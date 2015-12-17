(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn
Russia-based JSC
Pervobank's ratings without affirmation.
Fitch is withdrawing the ratings as Pervobank has chosen to stop
participating
in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient
information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage for Pervobank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
On 14 July 2015, Fitch placed Pervobank's ratings on Rating
Watch Evolving
(RWE), reflecting the announcement of an anticipated share swap
and ultimate
merger with the larger Promsvyazbank (PSB; for details see
'Fitch Places
Pervobank On Rating Watch Evolving' on www.fitchratings.com).
On 6 November 2015, the shares of Pervobank and PSB were swapped
between their
shareholders, so since that date Pervobank has been 87% owned by
Promsvyazcapital B.V., a holding company for PSB and other
banking businesses of
the Ananiev brothers. The previous controlling shareholders of
Pervobank have
received in their turn 4.5% in PSB's equity.
Fitch has withdrawn Pervobank's ratings without resolving the
Rating Watch or
affirmation due to insufficient information to assess the bank's
current and
future credit profile given its anticipated merger with PSB.
Fitch believes it
is likely that Pervobank's credit profile will become more
aligned with that of
PSB, which it does not rate. Fitch understands that since change
of ownership
Pervobank has become deeply integrated with PSB, including
unification of
internal credit and risk management procedures. Its Board of
Directors and
management team were re-elected in early December 2015 and now
consist mostly of
PSB's representatives.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
The following ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'; on RWE
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'
National Long-term rating: 'BBB(rus)'; on RWE
Viability Rating: 'b'; on RWE
Support Rating: '5'; on Rating Watch Positive
Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya St.,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996906
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.