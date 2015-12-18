(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Ratings of German public
sector covered
bonds, or Pfandbriefe, will not be affected by the expiry of
most government
guarantees on selected Landesbank and savings bank liabilities
at end-2015
because the overall level of protection provided by the cover
pools will remain
high, says Fitch Ratings.
Government-guaranteed securities were commonly used as
collateral in
public-sector Pfandbriefe programmes. The roll-off of guarantees
in line with a
long-standing agreement with the European Commission comes as no
surprise
because a lengthy transition period since 2005 meant that
government guarantees
remained in place through grandfathering.
The composition of German public sector cover pools will weaken
if maturing
grandfathered debt is not replaced by debt issued or guaranteed
by the German
government. But we estimate that expected losses for these cover
pools would
increase by only an average of 1%. The high ratings we assign
to the
corresponding covered bonds are unlikely to be affected as long
as issuers
maintain sufficient overcollateralisation in their programmes.
We calculate that
overcollateralisation, which provides a buffer above break-even
for the assigned
ratings averages 16%, more than sufficient to compensate for any
credit quality
weakening in the cover pool.
The amount of grandfathered government-guaranteed liabilities
included in the
cover pools of Fitch-rated German public sector covered bond
programmes varies
considerably. Some cover pools include none of these exposures,
while others
contain as much as 20%. But on average the proportion of
grandfathered debt
securing Fitch-rated German public sector Pfandbriefe programmes
is below 10%.
Most of these cover assets mature at end-2015, to coincide with
the expiry of
the guarantee, but there are a few exceptions for debt with
original maturity
dates of more than 15 years issued before July 2001. Strategies
for replacing
the guaranteed cover assets vary among issuers. Identifying
alternative highly
rated assets may prove challenging and some issuers plan to
shrink cover pool
volumes because the public sector Pfandbriefe no longer
represent a core source
of funding for them.
Contact:
Jan Seemann
Director, Covered Bonds
+49 69 768 076 112
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Vessela Krmnicek,
Director, Covered Bonds
+49 69 768 076 298
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
