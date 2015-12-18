(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UniCredit Bank
Austria AG's (Bank Austria; BBB+/Stable/bbb+) senior unsecured
notes at 'BBB+'
and removed them from Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). It has laso
assigned the
bank's EUR40bn EMTN programme a Long-term rating of 'BBB+' and a
Short-term
rating of 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES
The affirmation of the senior unsecured debt rating reflects the
announcement on
14 December 2015 by Bank Austria's parent, Unicredit SpA (UC,
BBB+/Stable/bbb+),
that Bank Austria will not sell its domestic retail business.
Instead, it will
retain these activities, continue to operate the portfolio on
its balance sheet
and scale it back significantly in the medium term.
We had placed Bank Austria's senior debt rating on Rating Watch
Evolving (RWE)
on 20 November 2015 to reflect the possibility that some
outstanding senior
notes could be sold together with the Austrian retail portfolio.
The RWE
reflected our view that, if a sale of the domestic retail
business had been
concluded and some notes transferred to the buyer, these notes'
rating would
then be driven by the credit profile of the buyer, which could
have been
stronger, similar or weaker than Bank Austria's 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - EMTN PROGRAMME
The EMTN programme's ratings are equalised with the bank's
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) because they apply only to senior unsecured
issuance under the
programme. The ratings are assigned to the programme and not to
the notes issued
under the programme. There is no assurance that notes issued
under the programme
will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a
specific issue under
the programme will be the same as the rating assigned to the
programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES
The senior unsecured notes' rating is equalised with Bank
Austria's Long-term
IDR and is subject to the same sensitivities. Bank Austria's
IDRs are equalised
with, and are thus subject to the same sensitivities as UC's
IDRs. A change to
UC's IDRs would trigger a corresponding change to Bank Austria's
IDRs.
In addition, a scenario in which UC would no longer consider the
downsized Bank
Austria as core to its strategy could trigger a notching of Bank
Austria's
Long-term IDR from that of UC, potentially by several notches.
However, we view
this scenario as unlikely in the foreseeable future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - EMTN PROGRAMME
The EMTN programme's ratings are subject to the same
sensitivities of Bank
Austria's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
