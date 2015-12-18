(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
UK-based pharmaceutical
company AstraZeneca PLC's (AZ) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior
unsecured rating to 'A' from 'A+'. The Outlook on the IDR is
Stable.
The downgrade reflects the acceleration of investments in AZ's
science base by
way of a series of acquisitions and R&D, as well as operational
efficiencies at
a time of growing near-term pressure on sales and profitability
from loss of
patent of key drugs As a result, Fitch observes an increase in
business and
financial risks and a profile more commensurate with an 'A'
rating, compared
with industry peers.
AZ continues its efforts to focus the business on core
therapeutic areas, making
sound progress in accelerating developments in its promising
late-stage
pipeline. Accordingly, Fitch views a successful launch of new
products,
supporting an expected return to profitable growth from 2017, as
a key
prerequisite to improving debt coverage, which underpins the
Stable Outlook.
During this transitional period, we expect an increasing
volatility in AZ's cash
flow profile. However, the rating remains supported by the
group's strong
liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
M&A to Bolster Science Base
To strengthen its science base in its targeted therapeutic
areas, AZ has
announced a series of acquisitions, including ZS Pharma for
USD2.7bn,
strengthening the cardio-metabolic pipeline, respiratory assets
from Takeda
(USD575m), as well as a majority stake in Acerta adding scale to
the oncology
pipeline (USD4.0bn acquiring a 55% stake, of which USD1.5bn
payment is deferred
to 2018 at the latest). These debt-funded investments are in
line with the
group's strategic priorities and significantly enhance strategic
options to
achieve a return to profitable growth from 2018. However, they
will add to
near-term earnings erosion and stretch the financial profile.
Debt Protection Ratios in Line with 'A' Level
Incorporating the acquisition of the majority stake in Acerta,
Fitch expects
funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to peak at
2.8x, a level more
commensurate with a 'A' rating compared with peers. We expect
FFO fixed charge
cover to remain at or just below 8.0x, which is still strong for
the rating.
Based on our conservative rating case assumptions (including
elevated capex and
restructuring costs) we do not project additional rating
headroom for further
material acquisitions. We also expect AZ to generate negative
free cash flow
(FCF) over the next 12-18 months, before returning to positive
FCF once revenue
growth is restored.
Patent Expiries Pressure Top Line
18% of AZ's 2014 sales are at risk from US patent expiries over
the three-year
period to end-2017 (down from around 28% of 2013 sales following
the loss of
patent protection for Nexium in 2015). The company is less
affected by patent
expiry than some of its US peers, AbbVie Inc, Amgen, BMS or Eli
Lilly, with
sales at risk of 76.8%, 21.7%, 30.4% and 37%, respectively.
However, AZ is most
exposed among its European peers.
Accelerating Investments
AZ's cash flow performance is being affected by significant
upfront investment
in the business to achieve the company's growth path.
Accelerating innovation
has led to an increase in R&D costs to 24% of total product
sales as of 3Q15
(against a historical average close to 18%), in turn affecting
profitability,
despite AZ's focus on managing costs outside R&D.
Uncertainty around Upcoming Drug Launches
Some of AZ's chosen areas of R&D and expected drug launches are
subject to
growing competition, particularly in the field of oncology,
respiratory and
cardio-metabolism. This may lead to additional clinical trial
requirements,
increasing the cost of development. It could also limit future
pricing power as
the industry moves from volume-based to value-based
reimbursement models and
increases sensitivity around drug pricing.
Restructuring to Ease Margin Pressures
During 9M15, the company continued expanding its restructuring
initiatives
(Phase 4) that it has been implementing since March 2013. The
Phase 4
restructuring includes R&D site footprint changes to align with
globally
recognised bio-science clusters and further restructuring of
SG&A activities.
Total cash restructuring plans in FY14 were USD1.6bn and USD662m
during 9M15.
Further anticipated cash restructuring charges have not yet been
quantified.
Wide Geographical Diversification
AZ's rating is underpinned by wide geographical diversification,
reducing the
reliance on a single healthcare system. 40% of 9M15 group sales
originated from
the US, 22% from Europe, 13% from the rest of the developed
world, and 25% from
emerging markets.
STRONG LIQUIDITY
Fitch assesses AZ's liquidity as strong with readily available
cash at USD3.6bn
as of end-3Q15 (as defined by Fitch adjusting for assumed
USD500m restricted/non
readily available cash) and undrawn committed term bank
facilities totalling
USD3bn, maturing in 2020 and not subject to financial covenants.
This amount is
more than sufficient to cover near-term maturities of USD2.7bn
in FY15 and FY16.
AZ has also demonstrated continued good access to debt capital
markets through
its placement of USD6.0bn notes in November 2015, terming out
short-term debt,
securing financing for the recently announced ZS Pharma
acquisition as well as
covering general corporate purposes requirements over FY16 and
FY17.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
- Sales decline of CAGR -3% between FY15-FY17, driven by sales
decline in three
key drugs (Nexium, Crestor, and Seroquel XR) as a result of
generic competition,
exacerbated by FX headwinds.
-EBITDA margin decline to have bottomed out at 29% in FY15,
gradually recovering
to 33% over the four-year rating case. Profitability pressured
by increased R&D
expense, but mitigated by the company's focus on improving its
cost base-R&D
peaking at 24% of sales in 2015, before gradually easing towards
20% over the
four- year rating horizon.
-Investment in the business characterised by capex/sales peaking
at 12.5% in
FY15 before gradually reducing (associated with investment in
manufacturing
sites and development of the Cambridge headquarters); cash
restructuring charges
of up to USD2bn to FY16.
-Spike in FY15 working capital assumption to support product
launches;
normalisation thereafter.
- FX volatility (particularly emerging market and EUR exposure)
resulting in
continued FX translation risks.
-ZS Pharma acquisition (USD2.7bn) completed in 2015; Acerta
majority stake cash
outflow USD2.5bn in 2016 and USD1.5bn in 2018; at present we do
not expect the
additional option to acquire full control will be exercised in
the next three
years.
- Dividend cover of around 2.0x and no share buybacks over the
four-year rating
horizon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, could lead
to positive rating action include:
-Successful product launches supporting revenue growth and
restoring EBITDA
margin comfortably above 30%, supporting positive FCF generation
-FFO adjusted net leverage trending around 2.0x and FFO fixed
charge cover
comfortably above 8x on a sustained basis.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Failure to mitigate near-term top-line erosion with new product
developments
and to return to growth path as per guidance, leading to further
pressure on the
business risk profile.
-Major debt-financed acquisitions or higher-than-expected
shareholder
distributions resulting in FFO adjusted net leverage above 3.0x
or FFO fixed
charge cover of below 6x on a sustained basis.
