(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 18 (Fitch) One year into the collapse of
crude oil prices,
cuts to the Reserve -Based Lending facilities (RBLs) of high
yield (HY) E&P
companies by bank syndicates have been relatively light,
according to Fitch
Ratings.
Fitch reviewed a sample of 25 HY E&P issuers with high (>50%)
liquids exposure,
and found that the average borrowing base reduction as of early
December was
just 19% vs. year-end 2014 levels. The reduction in borrowing
bases is
substantially lower than the drop in spot and forward oil prices
over the same
period (approximately 60% and 50%, respectively). Seventy-two
percent of the
Fitch-defined sample saw reductions, while the remaining 28% had
their bases
either affirmed or increased, with the latter mostly due to
acquisitions.
"Asset sales and capital markets transactions provided important
life lines for
high yield E&P companies this year, and have helped many banks
to manage their
exposure to the sector and to individual names," says Mark
Sadeghian, Senior
Director, Corporates." Opportunities for banks to further manage
their exposure
to HY E&Ps in 2016 will continue to be highly dependent on
borrowers' ability to
access the capital markets."
Across our sample, 17 companies (68%) tapped capital markets in
one way or
another (equity, preferreds, 2nd and 3rd lien debt) while 12
companies sold off
assets. In many of these cases, proceeds were used to either
take down short
term bank exposure (repay revolver borrowings), or to reduce
longer term
exposure (step-down in lender commitments).
Capital markets access varies by issuer. Many HY deals took
place in a
relatively short window in the second quarter. Since that time,
deteriorating
energy fundamentals have resulted in markets being closed for
many companies.
"Worsening sentiment around crude oil fundamentals in December
and the bond
market liquidity crunch among high yield E&P companies may leave
banks in it for
the long haul, with fewer options for lowering their exposure if
lower-for-longer persists," says Christopher Wolfe, Managing
Director, Financial
Institutions.
Semi-annual oil price deck re-determinations, which reduced the
size of credit
lines to E&Ps, and revolver pay-downs on RBLs have been the
primary tools for
banks to manage their lending exposure. But there could be some
additional
criticized assets as oil and gas producer hedges roll-off in
2016, and there
will likely be continued pressure on oil field services loans.
Hedging has been an important credit mitigant for high yield
E&Ps this year;
however the lack of opportunities to hedge production at full
cycle costs since
the downturns suggests the value of hedging to prop up borrowing
base values may
diminish significantly unless the market turns around.
The full report, "Revisiting US Borrowing Bases One Year On:
Cuts Moderate
Despite Increased Headwinds," is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link.
Revisiting U.S. Reserve Borrowing Bases One Year On (Cuts
Moderate Despite
Increased Headwinds)
here
