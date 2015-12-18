(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Kazakhstan-based Eastcomtrans LLP's (ECT) Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and National Long-term Rating to
Negative from
Stable and affirmed the ratings at 'B', and 'BB(kaz)',
respectively. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
ECT's US
dollar-denominated cash flow generating capacity will weaken due
to pressure on
both lease rates and fleet utilisation levels from significant
tenge devaluation
and revision of contracts with a key client, Tengizchevroil
(TCO). Consequently,
there is also a risk of debt covenant breaches, which may pose a
threat to ECT's
liquidity position.
The affirmation of ECT's ratings considers the company's
established, albeit
narrow and concentrated franchise, it's continuing deleveraging
and so far
strong operating profitability.
ECT is the largest private fleet owner in Kazakhstan with around
12 thousand
wagons and benefits from a relatively young fleet (six years).
While it has a
solid position in Kazakhstan, it remains relatively small in the
context of the
wider CIS market.
ECT's credit profile is pressured by significant tenge
devaluation (to 316
USD/KZT at 17-Dec-2015 from 186 USD/KZT at end-1H15). The
company has a big
short balance sheet FX position, as all its assets are
tenge-denominated and 90%
of debt is in foreign currency. It also has a cash flow
mismatch, while only 65%
of its revenue is dollar-denominated/pegged. Fitch estimates
ECT's FX
revaluation loss in 2015 at around KZT30bn, resulting in its
tangible net worth
dropping to USD72m at end-2015. This would be a breach of the
level covenanted
in two loan agreements. However, management expects to receive
waivers on both.
Another consequence of devaluation is that ECT's rates in tenge
have become
significantly above market average, so in order to retain
customers it needs to
lower them, which could affect debt servicing capacity.
ECT's revenue remains highly dependent on a single client, TCO,
which accounted
for about 45% of 2015 revenue (57% in 2014). Most of the TCO
contracts
originally maturing at end-2015 were recently renewed for four
years, albeit
with a 30% decrease in lease rate and an option for TCO to
renegotiate terms
after one year. This creates the risk of a possible negative
impact on fleet
utilisation and revenue generation if TCO contracts are
terminated in end-2016
or if the rates reduce further. Fitch believes the remarketing
of the TCO fleet
could be challenging without a significant haircut to current
rates, which could
lead to a material decrease in revenue and EBITDA.
ECT's other major covenants are net debt/EBITDA at 4x and
interest coverage at
2.5x for its Eurobond (USD87m) and net debt/EBITDA at 3.75x to
4x for most of
its bilateral loans (USD200m). Excluding a big one-off FX loss
from the EBITDA
calculation, Fitch estimates that ECT should be in compliance
with these
covenants at end-2015, unless there is further material (about
15%) devaluation
of tenge in the last month of 2015. As the operating environment
remains tough,
the risks of covenant breaches are likely to extend to 2016,
although the
company could negotiate waivers with creditors, given to a large
extent the
systemic nature of its problems and still decent cash generation
and strong
quality of revenues with virtually zero delinquencies in 2014
(although the
shift towards smaller customers may compromise future quality)
and good solvency
with net debt/equity 3.3x at end-2015.
Refinancing risk absent of debt acceleration is moderate. Debt
repayments
including interest amount to USD62.5m in 2016 (equivalent of
KZT20bn at FX rate
on 17 December 2015). These are covered with a cash cushion
(KZT8bn at
end-11M15) and expected cash flow from operations of around
KZT18bn in 2016,
Fitch estimates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
ECT's ratings could be downgraded in case of a marked weakening
of the company's
earning capacity due to decreasing rates and/or utilisation,
increasing ECT's
leverage or undermining its ability to service its debt.
Diminishing of the
safety buffer above major financial covenants or breaches could
also be rating
negative.
The Outlook may be revised to Stable in case of (i) lengthening
of lease
contracts with TCO or remarketing of the fleet at reasonable
rates; and (ii)
reducing risks of covenant breaches by way of deleveraging,
obtaining waivers or
refinancing of debt with softer terms/longer tenors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The senior debt ratings for the USD100m notes (USD87m
outstanding) due 2018 are
aligned with the company's IDRs. These notes are secured, but
this does not
structurally improve the noteholders' position relative to other
creditors,
given that a large majority of company funding is similarly
secured.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to
Negative from
Stable
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'BB(kaz)'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Senior secured rating affirmed at 'B', Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
