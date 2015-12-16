(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
National Long-Term
Rating on Deutsche Bank AG Taipei Branch's (DB Taipei)
outstanding TWD1bn
October 2019 senior unsecured notes to 'AA(twn)' from 'AA+(twn)'
following the
downgrade of Deutsche Bank AG on 8 December 2015 to 'A-' from
'A'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The rating on DB Taipei's bonds is aligned with the credit
profile of Deutsche
Bank AG (A-/ Stable), which is equivalent to 'AA(twn)' on the
National Rating
scale. This is based on Fitch's rating criteria on senior bond
instruments of
financial institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
Any rating action on Deutsche Bank AG could trigger a similar
move on the debt's
National Rating.
The latest rating action commentary on Deutsche Bank AG, dated 8
December 2015,
is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd.
Taipei, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
