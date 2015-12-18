(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/MILAN, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
City of Paris's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AA' with
a Negative Outlook and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
Fitch has also affirmed Paris's EUR4bn euro medium-term notes
programme and its
senior unsecured notes at 'AA'/'F1+'. Paris's EUR800m commercial
paper programme
has also been affirmed at 'F1+'.
The ratings reflect the city's sound operating performance, tax
flexibility,
moderate albeit rising debt and the city's position as the
capital of France
(AA/Stable/F1+). The Negative Outlook reflects our expectations
that the city's
debt ratios may rise to levels that may not be compatible with
the current
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch considers that the combined effect of high capital
expenditure and
pressure on operating revenue (through cuts in state transfers)
will continue to
have a negative impact on debt metrics. At end-2015, we forecast
debt payback
will reach 9.4 years compared with 6.9 years at end-2014.
However, this is, to a
small extent, mitigated by Paris's strong access to capital
markets (through its
large EUR4bn EMTN programme) and its revenue flexibility. The
city's operating
balance will remain sound, covering interest payment by about
4.5x. Liquidity is
strong due to reliable and well-diversified funding, predictable
cash flows and
prudent debt management.
The combined effect of a series of structural spending cuts and
the recent vote
of some rate increases, mainly related to property transfers
duty and parking
fees, would slightly offset lower state transfers (down 12.2%
over 2014-2018).
We estimate that the operating margin will remain sound at 10%
in 2018, up from
an expected 8.7% at end-2015.
Assuming an annual capital expenditure of EUR1.6bn during
2016-2018, Fitch
expects a stabilisation of Paris's self-funding capacity (SFC;
current balance
plus capital revenue) to a sound average of 84.5% in 2016-2018,
compared with an
average of 81.3% over 2010-2014. Capital revenue should be
underpinned by assets
sales averaging EUR200m per year, although this will be
insufficient to prevent
an increase in direct debt in nominal value to EUR5.7bn in 2018,
compared with
EUR4.4bn at end-2015.
Paris retains tax leeway due to fairly low tax pressure compared
with other
major French cities. Tax flexibility is underpinned by strong
tax base growth
supported by the local economy. Paris aims to optimise taxation
related to the
use of its public properties.
Debt guaranteed by Paris is high, but mostly relates to low-risk
long-term loans
taken on by state-monitored social housing entities. Paris's
numerous dependent
entities are tightly supervised and mostly self-supporting.
Fitch considers Paris's financial management highly efficient,
particularly in
terms of its forecasting ability, which allows the city to
control its annual
budget and debt commitments. Debt and liquidity management is
conservative.
Paris is France's main political, administrative and economic
centre. The city
benefits from a large, well-qualified workforce and high-quality
infrastructure.
Paris tends to mirror national trends, but its resilient economy
has helped
contain unemployment structurally below the national average.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A debt payback ratio consistently above 10 years combined with a
further
deterioration of budgetary performance would result in a
negative rating action.
Contact:
