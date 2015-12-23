(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/BARCELONA, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that
banks' overall cover pool encumbrance has remained broadly
stable in the past
four years.
Denmark, Germany, Spain and Sweden continued to top the list
this year. Only a
small number of rated banks have significant cover pool
encumbrance. Of the 147
entities in the sample, 10 had cover pool encumbrance above 50%
of end-June 2015
adjusted assets, of which only three are above 70%. High asset
encumbrance is a
reflection of business models, based on covered bond funding.
Total outstanding covered bonds sold rather than retained by
banks included in
this report decreased 3% in 2014 and 5% in 1H15. Increased
issuance is offset by
redemptions and some balance sheet deleveraging at previously
large issuers.
Mortgage lending is picking up in some countries, which could
support future
issuance. However, we do not expect encumbrance to deviate from
current levels.
Encumbered funding appears to be less in focus, following
reduced stress,
improved debt capital market access for many banks and banks'
drive to build-up
loss absorbing buffers. EU banks continue to optimise their
liability profile to
meet the expected higher capital and eligible liability buffers
required by
regulators, favouring the issuance of subordinated and
alternative Tier 1
capital instruments instead.
The report, "Banks' Use of Covered Bonds Funding: 2015 Update",
is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
