(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Russia-based Evrofinance
Mosnarbank's (EMB) Outlook to Stable from Negative, while
affirming the
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. A full list of
rating actions
is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of EMB's Long-term IDRs and revision of the
Outlooks reflect
the so far limited negative impact from the economic downturn on
the bank's
credit profile and our expectation of continuing reasonable
performance and
credit metrics.
The ratings reflect the standalone profile of EMB, as expressed
by its Viability
Rating, without taking into account potential support from the
Russian and
Venezuelan authorities. This is due to continued delays to the
ratification of
an intergovernmental agreement (IA), initially signed by Russia
(BBB-/Negative)
and Venezuela (CCC) in 2011 to transform the bank into an
international
financial institution (IFI), equally owned by the two
governments directly or
through government agencies. Currently, EMB is owned by
Gazprombank
(BB+/Negative; 25% plus one share), VTB Bank (25% plus one
share) and the
National Development Fund of Venezuela (50% minus two shares).
EMB has a limited and concentrated franchise, moderate
profitability and
volatile funding (albeit less volatile in 2H15 than previously).
At the same
time the ratings positively consider EMB's solid capitalisation,
ample liquidity
and sound asset quality.
EMB's exposures are mainly the bank's securities book (52% of
assets at
end-3Q15), loan book (27%) and off-balance sheet contingencies
(equal to 32% of
assets). Most of these are Russian exposures of reasonable
quality, while
Venezuelan exposures (exclusively through sovereign and
quasi-sovereign bonds)
are a moderate 18% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC).
Loan book asset quality metrics were sound and stable in 9M15,
with NPLs far
below sector average at 2.6% at end-3Q15 (end-2014: 2.9%).
Restructured loans,
however, moderately increased to 6% at end-3Q15 from 1.6% at
end-2014, while
their recoveries are uncertain. Loan impairment reserves were a
reasonable 4.4%
at the same date, while solid capital provides a further buffer.
EMB's tier 1 and total regulatory capital ratios were a strong
22% and 25%,
respectively, at end-3Q15, serving a solid buffer against market
and credit
risks. However, dividends to current shareholders have increased
(100% of local
GAAP net income since 2013 after 50% in 2012).
EMB's balance sheet has historically been volatile, driven by
sporadic inflows
of large short-term placements by Venezuelan entities,
reflecting the bank's
focus on trade finance and settlement operations. However, these
have
historically been prudently covered with liquid assets. At
end-3Q15, EMB's total
available liquidity, net of potential debt repayments within one
year, was
sufficient to repay a high 47% of customer accounts.
EMB's net interest margin has historically been moderate, at
3.9% on average for
2012-1H15, mostly due to a high share of low-yielding liquid
assets, reflective
of its balance sheet structure. This, coupled with a high
capital base,
translates into a low return on equity (6% in 1H15). The recent
volatility of
EMB's comprehensive income was caused by the performance of
Venezuelan and
Russian securities.
EMB's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that support from the bank's shareholders and/or
the
Russian/Venezuelan authorities, while possible, cannot be relied
upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Should EMB become an IFI, this would likely lead to an upgrade
of its IDRs,
although the level of the ratings would depend on the ratings of
Russia and
Venezuela, Fitch's assessment of the bank's policy role and the
extent of the
shareholders' capital commitments.
Capital deterioration as a result of: (i) a significant increase
in leverage;
(ii) a prolonged period of elevated credit losses in excess of
pre-impairment
profitability, or (iii) contingent risks from the shareholders
would lead to a
downgrade.
Upside potential for EMB's VR is currently limited given the
bank's narrow
franchise and moderate performance.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks revised to
Stable from Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Stable from
Negative
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+(EXP)'; Recovery Rating
'RR4(EXP)';
affirmed at 'A-(rus)(EXP)' and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Maria Kuraeva
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
