HONG KONG, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong
Kong-based ABCI
Insurance Company Limited (ABCI) an Insurer Financial Strength
Rating (IFS) of
'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ABCI's rating benefits from a one-notch uplift above its
standalone credit
profile, reflecting the operation synergies and capital
contribution from its
ultimate parent China's Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC,
Long Term
Issuer Default Rating: A/Stable). ABCI's standalone rating also
considers the
company's strong capitalisation and favourable operating
performance.
The company plans to underwrite more business in China by
tapping the extensive
banking networks of ABC. ABC injected HKD238m of capital in May
2015 and plans
to inject fresh capital in the near future to support ABCI's
business growth.
Fitch expects ABCI to maintain sufficient capital buffer to
support its planned
growth and potential underwriting volatility. Fitch expects ABCI
to enhance its
reinsurance arrangement to protect against potential catastrophe
losses under
the 1-in-250 years return period.
ABCI's operating performance has been favourable due to the low
loss ratio and
high net commission income. However, underwriting performance
has been volatile
because of its small portfolio.
One of the key rating constraints for ABCI is its small
operating scale despite
premium growth over the last five years. ABCI's market share in
the Hong Kong
non-life insurance industry was 0.5% in terms of gross premium
written in 2014.
The rating also factors in its exposure to catastrophe risks in
China. ABCI
relies on reinsurance arrangements to mitigate its catastrophe
exposures in
China. The company recently increased its catastrophe
reinsurance protection
after a comprehensive review of its catastrophe exposure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating upgrade is unlikely for ABCI in the near term, given
its existing
operating profile and market position.
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- Diminished support from ABC in Fitch's view,
- Negative rating action on ABC,
- Decline in its capital score as measured by Prism FBM to below
'Strong' for a
prolonged period of time,
- Inability to complete planned capital infusion, and
- Dramatic shift in its investment strategy.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 10 December 2015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
