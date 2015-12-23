(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Major Sparebanken of the SpareBank 1 Alliance here LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a report published today that the prospects for three largest Norwegian savings banks in the Sparebank 1 Alliance - SpareBank 1 SR-Bank (A-/Stable), SpareBank 1 SMN (A-/Stable), and SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (A/Stable) - remains strong in 2016 despite the impact of low oil prices on the Norwegian economy. Strong regional franchises will continue to translate into stable revenue generation. The banks benefit from their Alliance membership through cost efficiencies and wider income diversification. They remain focused on retail and SME customers and are reducing concentration risk relating to larger customers. While low oil prices and subsequent lower investments in the oil sector are translating into slower growth in the broader Norwegian economy, Fitch still expects mainland real GDP growth of 1.6% in 2016, and the continued stable operating environment should translate into low loan impairment charges. The banks' oil and gas-related exposures vary significantly as a result of their regional footprints, but Fitch believes they are well managed and supported by good local customer knowledge and strong underwriting standards. Risk-weighted capital ratios are sound and leverage is low for all banks. They are partly wholesale funded and Fitch expects them to maintain significant liquidity to mitigate refinancing risk. The ratings are sensitive to a significant house price correction that would most likely affect private consumption and corporate lending quality. Prolonged low oil prices, materially affecting oil investments and in turn consumption and local economies, could put pressure on the ratings. This scenario could be followed by difficulties in obtaining competitively priced funding in the international wholesale funding markets. Upgrades are unlikely due to the banks' already high ratings in the context of their geographical and lending concentrations. For more details, see "The Major Sparebanken of the SpareBank 1 Alliance", published today at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Bjorn Norrman Director +44 20 3530 1330 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN David Bengtsson Analyst +44 20 3530 1664 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.