(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/MOSCOW, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Department of La Manche's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR
at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects La Manche's continuing sound budgetary
performance and
moderate debt. The Stable Outlook is reflects our expectations
that the
department will both contain the deterioration of its current
margin and limit
debt growth in line with its peers, due to its financial leeway.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect La Manche's sound operating performance,
strong economic
profile and sound management, as well as its moderate, but
growing, debt and the
risk of a slightly weaker budgetary performance over the medium
term, due to
cuts in state transfers.
According to Fitch's base case scenario, the current margin is
expected to
decline to 9% of operating revenue in 2018, comparable with its
peers, from an
expected 12% at end-2015. The deterioration in performance is
mainly due to the
sharp cuts to state transfers, while we expect operating
spending to continue to
grow, though at a slower pace (1% over 2015-2018 compared with
2.3% over
2010-2014) as cost cutting measures continue to be implemented.
Although La Manche has committed to leaving tax rates unchanged
in the medium
term, Fitch considers the department's tax flexibility a
positive rating factor.
However, some tax items, especially property transfer duties,
have evolved
erratically and are unpredictable. Due to its responsibility for
social welfare,
a large part of spending is correlated with the economic cycle,
for which
department has no leeway.
Despite an erosion of the current margin, we expect the
department's
self-financing rate of investment to remain sound at 93% in
2018, based on our
assumption of a slight decrease in investment to an annual
average of EUR68m
over 2016-2018 compared with an estimated EUR80m at end-2015.
Fitch estimates
La Manche has capex flexibility for 20% of its investments.
Fitch expects direct debt to remain moderate at end-2015, at
EUR327.9m with a
debt payback ratio of 5.6 years compared with EUR335.3m and 5.6
years at
end-2014. Despite the aim to keep the direct risk payback ratio
(including
PPPs) below seven years, Fitch estimates that it could weaken to
eight years in
2018 . Nevertheless, it should remain compatible with the
current ratings and
average debt maturity of La Manche.
Although the amount of guaranteed debt is high in absolute terms
(EUR268.5m at
end-2014), Fitch considers risk related to guaranteed debt as
low. This is
because the guarantees are mostly granted to low-risk regulated
social housing
entities.
The structure of the local economy is less sensitive to national
economic
fluctuations than other regions. In 2Q15, the unemployment rate
(8.3%) remained
lower than the national average (10%). Given the department's
social welfare
responsibility low employment should result in social spending
being below the
department's historical average. Although the population's
wealth is high in the
international context it remains below the national average
while the wealth of
the elderly population is slightly above the national average.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from La Manche's inability to control
its operating
expenditure and to adjust its capital expenditure to its
self-financing
capacity, resulting, for instance, in a debt payback ratio above
10 years.
Although Fitch considers it unlikely given the cuts in state
transfers, an
improvement in the current margin for several consecutive years
combined with
controlled capital expenditure, leading, for instance, to a debt
payback ratio
consistently lower than five years, could lead to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 7064
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com


