CHICAGO, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-'
Issuer Default
Rating of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXIS Capital) and the 'A+'
Insurer
Financial Strength ratings of its operating subsidiaries. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. See the full list of rating actions below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AXIS Capital's ratings continue to be supported by a good
competitive position
and strong capitalization. Operating results showed some
deterioration through
the first nine months of 2015, but remain generally consistent
with current
ratings. In addition, there is an expectation for continued
weakness in the
reinsurance sector that will challenge AXIS Capital's earnings.
AXIS Capital's underwriting ratios deteriorated moderately
during the first nine
months of 2015 as the company reported a combined ratio of
95.7%, including 3.3
percentage points (pp) from catastrophe and weather-related
losses and 6.0pp of
favorable reserve development. Both reinsurance and insurance
segments reported
higher combined ratios relative to comparable periods.
Return on equity (ROE) was 11.8% during the first three quarters
of 2015, down
from 15.6% in the comparable period of 2014. ROE benefited from
the $280
million PartnerRe break-up fee following the termination of the
acquisition
agreement and would have fallen to an estimated 7.1% without it.
Similarly,
pre-tax operating earnings covered fixed charges by 9.7x through
the first nine
months before falling to 5.6x after adjusting for 'one-time'
charges such as the
break-up fee and reorganization charges.
In addition, the ratings reflect Fitch's negative sector outlook
on global
reinsurance, as the fundamentals of the reinsurance sector have
deteriorated
with declining premium pricing and weakening of terms and
conditions,
particularly for property catastrophe risk. This is leading to
consolidation in
the reinsurance sector as companies aim to enhance their
relative competitive
positions.
AXIS Capital's market position and size/scale is considered
'medium' based on
premiums and stockholders' equity metrics. Companies with AXIS
Capital's market
position and size/scale typically have IFS ratings in the 'A'
category, but can
reach into the lower 'AA' category. It remains to be seen if
recent mergers in
the reinsurance sector will disadvantage small- and medium-sized
competitors
that did not increase scale through acquisition.
AXIS Capital utilizes a reasonable amount of operating leverage
relative to
other Bermuda insurers with significant catastrophe exposure.
The company
reported an operating leverage ratio of 0.7x at Sept. 30, 2015,
which is down
moderatetly from the comparable period in 2014 due to the impact
of multi-year
reinsurance agreements. The financial leverage ratio was 14% at
Sept. 30, 2015,
essentially unchanged from year-end 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--A significant loss of capital from a catastrophic event that
is worse than
expectations or industry/peer results, and/or an inability to
raise capital
following a large loss;
--Increased operating leverage above a 1x net written
premiums-to-equity ratio
or a financial leverage ratio above 25%;
--An extended period of underwriting losses or GAAP fixed-charge
coverage below
7x;
--Significant reserve deficiencies;
--Deterioration of relative market position due to further
consolidation in the
reinsurance sector.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--A significant increase in capital that meaningfully reduces
operating
leverage, and reduced exposure to catastrophe losses. However,
given publicly
traded companies' sensitivity around managing capital, Fitch
believes the
company is unlikely to move toward this level of
overcapitalization.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The following ratings were affirmed with a Stable Outlook:
AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd.
--IDR at 'A-';
--Series B 7.5% preferred securities rating at 'BBB';
--Series C 6.875% preferred securities rating at 'BBB';
--Series D 5.5% preferred securities rating at 'BBB'.
AXIS Specialty Finance LLC
--$500 million 5.875% senior debt rating at 'BBB+'.
AXIS Specialty Finance PLC
--$250 million 2.65% senior notes due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 5.15% senior notes due 2045 at 'BBB+'.
AXIS Specialty Limited (Bermuda)
AXIS Reinsurance Company
AXIS Insurance Company
AXIS Surplus Insurance Company
AXIS Specialty Insurance Company
--IFS ratings at 'A+'.
