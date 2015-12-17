(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Proteccion
Agropecuaria Compania de Seguros, S.A. (Proagro) an
International Insurer
Financial Strength rating (IFS) of 'BBB-' and a National Scale
IFS rating of
'AA-(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings were assigned based on a stand-alone approach which
means the
company is rated strictly based on its individual financial
profile. In this
case, Proagro's individual assessment becomes the IFS rating.
Fitch's decision
to use this approach is based on the lack of data with which to
determine the
stakeholders' credit profiles in order to provide support
whenever the insurance
company is under pressure. Also, external barriers may exist
that restrict
capital/resource transfer among subsidiaries.
The ratings are based on balance sheet, operating performance
and other key
quantitative strengths relative to specific business sectors,
peers, and
industry averages, in all of which Proagro historically has had
a stable
performance. Fitch views qualitative factors such as solid
statistics inputs for
underwriting and sector experience positively. The current
rating is constrained
by the company's narrow business scope and the challenges of
developing in a
highly volatile sector dependent on weather conditions and
federal catastrophic
programs.
Proagro is a specialized company dedicated to agribusiness risk
protection
mainly in Mexico, but also with a growing share of premiums
outside its home
country. Proagro's premium portfolio is concentrated in federal
programs which
may be unpredictable and depend on political decisions.
Catastrophic programs
with the Mexican government represent 60% of its total portfolio
as of 2014;
nevertheless, the company's strategy is open to
diversification.
Proagro's average liabilities-to-equity ratio was 2.5x in
2010-2014, which is
the result of the Mexico's stringent insurance regulation, its
conservative
dividend policy, and its internal resource generation. The
company's current
regulatory capital exceeds the solvency capital required by
local regulation by
1.95x; the solvency margin is 49% of equity.
Proagro has been able to maintain loss ratios below both the
market and sector's
average, aided by its appropriate underwriting policies and
statistical input
for decisionmaking. Proagro's earnings depend on the seasonality
of its
business, low federal catastrophic programs and high retention,
which may lead
the company to a combined ratio of 65.1% as of December 2014 and
to 117.4% as of
June 2015. Nonetheless, except for June 2015, the company has
had positive net
income. Business concentration and seasonality may challenge
Proagro's key
operating metrics.
Proagro has had a concentration in federal bonds of 98% since
2013; the
five-year average is 86%. Company premiums receivable divided by
total assets
can change, depending on the season (4% as of June 2015 compared
to 16% in
December 2014) but liquid assets-to-total technical reserves
stood at 1.13x as a
five-year average, a ratio at the upper end of its peer's
ratios.
Proagro's retention rate of 58.9% falls below the Mexican
insurance industry
ratio of 81.9% and also below the agricultural sector's 68.3%.
However, in
Fitch's opinion, the company's retention rate is consistent with
its strategy
and market positioning. Proagro's reinsurance pool has good
credit quality;
Munchener is the main participant in Mexican market and
participates with 47% of
total responsibilities. Scenario analysis performed by Fitch
resulted in less
than 10% risk exposure, which may be reached by Proagro if, for
example, a whole
Mexican state experienced a catastrophic event.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Proagro's ratings have limited upside potential in the short
term given its
narrow profile and its relevant catastrophic exposures. An
increase above 100%
of its year-end combined ratio and recurrent high operating
catastrophic and
financial losses that undermine Proagro's profitability and
equity base may
trigger a negative rating action for the company.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Proteccion Agropecuaria Compania de Seguros, S.A
--Insurer Financial Strength 'BBB-';
--National Insurance Financial Strength 'AA-(mex)'.
Contact:
Eugenia Martinez
Associate Director
+5281 8399 9155
Fitch Ratings Mexico
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Piso 8, Monterrey NL, 64920
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503 2516-6606
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+ 44 203 530 2931
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Dec. 9, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996900
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.