(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 16 (Fitch) The growth and success of shadow
banks will begin
to modestly slow in 2016 as regulators step up scrutiny of the
sector and banks
weigh competitive responses, according to Fitch Ratings. Shadow
banks are
increasingly likely to become victims of their own success,
which will translate
into incrementally slower growth, increased operating costs and
the beginning of
a gradual convergence with the very banks they are aiming to
disintermediate.
The types of entities that may be affected include consumer
finance companies,
mortgage originators and servicers, installment lenders,
marketplace lenders and
alternative investment managers and funds, among others. Many
regulators are
balancing their risk oversight responsibilities with ensuring
the availability
of credit to consumers and commercial enterprises. Shadow banks
broadly perform
credit intermediation outside of the traditional banking
framework, sometimes
filling voids banks are unwilling or unable to fill.
We expect traditional banks to continue their collaborative
approach with shadow
banks, at least in the near term, partnering with or lending to
them, as a means
of participating in their success and gaining technological and
strategic
intelligence. While this facilitates the growth of a competitor,
it allows
traditional banks to participate in a potential growth
opportunity without
attracting the same levels of typical regulatory scrutiny. These
partnerships
could also provide traditional banks with valuable intelligence
on the evolving
"fintech" landscape, which could inform their competitive
responses over the
longer term.
JPMorgan's recently announced partnership with OnDeck Capital to
offer small
loans designed for small business customers is one of several
examples of banks'
collaborative approach. Providing lending (e.g. warehouse
facilities, bank
lines) is another way for banks to indirectly enjoy the benefits
of shadow
banks' success. Banks often lend in senior, secured positions,
which may
moderate, but not eliminate, their potential losses.
We also think that banks will lobby for increased regulation of
shadow banks,
either overtly or discreetly, based on their growing size,
interconnectedness
and, in certain instances, consumer-facing nature. This would be
a relatively
basic way for banks to potentially chip away at shadow banks'
competitive
advantages.
With or without the prodding of banks, we expect regulators to
continue to
sharpen their focus on shadow banking in 2016, if for no other
reason than that
shadow banks are increasingly large, rapidly growing and
demonstrate less
transparency than their bank peers, all of which are historical
red flags for
potential systemic risk. Examples of expanding regulatory
scrutiny include The
Financial Stability Board's annual "Global Shadow Banking
Monitoring Report,"
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's 2016 rulemaking
agenda and the
California Department of Business Oversight's recent inquiry
into the operations
of 14 marketplace lenders.
At a minimum, heightened regulation could result in increased
reporting and
compliance burdens that could dampen shadow banks'
profitability. More
comprehensive regulatory changes, such as minimum capital
requirements, caps on
interest rates or limits on the use of bank intermediaries,
could have more
disruptive effects on certain shadow banks' business models.
Such is the paradox
of unregulated success in the post-credit crisis world.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
