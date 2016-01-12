(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca
UBAE's (UBAE)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with Stable
Outlook. The Viability
Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at 'bb'. A full list of
rating actions is
provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
UBAE's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone strength, as
expressed in the
VR. The ratings are constrained by some dependence of its
business model on
deposit funding from its majority shareholder, Libyan Foreign
Bank (LFB). The
ratings primarily reflect UBAE's niche trade finance franchise
and small size.
The ratings also take into account the bank's exposure towards
potentially
volatile countries and some reliance on certain businesses and
clients, which
result in high concentration, a feature which is not unusual for
a specialist
trade finance bank.
Fitch views UBAE's risks as adequately controlled and, as a
result, its asset
quality is in line with other international trade finance banks
rated by the
agency. UBAE's problem loans in relation to its business volumes
(1.8% of on-
balance-sheet exposure at end-September 2015) is low, due to the
bank's
long-standing relationships with its clients, which include
entities related to
the Libyan Central Bank, which is LFB's owner, for the long-term
financing of
large infrastructure as well as large Italian exporters.
UBAE's funding is concentrated, with a significant part provided
by the parent.
Funding provided by LFB to finance UBAE's commercial activities
has been fairly
stable over time. On the other hand, the liquidity received from
LFB in the form
of deposits can fluctuate quite significantly, depending on
LFB's needs to
invest in its own country or cashflow generation from events
such as the opening
of a new oil well in Libya. UBAE invests LFB's liquid resources
in money
markets, typically with short-term maturities and matching
currency. Overall,
UBAE's liquidity is adequate, given the self-liquidating nature
of its
short-term activities and large money market placements.
UBAE's capitalisation is acceptable for its business model and
concentration
risk. However, its capital base remains small in absolute terms,
limiting its
ability to diversify its business and making it vulnerable to
shocks.
Revenue generation from UBAE's commercial business has been
broadly stable over
the years, while the proceedings from its interbank investments
or securities
transactions tend to be more volatile. Similarly to most peers,
the cost base is
high and ability to make efficiencies is limited.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that UBAE will
continue to
operate with an unchanged risk appetite and to benefit from
ordinary funding
support from LFB.
SUPPORT RATING
Fitch believes that in case of need, UBAE would first look to
its majority
shareholder, LFB, for extraordinary support. LFB has over time
shown a high
propensity to support UBAE, as it considers the bank important
to its
international strategy. However, UBAE's Support Rating of '5'
reflects Fitch's
view that LFB's ability to provide support cannot be relied upon
given the
uncertain economic and political environment in Libya.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
The concentration of UBAE's portfolio means that the ratings are
sensitive to
material deterioration in the quality of one or more of its
counterparties.
Given the bank's dependence on the parent for funding, the
ratings are also
sensitive to an unexpected withdrawal of such funding,
threatening UBAE's
liquidity profile and challenging its business model. This could
happen for
example if a new regime takes over in Libya, including control
of central bank
operations (LFB is owned by the Central Bank of Libya).
An upgrade of UBAE's ratings is unlikely given its fairly small
size, its
concentrated operations in potentially volatile markets and
funding dependence.
Greater diversification of UBAE's funding profile, a material
capital increase
and significant improvements in Libya's operating environment
would bring upside
rating potential.
SUPPORT RATING
UBAE's Support Rating is sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assumptions regarding
potential support from LFB and may be upgraded if Fitch believes
that some
degree of support could come from the LFB, which would, however,
require a
certain degree of access to the LFB as well as a sufficient
improvement of the
economic and political environment in Libya.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 202
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997754
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.