NEW YORK, February 08 (Fitch) U.S. home prices continue to rise
with certain
markets becoming overvalued, most notably in San Francisco
according to Fitch
Ratings in its latest quarterly U.S. sustainable home price
report.
Home prices in the Bay area have risen to a level unsupportable
by area income.
Driven by the booming technology sector, San Francisco home
prices hit an
all-time high in third-quarter 2015 (3Q'15) and are now 62%
above their
post-recession low in early 2012. With home prices up over 10%
in the past year
alone, the San Francisco housing market is now roughly 14%
overvalued, according
to Managing Director Grant Bailey. 'The last time the Bay Area
experienced this
kind of home price growth was during the dot-com era from
1997-2000' said
Bailey.
Similarly, home prices increases in some Florida and Texas
markets are also
outpacing sustainable growth. At the national level, the housing
oversupply on
the heels of the recession has dried up. For sale inventory has
declined and the
percentage of new homes sold prior to completion has normalized
while new home
construction spending continues to show strength.
Fitch's 'U.S. Sustainable Home Price Report - Fourth
Quarter-2015' is available
at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the above link.
Contact:
Grant Bailey
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0544
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY, 10004
Marc Gilbert
Associate Analyst
+1-646-582-4810
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
