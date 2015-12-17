(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
dental group
Turnstone Midco 2 Ltd's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'B+' with
Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is available at
the end of the
commentary.
The ratings are underpinned by IDH's leading market position in
the UK NHS
dental sector, its stable cash flow driven by long-term
evergreen contracts
accounting for a large majority of practice revenue, its
expanding network which
delivers economies of scale, and its close relationship with the
National Health
Service (NHS). The ratings are constrained by the group's
weakening adjusted
leverage and financial flexibility, which is more commensurate
with a 'B' rating
although we expect IDH to generate positive free cash flow
(FCF). Other factors
constraining the ratings are increasing regulatory reforms, and
increased risk
of integrating acquisitions within practice services than
originally envisaged.
Failure to achieve successful integration of acquisitions, or to
improve profit
margins from currently low levels due to, for example, inability
to manage
increasing operating costs, or if future acquisitions materially
increase
leverage on a sustained basis will put downward pressure on the
already
stretched credit metrics and the 'B+' rating.
The Stable Outlook is, however, underpinned by IDH's relative
resistance to
cyclicality and the stability of its NHS contracts, which
provides visibility of
revenue. We expect IDH to continue to build scale primarily from
bolt-on
acquisitions which together with the planned launch of its
'mydentist' brand
nationally will provide potential revenue and profit upside over
the coming
years. We believe IDH has the capability to maintain units of
dental activity
(UDA) volumes and to deliver cost synergies over the next 12-24
months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Leverage & Financial Flexibility
IDH's financial strength has weakened and is not commensurate
with a 'B+'
rating, although the group retains a slight deleveraging
capacity (with and
without acquisitions). We expect pro-forma funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted
net leverage to be 6.5x (adjusted for bolt-on acquisitions) in
the financial
year to March 2017, leaving IDH with no headroom under its
leverage nor
financial flexibility for its current rating. This follows IDH's
transformational acquisition of the Dental Directory in 2014,
delays in
achieving meaningful cost synergies in FY15 as well as
additional investment in
infrastructure to support future growth, translating into weaker
profitability
than expected.
As a result of the tight rating headroom any material
acquisition above our
assumption of around GBP50m p.a. that is not funded by external
sources other
than debt will likely have a negative impact on the rating.
Moderate Execution Risk
Fitch's prior expectation of EBITDA margin of 16% by FY16 has
not been achieved
due to slowing NHS revenue, delay in the integration of its
Dental Directory and
Dental Buying Group and additional costs incurred. We therefore
now expect
EBITDA margin to remain subdued at below 15% up to FY17 as the
group adjusts to
vertical integration and delivers cost savings.
Although some savings will be achieved as the integration of the
two businesses
is close to completion, weaker profitability growth reflects
moderate execution
risks in the group's strategy that are exacerbated by increasing
regulatory,
equipment and staff costs, including the introduction of the
National Living
Wage
UK's Largest Dental Practice
IDH is the largest dental corporation in the UK and is twice the
size of its
closest competitor Oasis Dental. The group's dominant market
positioning and
size makes it an important market participant and provides it
with benefits of
scale in sourcing, administration, marketing and advertising.
IDH's growth
continues to be driven by acquisitions and, to a lesser extent,
by the private
sector, as organic market growth continues to be limited by
pricing pressure
within its NHS contracts.
NHS Dental Contract Reform Neutral
The NHS is committed to reforming its contracts from an
activity-based reward
system to a more mixed system, incorporating quality and
capitation as well as
activity. If implemented the timeframe is expected to be around
three years.
There may still be unexpected costs and structural implications
from this change
which, together with our expectation that NHS spending will
continue to be
constrained by budgetary pressures, is reflected in the 'B'
category rating.
Acquisition Risk Manageable
We believe management has the ability to control slightly higher
integration
risk following the larger acquisition of leading dental supply
business, Dental
Directory in April 2014, given its track record so far. The
current rating,
however, does not envisage any further large purchases as the
group continues to
implement its strategy of acquiring 40-60 small practices per
annum, spending
around GBP1m per transaction for EBITDA multiples of 4.5x-6.0x.
As a result we
factor in around GBP50m p.a. in acquisitions which, if
integrated well, should
allow (FFO)-adjusted net leverage (pro forma for such
acquisitions) to trend
towards 6.0x over the next two to three years, with FFO fixed
charge cover
improving to above 2.0x.
Steady Cashflow
We expect FCF as a percentage of revenues to remain positive at
a more
normalised level of 2%-4% over the next two years (FY15: 5.7%).
This will be
driven by steady FFO margins of 7%-8% and predictable capex,
even though working
capital could be more irregular due to UDA accruals, which are
recovered or
repaid within six and 12 months of the financial year-end.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Turnstone
Midco 2 Limited
include:
- Revenue growth of 8% in FY16 and 9% in FY17
- Ongoing acquisitions of around 50 practices per year
- Modest growth in private patients, albeit subject to economic
cycles
- Modest uplift from UDA prices
- EBITDA margins above 14% as the group undertakes additional
investment in
infrastructure to support future growth
- Capex at 4% of revenue over the next two years
- Acquisitions of around GBP50m pa
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Reduced profitability from failure to achieve UDA delivery,
achieve cost
synergies or to manage cost inflation, leading to EBITDA margin
falling below
13.5%
- Reduced FCF in the low single digits as a percentage of sales,
for example, as
a result of an unsuccessful acquisition strategy driving weaker
credit metrics
such as FFO adjusted net leverage above 6.0x (pro forma for
acquisitions)
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.0x on a sustained basis
(FYE15: 1.9x)
Positive: It is unlikely that the rating would be upgraded in
the foreseeable
future; however, future developments that may, individually or
collectively,
lead to positive rating action include:
- Ability to increase diversification and scale via acquisitions
without
diluting profits or FCF, while maintaining FFO adjusted net
leverage below 4.5x
on a sustained basis;
- FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.5x
LIQUIDITY
IDH's liquidity is satisfactory, with GBP17.9m of readily
available cash
available at end-Sep 2015 together with an undrawn committed
GBP61m RCF
available. There is no material debt maturity until December
2018 when the
GBP200m senior secured fixed rate and GBP225m FRNs are due.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Turnstone Midco 2 Limited
-Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
IDH Finance plc
-Senior secured fixed rate notes; affirmed at 'BB-/RR3'
-Senior secured FRN, affirmed at 'BB-/RR3'
-Second lien notes; affirmed at 'B-/RR6'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Antonio Luis Gomez
Analyst
+44 203 530 1543
Supervisory Analyst
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 203 530 1718
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
