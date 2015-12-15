(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Frankfurt/London-14 December 2015: Fitch Ratings says the recent downgrade of Deutsche Postbank's Issuer Default Rating (IDR, DPB, BBB+/Evolving/F2) (see "Fitch Downgrades Postbank to 'BBB+/F2'; Rating Watch Evolving" dated 10 December 2015 at www.fitchratings.com) will not affect the rating (AAA/Stable) of the bank's mortgage Pfandbriefe. This is because the rating can sustain a downgrade of DPB's IDR by one notch to 'BBB' given its IDR uplift of 2 notches and a Discontinuity Cap of 4 notches, which allow for an unchanged rating on a probability of default basis of 'AA'. As the programme continues to be classified as dormant, Fitch relies on the publicly stated level of OC of 15% on a nominal base which equals the unchanged breakeven OC. This level of OC supports an 'AA' rating on a tested probability of default basis and allows for a two-notch uplift for outstanding recoveries given default. The OC commitment is only valid for Postbank`s residential mortgage Pfandbriefe programme (cover pool D) and features a one-month notice period. The rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by two or more notches to 'BBB-' or below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the D-Cap is reduced to two or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis decreases below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 15%. The Outlook is Stable, despite the Watch Evolving on the issuer, since the rating can sustain a downgrade of DPB's IDR by one notch. Contacts: Mathias Pleissner Director +49 69 768076 133 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Jan Seemann, CFA Director +49 69 768076 112 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.