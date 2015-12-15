(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that PT Kawasan
Industri
Jababeka Tbk's (Jababeka, B+/Stable/A(idn)) recurring interest
coverage ratio
remains sufficient to cover the company's interest expenses in
the next 12-24
months even though it is taking on more debt to fund its Kendal
project.
Fitch believes that an additional USD20m of debt incurred by
Jababeka will not,
in itself, impact the company's credit profile significantly for
the next 12-24
months. We expect Jababeka's recurring interest coverage ratio
to remain above
1x in the next 12-24 months because we expect its recurring
earnings to
increase, which will offset the higher interest expense
associated with the new
funding. There is no medium-term refinancing risks as Jababeka's
USD260m senior
notes are only due in 2019.
In the long term, successful execution of the Kendal estate in
Central Java will
provide diversification benefits and a foundation for future
growth, as it
reduces the company's project concentration on the Cikarang
township.
PT Kawasan Industri Kendal, a joint venture between Jababeka
(51% stake) and
Singapore-based Sembcorp (49%), has tapped a USD20m credit
facility that matures
in 2018. The proceeds of the loan will be used to fund the
development of
infrastructure, such as roads and soil compaction, at Kendal to
attract
industrial investments at the estate.
Fitch expects the profit margin of the company's power plant
business to improve
due to increased utilisation and better efficiency. In 9M15,
Jababeka's power
plant business reported a 16.6% EBITDA margin, up from 14.4% in
2014. Jababeka's
recurring income is also supported by its dry port business,
which reported
IDR89bn of revenue in 9M15, compared with IDR78bn for 2014.
Gross margin also
improved to 41.4% from 38.5% during the same period.
The official launch of the Kendal estate, probably in 2016, is
likely to help
boost Jababeka's presales, which have been flat in 9M15.
Jababeka reported
IDR712bn of presales in 9M15, unchanged from a year earlier,
leading to
annualised presales/ gross debt ratio of 26%. Management expects
this to improve
on account of an additional IDR475bn of presales in 4Q15 (FY15E:
IDR1.19trn),
while the rupiah's appreciation during the quarter will help to
reduce the level
of gross debt in local-currency terms.
