictability of Russian
LRGs' budgetary policy is hampered by frequent reallocation of
revenue and
expenditure responsibilities between tiers of government.
Fitch expects Tatarstan to maintain a sound fiscal performance
with an operating
balance of 25%-30% of operating revenue in 2015-2017 (2014:
31%). Moderate
deterioration of operating performance reflects continuing
pressure on operating
expenditure, which grew 13% annually in 2013 and 2014. Operating
expenditure was
driven by the higher indexed social transfers as inflation
accelerated and by
the federal government's decision to increase public sector
salaries.
Fitch expects Tatarstan to continue to demonstrate a prudent
budgetary policy
and keep deficit before debt variation under control in
2015-2017. Fitch
forecasts that deficit before debt will decline to 4% of total
revenue in 2015
after a peak of 9% in 2014, before narrowing further to 2%-3% in
2016-2017. Debt
payback (direct risk-to-current balance) will remain sound at
below 2x.
Tatarstan is free of market debt exposure (bonds and bank
loans), and as of 1
November 2015 the republic's direct risk consisted of RUB81.4bn
loans from the
federal budget, or 44% of the republic's expected full-year
current revenue for
2015. The bulk of those federal budget loans (RUB67bn) are
linked to an
investment programme in preparation for Universiade (the student
Olympic games
held in July 2013 in the City of Kazan, the republic's capital).
They carry
negligible 0.1% interest rates and mature in 2023-2032, reducing
annual debt
service and easing refinancing pressure on the budget.
The republic has an extensive public sector, which includes
unitary public
companies and majority-owned commercial companies. These
companies have stable
financial performance, but add contingent risk to the budget,
including forex
exposure. As of 1 November 2015, Tatarstan had RUB8.8bn of
outstanding guarantee
on a JPY16.5bn loan to OJSC Kamaz - local heavy truck producing
company. The
loan matures in 2034 and the company is servicing this
obligation without
Tatarstan assistance.
Tatarstan's contingent risk has declined recently, after OJSC
Svyazinvestneftekhim (SINEK) successfully repaid USD250m loan
participation
notes (LPNs) on 3 August 2015 (see 'Fitch Downgrades SINEK to
'BB+'; Outlook
Negative' dated 4 August 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). SINEK is
a holding
company owned by Tatarstan, and the republic used to have a
guarantee on SINEK's
LPNs.
The republic's economy has a strong industrial base that
provides a diversified
tax base, such that its budget is mostly funded through its own
resources.
Tatarstan is among the top 10 Russian regions by gross regional
product (GRP)
and its GRP per capita is 1.5x of the national median (2013).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Tatarstan's ratings are capped by Russia's ratings. Unless the
sovereign is
downgraded, a downgrade of the republic is unlikely due to its
strong budgetary
performance and healthy debt metrics. However, a consistent
material
deterioration of the republic's budgetary performance and debt
metrics would be
negative for its ratings.
