MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the City of
Johannesburg's (CoJ) Long-term local currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB'. The agency has upgraded the National Long-term rating and
the national
senior unsecured ratings on outstanding bonds to 'AA'(zaf) from
'AA-(zaf)', and
affirmed the National Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The 'AA+(zaf)' rating on the ZAR333m COJ02 partially guaranteed
bond (final
maturity in September 2016) has also been affirmed.
The upgrade of the National Rating reflects the recalibration
with the
International local currency rating after the downgrade of the
sovereign rating
on 4 December. With the national and the city's governments now
sharing the same
'BBB' LC IDR the relative risk between the two has therefore
narrowed.
The affirmation of the 'BBB' IDR reflects Fitch's expectations
of CoJ's low debt
over the medium term, robust budgetary performance by
international standards,
conservative financial management aimed at maintaining high
levels of liquidity
and potential national support in light of its important status
as the largest
city in South Africa (BBB-/BBB/Stable). The ratings also take
into account
potential pressure on revenue generation stemming from a slowing
economy amid
structurally high unemployment and demographic growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Performance (Strength): Johannesburg continues to perform
in line with
Fitch's expectations with an operating margin close to 15% of
revenue in the
fiscal years to June 2015-2017. CoJ's policy of tariffs for
services remains
cost-reflective and will help absorb the likely 7%-8% increase
in salary from
the ongoing round of negotiations. The current balance will fund
up to
two-thirds of capital spending, which we expect to rise towards
ZAR10bn by FY17,
from ZAR7.5bn in FY14. Fitch expects the balance before debt to
range from a
small surplus to a small deficit of about ZAR2bn, or 5% of total
revenue, as
capital subsidies for investment moderate borrowing
requirements.
Debt (Strength): Fitch views CoJ's debt as sustainable at around
40% of
recurrent revenues. The gross stock of bonds and loans accounted
for ZAR15.8bn
in June 2015 and will likely rise to ZAR20bn by FY17 to partly
fund capital
spending. Fitch expects direct debt service (interest and
principal) to continue
to be covered by the operating balance over the medium term, and
debt stock to
remain at three to four years of the current balance. Provisions
into the
redemption fund, at ZAR2bn-ZAR3bn, provide a buffer against
repayment peaks such
as a ZAR1.7bn bullet bond due in 2018.
Management (Neutral): CoJ aims to maintain cash balances of
ZAR4bn-ZAR5bn, well
in excess of annual debt servicing requirements. A more
extensive use of
pre-paid utilities meters supports expectations of improving
cash inflows over
the medium term, with average collection rates at 95% of tax and
fee levied,
while provisions close to 75% in June 2015 for
difficult-to-collect revenue is
above international Fitch-monitored peers and protects CoJ
against risks of
liquidity pressure.
Economy (Neutral): Johannesburg is the wealthiest city in South
Africa with an
estimated GDP per capita of about 50% above the national average
of USD6,500 and
the nation's financial and corporate hub. Against a backdrop of
national
economic slowdown, Fitch expects activity generated by the
implementation of the
city's ZAR100bn 10-year investment plan to support the
performance of CoJ's
economy, and to lead to an average GDP growth of 2%-3% per annum
over the medium
term, conducive to an expanding tax base when coupled with a
slightly rising
population.
Institutional Framework (Neutral): Fitch assesses South Africa's
inter-governmental relations as "Neutral" to CoJ's ratings. To
finance part of
their functions and responsibilities subnationals receive
subsidies, primarily
from the national government, based on established criteria and
regulation aimed
at preserving the ongoing viability of each subnational.
However, in case of a
subnational's inability to deliver basic services or meet
financial commitments,
proportional settlement of financial debt contributes to
regaining fiscal
balance.
The COJ02 bond is now rated one notch above Johannesburg's
national scale senior
unsecured rating of 'AA(zaf)', based on a 40% partial credit
guaranteed provided
on a several and not joint basis by the International Finance
Corporation and
the Development Bank of Southern Africa (AA+(zaf)). The
guaranteed amount, added
to the standard unsecured recovery of 40% in South Africa,
remains consistent
with a one-notch uplift based on Fitch's Criteria for
Third-Party Partial Credit
Guarantees.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The probability of a positive rating action on CoJ in the near
term is limited
to the National Rating as the city now shares the same IDR its
sovereign.
Growing operating margins towards 20%, strengthening debt
servicing cover ratios
with debt being in line with Fitch's expectations of about 40%
of revenue could
lead to an upgrade of the National Long-term Rating.
Conversely, developments that could lead to negative rating
action include a
significant deterioration of budgetary performance with the
operating margin
falling below 10% and/or tax and fee collection rates falling
below 90% with a
substantial rise in trade payables and receivables.
