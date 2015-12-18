(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded United
Bank for Africa
Plc (UBA)'s Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'b-'. Its
Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'B+', Support Rating (SR) of '4' and Support
Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'B+' have been affirmed. The Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade reflects the bank's sustained reduction in leverage
in conjunction
with capital ratios being in line with peers. We expect capital
ratios to remain
adequate, on the back of manageable growth in lending. Leverage
is adequate and
should be seen in the context of solid liquidity compared to
peers. The upgrade
also reflects UBA's solid company profile, including a broader
international
footprint than peers, although 2016 will still be challenging.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SR AND SRF
UBA's IDRs are driven by a limited probability of sovereign
support. In
assessing the probability of sovereign support, Fitch considers
the authorities'
willingness to support the Nigerian banks to be high as
demonstrated in the
past, but its ability to do so is constrained by Nigeria's
sovereign rating
(BB-/Negative Outlook). UBA's SRF of 'B+' reflects its systemic
importance in
Nigeria.
The Stable Outlook reflects that the pressures resulting from
Nigeria's
challenging and volatile operating environment are - to an
extent - already
factored into UBA's ratings.
VR
The bank's VR is constrained by Nigeria's highly challenging and
volatile
operating environment. The recent oil price shock and subsequent
currency
pressure have weakened the operating environment and are likely
to continue to
affect GDP growth in 2016. This is likely to put pressure on
UBA's profitability
and asset quality.
Asset quality is in line with peers. UBA's impaired loans ratio
of 1.9% at
end-1H15 was below the sector average but during the last
Nigerian banking
crisis the loan book did not perform as well as those of the
highest-rated
Nigerian banks (on a VR basis). It is likely that asset quality
metrics will be
under pressure in 2016 due to the economic slowdown. Similar to
peers, UBA has
substantial loan exposures to oil and gas. Some facilities are
likely to be
restructured if oil prices remain low.
Profitability is resilient. The net interest margin (NIM) is
below peers'
largely due to excess liquidity in the African subsidiaries. We
expected this to
gradually improve as UBA intends to expand lending in these
markets. Following
significant investment in establishing a regional network in
recent years,
efficiency improvements are expected in the medium term.
Capital ratios are acceptable with a Fitch core capital ratio of
19.2% at
end-1H15 (15% at end-2014). UBA's capital ratios are expected to
remain adequate
on the back of manageable growth in lending. Management has been
gradually
strengthening risk-weighted capital ratios and leverage has also
improved with a
ratio of tangible common equity-to-tangible assets of 9.3% at
end-1H15 (8.5% at
end-2014). Leverage should also be seen in the context of the
bank's solid
liquidity.
UBA has a solid funding and liquidity profile. The bank's strong
domestic
franchise and its pan-African network allow UBA to collect
low-cost deposits,
and the loans/deposits ratio is low, at 53.4% at end-1H15.
Liquidity is strong,
especially in many of the African subsidiaries. Liquidity is
managed centrally
and we believe it is at least partly fungible within the group.
We view
foreign-currency liquidity as weaker than local currency
liquidity and expect it
to remain under pressure in 2016.
NATIONAL RATINGS
UBA's National Ratings are driven by its Long-term IDR and
Fitch's opinion of
the bank's creditworthiness relative to the best credits in
Nigeria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
UBA's ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a prolonged and
severe deterioration
in fiscal and external buffers or recession that would affect
the ability of the
Nigerian authorities to provide support, or to changes in the
state's
willingness to provide support.
However, a one-notch downgrade of the sovereign would most
likely not result in
a downward revision of UBA's SRF and or a downgrade of its
Long-term IDR. This
is because Fitch considers that it will not result in a material
weakening in
the ability of the sovereign to support the banking sector.
VR
There is limited upward potential for UBA's VR given the current
economic
pressures on the Nigerian operating environment.
NATIONAL RATINGS
The bank's National Ratings are sensitive to changes in its
Long-term IDR and
relative creditworthiness to other rated Nigerian institutions.
The rating actions are as follows:
UBA
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Parkinson
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997054
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.