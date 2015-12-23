(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Q&A on the Rating Floor for
Spanish Regions
here
BARCELONA, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings analyses in a new
report the
different events that have occurred since 2013 in relation with
the 'BBB-'
rating floor in place for the autonomous communities in Spain
(BBB+/Stable/F2).
The rating floor is in line with Fitch's International Local and
Regional
Governments Rating Criteria, released in May 2015. Under a
rating floor, the
published Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of a local and regional
government (LRG)
may be higher than its intrinsic credit profile (ICP). Each
rating floor is
constantly reviewed, and Fitch may remove it if the factors that
led to its
introduction diminish.
The floor is grounded in extraordinary state support, including
the necessary
liquidity to cover debt maturities to prevent a default of the
autonomous
communities. This support increased between 2012 and 2015, by
way of further
oversight and new state financing instruments.
Fitch says it expects the mechanism of liquidity support to the
autonomous
communities to continue over the medium term despite the
fragmented parliament
resulting from the recent general elections, as none of the
major parties has
indicated plans to remove it.
Catalonia's (BB/Negative/B) relationship with the central
government has
suffered since 2012 after it pushed for independence. Fitch has
temporarily
suspended the rating floor for Catalonia, after the central
government warned
that it might withdraw the liquidity support on which the region
depends on to
meet its debt obligations. Catalonia is now rated at its ICP.
The report, 'Q&A on the Rating Floor for Spanish Regions', is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 8417
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85
08008 Barcelona
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.