(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Major Sparebanken of the
SpareBank 1 Alliance
here
LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a report
published today that
the prospects for three largest Norwegian savings banks in the
Sparebank 1
Alliance - SpareBank 1 SR-Bank (A-/Stable), SpareBank 1 SMN
(A-/Stable), and
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (A/Stable) - remains strong in 2016
despite the impact of
low oil prices on the Norwegian economy.
Strong regional franchises will continue to translate into
stable revenue
generation. The banks benefit from their Alliance membership
through cost
efficiencies and wider income diversification. They remain
focused on retail and
SME customers and are reducing concentration risk relating to
larger customers.
While low oil prices and subsequent lower investments in the oil
sector are
translating into slower growth in the broader Norwegian economy,
Fitch still
expects mainland real GDP growth of 1.6% in 2016, and the
continued stable
operating environment should translate into low loan impairment
charges. The
banks' oil and gas-related exposures vary significantly as a
result of their
regional footprints, but Fitch believes they are well managed
and supported by
good local customer knowledge and strong underwriting standards.
Risk-weighted capital ratios are sound and leverage is low for
all banks. They
are partly wholesale funded and Fitch expects them to maintain
significant
liquidity to mitigate refinancing risk.
The ratings are sensitive to a significant house price
correction that would
most likely affect private consumption and corporate lending
quality. Prolonged
low oil prices, materially affecting oil investments and in turn
consumption and
local economies, could put pressure on the ratings. This
scenario could be
followed by difficulties in obtaining competitively priced
funding in the
international wholesale funding markets. Upgrades are unlikely
due to the banks'
already high ratings in the context of their geographical and
lending
concentrations.
For more details, see "The Major Sparebanken of the SpareBank 1
Alliance",
published today at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link
above.
Contact:
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
David Bengtsson
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1664
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.