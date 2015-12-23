(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Banks' Use of Covered Bonds: 2015 Update here PARIS/BARCELONA, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that banks' overall cover pool encumbrance has remained broadly stable in the past four years. Denmark, Germany, Spain and Sweden continued to top the list this year. Only a small number of rated banks have significant cover pool encumbrance. Of the 147 entities in the sample, 10 had cover pool encumbrance above 50% of end-June 2015 adjusted assets, of which only three are above 70%. High asset encumbrance is a reflection of business models, based on covered bond funding. Total outstanding covered bonds sold rather than retained by banks included in this report decreased 3% in 2014 and 5% in 1H15. Increased issuance is offset by redemptions and some balance sheet deleveraging at previously large issuers. Mortgage lending is picking up in some countries, which could support future issuance. However, we do not expect encumbrance to deviate from current levels. Encumbered funding appears to be less in focus, following reduced stress, improved debt capital market access for many banks and banks' drive to build-up loss absorbing buffers. EU banks continue to optimise their liability profile to meet the expected higher capital and eligible liability buffers required by regulators, favouring the issuance of subordinated and alternative Tier 1 capital instruments instead. The report, "Banks' Use of Covered Bonds Funding: 2015 Update", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 74 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Carmen Munoz Senior Director +34 93 323 8408 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.