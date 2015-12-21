(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings understands from
discussions with the
issuer that Land Securities Capital Markets Plc's (LSCM) is
considering changing
its collateral sector concentration limits. According to the
information
provided to the agency, Fitch considers there to be no impact on
the ratings
from the proposed changes.
With the proposed amendment, the concentration limit for the
office sector would
increase to 85% from 60%, and an allowance for up to 20% of the
collateral to be
in the leisure & hotels sector would be introduced. Meanwhile
both industrial
and residential properties would be more tightly limited, down
at 20% from the
current 35%. All other sector concentration limits would be
unchanged.
The rating is not based on worst case portfolio construction (or
maximum
permitted leverage). While the rating is primarily driven by
EMEA CMBS criteria,
Fitch's view on Land Securities' corporate credit strength is a
key input. Fitch
does not consider the proposed changes as indicative of a
fundamental shift in
the strategy of Land Securities, but rather as a means of
accommodating an
evolving approach to asset allocation by LSCM.
Fitch will continue to monitor the concentration of all sector
types within the
portfolio. Utilisation of the sector concentration flexibility
may lead to a
negative rating action on the notes.
