PARIS, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Parvest
Multi-Strategy Low
Vol's Fund Quality Rating to 'Strong' from 'Good'. The fund is
Luxembourg-domiciled and managed by THEAM, a member of BNP
Paribas Investment
Partners (BNPP IP, rated 'Highest Standards').
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating upgrade reflects the fund's more focused approach on
downside
protection, enhanced usage of option strategies and greater
diversification of
trades. Its performance in 2015 validated our positive view on
these
developments, which protected the fund from downside risk and
contained market
correlation, in line with the fund's low-risk absolute return
objective. The
fund benefits from a robust investment process that efficiently
combines six
independent trading strategies within a tight risk-budgeting
framework. It also
benefits from the depth of BNPP IP's support resources and a
robust IT platform
Fund Presentation
Parvest Multi-Strategy Low Vol is an absolute return
multi-strategy fund with
EUR55m of assets as of end-November 2015. It seeks to outperform
the EONIA (Euro
Overnight Index Average) over a one-year horizon with low-risk
investments,
targeting an average annualised volatility of 2% and minimal
correlation with
markets. It invests mostly in listed derivatives through six
independent
absolute-return strategies that can be long and short on
indices, interest rates
or currencies.
Investment Process
The fund's six underlying trading strategies have a low
correlation between
themselves and with market indices. They are model-driven or
discretionary and
have different time horizons. A statistically-driven global
tactical asset
allocation strategy was added in 2014. Greater trade
diversification and a more
systematic use of options across strategies were notable
enhancements in late
2014.
Risk management is particularly strict at the position, strategy
and portfolio
level. A fairly stable risk budget is allocated to the
strategies, while binding
stop-losses and an option-based overlay address drawdowns and
risk
concentration. Each trading strategy has its own performance and
risk frequently
measured and position sizing is systematically risk-based.
Portfolio managers
(PMs) are autonomous in their respective strategies and weekly
investment
committees focus on portfolio construction, risk analysis and
overlay.
Resources
The PM team of six comprises experienced and senior PMs with
complementary
profiles, which are suited to the strategies they manage. Four
of the six PMs
have been working together since 2008.
Overall, the IT environment is robust, matching the needs of the
fund, scalable
and well-integrated. The operational framework is appropriate,
with standard
terms and third parties, and benefits from BNPP IP's risk
control framework.
Track Record
The fund has delivered a one-year Sharpe ratio of 0.7 over the
last 12 months to
end-November 2015 and returned 0.6%, outperforming the EONIA by
0.7%. It
demonstrated little correlation to equity and bond markets, in
line with its
absolute return objective, and after two difficult years has
been able to better
manoeuvre in a more volatile 2015 market,.
Fund Manager
THEAM, the fund manager, is ultimately owned by BNP Paribas. It
has 101 staff
and EUR39bn of assets at end-September 2015. It is the expert in
indexed,
protection and model-driven investments of BNP Paribas
Investment Partners,
rated 'Highest Standards". The model-driven team manages
EUR12bn, of which 25%
are in cross assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade of the
rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant
structural
deterioration in the fund's performance, a material deviation
from its risk
objective or an inability to meet substantial redemptions
requests in an
appropriate manner. Key man risk is limited given tight risk
guidelines and no
excessive reliance on one alpha engine.
Fitch sees little potential for an upgrade of Parvest
Multi-Strategy Low Vol,
given the specific nature of the fund (low volatility and
resulting limited
performance) as well as its already high ratings.
