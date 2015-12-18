(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Serbia's
Outlook to
Positive from Stable and affirmed its Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+'. The issue ratings on
Serbia's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'B+'. The
Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
MEDIUM
The economy is slowly recovering from a recession in 2014, with
Fitch revising
its forecasts for 2015 and 2016 upwards. The economy is now
expected to grow by
0.7% (previously 0%) in 2015 and 1.7% in 2016, driven by a
pickup in investment
and an recovery in mining and energy following the floods in May
2014. Consumer
spending has proved resilient, supported by private sector wage
growth and lower
oil prices. Despite the pickup, medium-term potential growth,
estimated at 3%,
remains below the average five-year 'B' median growth of 4.6%.
The government is pursuing its fiscal consolidation plan. Data
for the first 10
months of 2015 suggest that the budget deficit is likely to come
in well below
the target of 6.3% of GDP set at the start of the year. The
better than expected
outturn reflects strong revenue performance, boosted by one-off
revenue items,
as well as lower current expenditure. As a result, Fitch has
revised its 2015
general government deficit forecast to 4.1% of GDP for 2015,
only slightly above
the 'B' median of 3.8%.
The authorities expect to run a deficit of 4% of GDP in 2016,
which includes
one-off expenditure items such as severance pay as well as
modest wage and
pension increases. Fitch believes that the 2016 budget deficit
target is
achievable. However, significant risks arise from the
crystallisation of
contingent liabilities of state-owned enterprises (SOEs),
particularly those
undergoing privatisation, as well as the risk posed by potential
early
elections.
External imbalances are improving. The current account deficit
is expected to
fluctuate around 4%-5% of GDP between 2015-2017, down from an
average of 8.3%
over the past five years. A narrowing current account deficit,
combined with
strong inflows of foreign investment is reducing external
financing
vulnerability, with the deficit fully funded by FDI in 2015. Net
external debt
is expected to fall to 28.4% of GDP in 2017, down from a peak of
34.1% in 2012.
Foreign currency reserves represent 5.4 months of current
external payments,
well above the 'B' median of 3.6 months, reducing vulnerability
to external
shocks.
Serbia's 'B+' IDRs also reflect the following key factors:-
Large fiscal deficits have pushed debt steadily upward. Debt is
estimated to
rise above 75% of GDP in 2015, up from 32.6% in 2009 and well
above the 'B'
median of 50.4%. About 75% of public debt is foreign-currency
denominated,
exposing the debt trajectory to exchange rate fluctuations, as
has been the case
since late 2014.
The Serbian banking sector appears well-capitalised (the capital
adequacy ratio
is 21.4% of risk weighted assets). However, non-performing loans
(NPLs) are high
at 22.4% (July 2015), with 62% covered by IFRS provisions. In
order to reduce
legacy NPLs the government adopted an NPL resolution strategy in
August 2015,
aimed at identifying and addressing legal, tax, institutional
and other factors
that prevent debt resolution. Reducing NPLs is expected to
support lending to
the private sector. The Special Diagnostic Study into 14 banks'
asset quality
has been completed, with the report due for publication soon.
The Central Bank
has indicated that it does not anticipate banks to have to raise
additional
capital.
The government is embarking on a reform of the public sector and
SOEs, and
privatising viable entities, which are key performance
benchmarks under the IMF
agreement. A key hurdle under the IMF programme in 2016 will be
resolving 17
strategic public enterprises that have received protection from
bankruptcy
procedures until May 2016, although this is likely to be pushed
out.
Failure to reform would add to fiscal risks and could undermine
debt
sustainability. Efforts to reduce the public sector wage bill
are proving
challenging, with plans to reduce the workforce pushed into next
year.
Electricity tariffs have been increased to improve the
profitability of the
State Electricity Company (EPC). Broader reforms are now planned
for 2016.
Serbia's 'B+' Long-term IDRs are supported by income per head
above the 'B' and
'BB' median, superior human development, and the January 2014 EU
decision to
open accession talks with Serbia. Efforts to improve the
business environment
have focused on making it easier to pay taxes and get
construction permits and
have resulted in Serbia moving up nine notches in the World
Bank's 2016 Doing
Business Survey, scoring well above both the 'B' and 'BB'
medians. Governance is
high and improving relative to peers. Measures of political
stability,
government effectiveness as well as regulatory quality have also
improved.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are:
- Successful implementation of a credible medium-term fiscal
consolidation
programme that effectively reduces public debt/GDP.
- Stronger economic growth and an improvement in the external
position.
The current rating Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a
material likelihood
of leading to a downgrade.
However, factors that could bring downward prerssure on the
ratings include:
- Failure to implement fiscal consolidation or the
materialisation of large
contingent liabilities on the government's balance sheet that
puts debt dynamics
on an unsustainable path.
- A recurrence of exchange rate pressures leading to a fall in
reserves and a
sharp rise in debt levels and the interest burden.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Fitch assumes that the government will maintain its proposed
reform and fiscal
consolidation agenda, in line with the IMF agreement.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances
within the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term.
